Organic growth can often be the most attractive way for firms to expand, but that's not always the case. This is especially true when looking to expand in areas a firm might be connected to, but is only marginally involved in or not involved in at all. In those cases, acquiring a player in the space can be a sensible, though costly, method of expansion. The latest example of this can be seen by the decision of Emerson (EMR) to acquire Open Systems International, Inc. (also known as OSI).

A look at the deal

Emerson is a sizable player in the technology solutions space for industrial, commercial, and consumer customers around the world. In 2019, its revenue totaled $18.37 billion, and the company managed to generate a profit of $2.31 billion. Operating cash flows were even higher at $3 billion. Given these margins, it only stands to reason that the firm would be on the lookout for other ways to grow its sales if it can do so while maintaining said margins. This was where OSI came into the picture.

OSI is a rapidly-growing player in the automation of solutions aimed at optimizing its customers' assets. The business especially has a hand in providing software for the transmission and distribution of energy, as well as in the distributed generation market. In its 2020 fiscal year, which ended in June, the company generated revenue of $167 million. 85% of its business is in North America and 52% of its business focuses on power transmission while 46% focuses on power distribution. Its revenue figure was 20% higher than what the company reported a year earlier and its growth rate for the 2015 through 2019 fiscal years averaged 15% per annum.

In a market that's growing around 7% per year, OSI appears to be a winner. Emerson (the segment of it relevant for this article at least) also operates more or less in this arena, with its emphasis on gas/steam turbine, utility-scale solar, and hydro power lying with distributed control systems. A look at how these operations compare with and connect to OSI's can be seen in the image above. While Emerson largely works with the big players that create energy, OSI is more fixated on the end user's side of the value chain. A more detailed look at how their solutions mesh can be seen in the image below. It is also worth mentioning here that Emerson is not just a marginal player in this market. The company works with customers who collectively are responsible for at least 50% of the nation's large-scale electricity generation.

If all goes according to plan for Emerson, its acquisition of OSI could result in the latter's robust growth as well. You see, according to management at OSI, the market opportunity it's opening up for itself is tremendous. Today, Emerson's total addressable market on the software side (mostly through its Ovation platform but its entire Emerson Software Innovations business) is about $2.7 billion in size. This includes $1.9 billion associated with distributed control systems and a further $0.8 billion associated with related software and applications. OSI will double that market opportunity to $5.4 billion due to a $1.3 billion opportunity involving energy management systems and $1.4 billion involving advanced distribution management. Though no plans have been made public yet, the company also cited adjacent markets like operations management, warehouse management, and service workflow management. Combined, all of these adjacent markets represent a further $5 billion market opportunity for the firm to explore over time.

Buying a firm like OSI makes a great deal more sense for Emerson than trying to compete with OSI from scratch. Having said that, it was not a cheap decision. Management's deal to acquire OSI involves it paying $1.6 billion in cash for the business. This is nearly 10 times revenue. Fortunately for it, though, OSI has significant margins. For its latest fiscal year, the company boasted a 35% EBITDA margin. Perhaps even more impressive is its 25% free cash flow margin. The ultimate price to the firm works out to 23.5 times EBITDA. Its price/free cash flow multiple, meanwhile, stands at a hefty 38.3.

This creates some degree of execution risk for Emerson and its shareholders, and it may also result in the firm struggling to justify the acquisition if it doesn't pan out. However, between synergies that can probably be realized and the prospect of cross-selling through its extensive business network already, these risks are not all that high. Even the high growth might end up not being a problem. Let's assume, for instance, that Emerson continues to grow at a rate of 15% per year for the next five years like it has the past few. This would play revenue at the end of the forecast period at $336 million. EBITDA would total $118 million, while free cash flow would be around $84 million (assuming margins remain unchanged). This cuts the implied multiples on the business over this window of time by more than half and makes Emerson's deal look attractive.

Takeaway

Right now, Emerson is making a rather interesting move. At first glance, the purchase price looks worrying, but given the company's experience in this space, the high margins and fast growth of the acquired business, and the prospect for the firm to expand into even more markets as a result, I feel like this is a move that investors should appreciate. Is it a home run? Certainly not. But for investors focused on generating value over the long haul, the move makes sense and is likely worth the business doing.

