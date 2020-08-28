S&P 500 - The Coming Fall

Intro

I wrote an article in May stating the S&P 500 index could reach 4,000. Link here if you care to read it. At the time the index was at 2,850 and now it is at 3,500, rallying ~23%. In my article, I urged investors to ignore the noise and focus on the math. I still encourage everyone to do so.

With this article I wanted to address where I think the market is going and how to invest strategically.

Original Bullish Thesis

Expected market gains would be a function of:

Excess liquidity provided by central banks and fiscal stimulus

Discount rate suppression

Top heavy exposure to tech & growth driving multiple expansion

Natural decay of volatility leading to a lower equity risk premium

A rapid earnings rebound post-COVID 19

Extremely cheap borrowing costs

Outsized portion of index value derived from terminal value

An additional feature of the recovery I did not mention (but should have) is the flexibility premium. The market has favored nimbler, less cash-intensive stocks. This paradigm boosted equity flows towards growth companies, leading to further multiple expansion in the index as a whole.

May 1, 2020 SPX DCF Valuation

Current: 3,500

Base Case: 3,392

Upside Case: 4,000

Expectations Through Year-End

I believe the market will continue to melt-up through September, and I will reiterate my upside case of 4,000. As the election cycle goes into full swing in October, I believe volatility will increase. I believe this volatility increase will get reflected in a higher equity risk premium (as a reflection of market uncertainty) which will slow down the market rally. Beyond November, I have no idea what will happen.

Assumptions & Strategy

SPX Price: 3,650 - 4,000

Implied Volatility: 25

Assumptions (November 3, 2020)

SPX Price: 3,650 - 4,000

Implied Volatility: 35

Strategy

I'm currently long the S&P 500 (& Gamestop). Given my personal uncertainty in the market, I'm looking to purchase protective puts on October 1, 2020. Volatility has decreased, the market has overheated, and valuations no longer seem reasonable. These factors make puts look increasingly attractive.

My plan is to purchase 20% OTM puts with an expiry as of January 15, 2021. The value of the puts will equal 2% of my current portfolio. This will give me ample exposure to vega while minimizing the impact of time decay. As I'll demonstrate in a minute, I should profit off the increase in volatility alone without assuming any decline in the underlying price. Additionally, I'll have purchased peace of mind that I'm protected against tail-risk while at worst sacrificing 2% of my portfolio.

Reviewing Option Pricing

Black Scholes Merton

Definition: A pricing model used to determine the fair price or theoretical value for a call or a put option based on: volatility, type of option, underlying stock price, time, strike price, and risk-free rate.

Formula:

(Source: Wikipedia)

Limitations

The underestimation of extreme moves in the stock, yielding tail risk

The assumption of instant, cost-less trading, yielding liquidity

The assumption of a stationary process, yielding volatility

The assumption of continuous time and trading, yielding gap risk

In this case, we're addressing tail risk and volatility.

Model - October 1, 2020

(Source: Myself)

(Source: Myself)

(Source: Myself)

(Source: Myself)

Model - November 3, 2020

(Source: Myself)

(Source: Myself)

(Source: Myself)

(Source: Myself)

Conclusion

While a correction is uncertain, I believe there will be a meaningful increase in volatility which drives the value of puts up. I'm assuming no price decrease, an increase in volatility, and of course time decay. The put provides downside protection from a potential market correction and/or volatility spike. If equity prices increase from October to November, there should be enough extrinsic value on November 3rd for an exit with minimal losses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.