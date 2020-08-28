Starhub cut dividends by -45% YoY to S$0.025 in 1H 2020, and it is noteworthy that Starhub's dividend payout has been on a downward trend in the past few years.

Peter Kaliaropoulos is retiring as CEO after two years at the helm, and a key risk is a change in strategic direction that does not create value for the company.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Singapore-listed telecommunication services operator StarHub Ltd. (Starhub) (OTCPK:SRHBF) (OTCPK:SRHBY) [STH:SP].

This is an update of my prior article on Starhub published on May 18, 2020. Starhub's share price has declined by -12% from S$1.39 as of May 15, 2020, to S$1.22 as of August 27, 2020, since my last update. Starhub trades at 5.9 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, and it offers a consensus FY 2020 dividend yield of 5.2%.

Peter Kaliaropoulos is retiring as CEO after two years at the helm, and a key risk is a change in Starhub's strategic direction under the new CEO that does not create value for the company. Also, Starhub cut dividends by -45% YoY from S$0.045 in 1H 2019 to S$0.025 in 1H 2020. It is noteworthy that Starhub's dividend payout has been on a downward trend in the past few years.

On the flip side, lower-than-expected 5G capital expenditures suggest upside to future dividends after FY 2021 and an increased capacity to invest in future growth. As such, I maintain my Neutral rating on Starhub.

Readers have the option of trading in Starhub shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers SRHBF and SRHBY, or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker STH:SP. For Starhub shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Starhub shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $2 million, and market capitalization is above $1.5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Starhub shares listed in Singapore include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, BlackRock Advisors and JPMorgan Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

All Eyes On CEO Retirement

It came as a surprise that Starhub announced on July 27, 2020, that CEO Peter Kaliaropoulos will retire with effect from October 31, 2020. In the company's press release, it was noted that Kaliaropoulos was retiring due to "unforeseen serious health related matters of a close family member."

Kaliaropoulos had only been the CEO of Starhub for slightly more than two years; he was appointed to the position on July 9, 2018. A few months later, Starhub announced a new strategic transformation plan in October 2018 under Kaliaropoulos' charge. A key component of the company's strategic transformation plan was a three-year target of achieving S$210 million in cost savings between 2019 and 2021. As per the chart below, Starhub has already achieved 75% of the company's targeted S$210 million cost savings as of June 30, 2020. Although Starhub's financial performance has not been exactly great in the past two years (as evidenced by dividend cuts discussed in the next section), it would arguably have been even worse if Starhub had not implemented these cost optimization initiatives.

Starhub's Planned And Executed Cost Savings

Source: Starhub's 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Another key initiative introduced by Starhub during Kaliaropoulos' time as CEO was the new marketing campaign "Hello Change" to advertise the company's decision to replace its wide range of mobile plans with just three simplified SIM-only plans with no contractual lock-ins. The company highlighted at its FY 2018 earnings call on February 18, 2019, that it made these changes because "the industry is complex for many customers, with a lot of hidden fees and contractual obligations." The success of Starhub's "Hello Change" marketing campaign and new SIM-only plans is validated by the fact that it prompted competitors to follow suit and introduce similar mobile plans.

It is noteworthy that, when Kaliaropoulos was appointed as CEO in 2018, Starhub mentioned "strong leadership beyond conventional frameworks", "understanding of the new market dynamics around intense competition" and "diverse experience in the telco industry" as key criteria in the selection of the new CEO.

Good management plays a key role in the success of a company. Operating in the competitive telecommunications industry which faces technological disruption threats and has to adapt to changing consumer preferences, management quality is even more important for Starhub. In Starhub's press release announcing Kaliaropoulos' retirement as CEO, Kaliaropoulos highlighted that Starhub's "strategic transformation is well underway but not complete." Starhub has commenced the search for a new CEO, and the key downside risk is a change in strategic direction under the new CEO, which does not create value for the company.

On the positive side of things, Starhub's chairman Steven Terrell Clontz, formerly CEO of Starhub between 1999 and 2009, will be a member of the interim Board Executive Committee that will guide the company during the current CEO transition phase. This will help to ensure some form of continuity and stability for Starhub in the interim.

Dividend Cut Draws Attention

Starhub has started to pay dividends on a semi-annual basis beginning in FY 2020, as opposed to paying dividends every quarter as it did in the past. The company declared an interim dividend of S$0.025 per share for 1H 2020, which represented a -45% YoY decline as compared to 1H 2019 interim dividends per share of S$0.045. In my prior article on Starhub, published on May 18, 2020, I had highlighted the possibility of a cut in dividends, considering that the company had withdrew its FY 2020 guidance. But the extent of the actual dividend cut for Starhub was still more severe than what I had initially expected.

More importantly, Starhub guided for a minimum dividend of S$0.025 per share for 2H 2020, which suggests that the company's full-year FY 2020 dividends per share will be at least S$0.050. In contrast, Starhub paid out quarterly dividends per share of S$0.025 in FY 2019, or full-year dividends per share of S$0.090. At the company's 2Q 2020 earnings call on August 7, 2020, Starhub reiterated its dividend policy of "paying at least 80% of our net profit after tax, excluding one-off nonrecurring items."

Starhub's prior guidance in February 2020 (before it was withdrawn in May 2020) was S$0.090 in full-year FY 2020 dividends per share. Notably, Starhub's dividend payout has been on a downward trend in the past few years, decreasing from S$0.200 in FY 2016 to S$0.1600 in both FY 2017 and FY 2018, and further declining to S$0.090 in FY 2019.

Starhub offers a historical FY 2019 dividend yield of 7.4% and a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 5.2%. Market consensus expects Starhub's dividends per share to decrease by -30% from S$0.090 in FY 2019 to S$0.063 in FY 2020, which is above management guidance (minimum of S$0.050). The reason for sell-side analysts' optimism could be Starhub's lower-than-expected capital expenditure guidance, which is discussed in the next section.

Positive On Lower-Than-Expected 5G Capital Expenditure Guidance

Starhub guided for S$200 million in initial 5G capital expenditures for the next five years, which is below market expectations. Earlier, the company noted at its 4Q 2019 earnings call in February 2020 that its joint bid with fellow telecommunications operator for the 5G license will lead to "significant savings in CapEx (capital expenditures)."

At the company's 2Q 2020 results briefing on August 7, 2020, Starhub also disclosed that the S$200 million in 5G capital expenditures will be "front-loaded in FY 2020 in the second half and FY 2021 and some of the remainder will be spread out in the next three years." This suggests potential upside to Starhub's dividend payout in FY 2022 and beyond.

More importantly, Starhub acknowledged at its recent 2Q 2020 earnings call that the planned capital expenditures for 5G "is fairly affordable relative to some of the savings that we will have on the legacy networks" and it expects "debt headroom to be maintained for future growth opportunities." Starhub's net debt-to-EBITDA was still a relatively comfortable 1.29 times as of end-2Q 2020, so lower-than-expected 5G capital expenditures imply that Starhub has the capacity to invest in both organic (e.g. research & development for fast-growing cyber-security business) and inorganic (e.g. acquisitions) growth initiatives.

Valuation

Starhub trades at 6.7 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 5.9 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of S$1.22 as of August 27, 2020. In comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples were 7.0 times and 7.9 times, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Starhub are a change in strategic direction under a new CEO that possibly does not create value for the company, higher-than-expected capital expenditures especially those relating to 5G, and a larger-than-expected cut in dividends for FY 2020 and beyond.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Starhub shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

