Federal Reserve Watch: The New Game Plan

But, maybe the Fed can't achieve what it wants to achieve when it's conducting its overall policy in the way it has been conducting it for the past forty years.

The Fed has not been happy with all the results of the past period of monetary expansion and so would like to modify the way it responds to the economy.

Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, announced a new regime in monetary policy, one that will usher in longer periods of easy monetary policy and longer periods of low interest rates.

The general takeaway from the Fed’s new policy stance: easy money is here for the long run.

That is, if investors take the Fed for what it has just stated, the Fed, particularly coming out of a recession, will produce a longer period of easy monetary policy, one that will increase the amount of effective stimulus.

What Is Important

Specifically, the Federal Reserve’s press release contained the following”

On price stability, the FOMC adjusted its strategy for achieving its longer-run inflation goal of 2 percent by noting that it ‘seeks to achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time.’ To this end, the revised statement states that ‘following periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2 percent, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time.’"

In other words, the Federal Reserve should not shy away from allowing actual inflation to remain above 2 percent for an extended period of time. They can, in good conscience, allow for these higher rates of inflation to make up for the periods of time that the inflation rate remains below the 2 percent target.

The headline for Nick Timiroas’ article in the Wall Street Journal indicates that this policy change is “Ushering In A Longer Era Of Low Rates.”

Why The Change?

Federal Reserve officials are attempting to deal with a period of much frustration with the outcome of their monetary policy of the past twelve years or so.

The current mindset within the Federal Reserve wants to achieve low rates of unemployment with a modest amount of inflation. The modest amount of inflation targeted over this past twelve years or so has been 2.0 percent.

The results of the past twelve years have left Fed officials with the feeling that they could have done better.

It true that low rates of unemployment were achieved. In fact, in 2019, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent, a level that had not been reached since the late 1960a.

But, economic growth throughout the last period of expansion in the US economy, the average compound rate of real GDP growth came in at only 2.3 percent, the worst performance during a recovery in the post-World War II period.

And, this took place with the Fed’s target variable for judging inflation coming in at less than 2.0 percent for a relatively long period of time.

The argument seems to be that if the Fed had been able to get the inflation rate up to 2.0 percent or to even exceed 2.0 percent for a while, economic growth could have been even higher, and, unemployment could have been even lower.

This Is Pure Phillips Curve Stuff!

Let me say it again, “This is pure Phillips Curve stuff!”

The Phillips Cure is the statistical relationship between the unemployment rate and the rate of inflation in an economy. The higher the inflation rate goes, the lower unemployment drops.

So, in essence, what the Federal Reserve is responding to is the “hope” that if monetary policy had been able to create more inflation, the unemployment rate in the United States could have been even lower. And, the growth rate of real GDP could have been higher.

Implicitly, Fed officials are arguing that they could have achieved faster economic growth if they had not been constrained by the “legacy” interpretation connected with the inflation rate.

And, what Federal Reserve officials are proposing is that they be released from this constraint in the future so that they can balance out times when inflation is below the target with a similar amount of time when inflation is allowed to be above the target.

Seems reasonable…if you believe in the Phillips Curve.

The Times Changed

Back in the 1960s when the Phillips Curve was initially constructed, it came under substantial criticism. The statistical relationship showing the trade-off of inflation and unemployment was based on the premise that Inflationary expectations would not change, and this was why increasing actual inflation could achieve a lower unemployment rate…in the short run.

Milton Friedman, however, saw the fallacy in this and argued that the tradeoff only lasted for so long because if the Fed created a higher rate of inflation, the higher rate of inflation would come to be expected and the unemployment rate would rise again to its previous level. And, this was the way things appeared to work…for a few years.

But, when we got into the 1970s and then the 1980s, we saw that monetary stimulus did not all go into the real sector of the economy, especially after wage and price controls were applied in the early 70s. More and more money actually moved into the financial circuit of the economy. The era of credit inflation had begun.

And, as the Federal Reserve and the federal government continued to use the tradeoff represented by the Phillips Curve to keep unemployment low, more and more money became allocated into the financial circuit each new round of policy ease.

In the 1990s we there was an extended period of price stability that surprised many analysts. This price stability continued on into the 2000s, and, as described above was extended into the 2010s. Credit inflation created new ways of investment behavior that helped to modify consumer price inflation, yet contributed more and more to asset price inflation.

The extended period of historical highs in the stock market during the last economic expansion is just one example of how the diverted monies produced rising stock prices, yet tepid economic growth and modest increases in consumer prices. And, it produced a major rise in wealth inequality.

The Era Of Credit Inflation

If this analysis is correct, the Federal Reserve will not be able to achieve what it wants by hoping for higher rates of consumer price inflation. Sophisticated investors have found that they can achieve a very nice risk/return tradeoff by putting new monies into the financial circuit and don’t have to deal with the greater uncertainties of the real economy, especially if the Federal Reserve continues to constantly see to it the monetary policy is putting more and more new reserves into the banking system. Consume price inflation will remain tepid in this “new” economy.

Monetary…and fiscal…policies cannot flourish when based upon something like the Phillips Curve thinking.

