COVID-19 Debt: Impact And Consequences

The ballooning debt will have long-term damaging consequences, and the next government is going to have a huge responsibility on its shoulders to deal with these.

COVID-19 is estimated to add $5.8 trillion to the U.S. national debt by the end of the fiscal year 2021, pushing it to about $30 trillion.

Ever since COVID-19 disrupted our economy, the government has passed four bills to help people and businesses fight off the pandemic’s impact on the economy and the healthcare sector. The Treasury Department moved into top gear and has borrowed about $3 trillion since March 2020 to finance these bills ($2.4 trillion) and to cover against other effects of the downturn.

About 78% of the new 2020 COVID-19 debt has been raised by issuing Treasury bills that mature within a year, 17% is raised by issuing Treasury notes that mature between 2 and 10 years, and the balance is raised by issuing Treasury bonds that mature after 10 years.

The interest rate on the short-term Treasury bills is not much because these securities were issued after the Fed slashed interest rates. For example, the 4-week bills issued in August 2020 carried an interest rate of just 0.09%. The assumption is that the gush of easy liquidity will help businesses and individuals ride out the pandemic’s economic blow.

A fact you should know is that the COVID-19 disruption has largely erased the lines that separated the Fed’s lending and interest rate actions, government borrowing, and the Treasury Department’s currency printing actions. Everything is mixed up from the public perception point of view.

COVID-19 Debt Impact on National Debt

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the federal budget deficit is likely to work up to $3.7 trillion for 2020 and $2.1 trillion for 2021 so long as the current laws do not change. As of August 23, 2020, the U.S. debt is $26.67 trillion and counting.

So, the combined deficits for 2020 and 2021 work up to $5.8 trillion, which is a huge number. The chart below compares the 2020 cumulative deficit with the same for earlier years, and it is spooking the hell out of seasoned economists.

Consequences of the COVID-19 Debt

The estimated $5.8 trillion COVID-19 debt up to 2021 will increase our federal debt to about $30 trillion (after taking into account the $3 trillion already raised) by the end of 2021. If the government’s revenues do not cover its spending from 2022 onwards, the debt will keep on piling up.

By 2022, the virus is likely to be contained, and it will be the government’s job to increase revenues, restore employment to the pre-COVID-19 levels, and begin reducing the national debt.

This debt will have harsh consequences if it does not reduce after 2022. Analysts at the Pew Research Center believe that if the national debt keeps ballooning, the private sector will have trouble getting loans at affordable rates – though this is not happening now because we are living in a near-zero interest rate era. The rising debt could depress GDP, cause deflation, stunt growth, leak cash in the form of interest paid to foreign investors, cause unemployment, increase the chances of a fiscal crisis, and make investors and consumers lose confidence in the economy.

The debt, low interest rates, and easy liquidity can also drive asset prices up and motivate people to take excessive risks like it happened before we got hit by the 2008 financial crisis. Today too, the stock market is zooming, and we all know it is not reflecting the reality of Main Street.

Summing Up

The COVID-19 disruption has ballooned our debt (which was already high), and it has now assumed frightening proportions. By 2022–2023, our debt as a percentage of GDP is expected to break the record it had created in the WW2 years.

The Fed will keep injecting liquidity into the system until the time an effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine or cure is discovered. However, the real issues confronting our nation are that unemployment is rising and demand is contracting. Now, the Fed can only lend, it cannot invest. Though its liquidity push will stabilize the economy in the short term, of what use is a stabilized economy wherein many people are unemployed and most of the population is not prospering?

The truth is that our nation is caught in a liquidity trap, and the situation needs to change. It all depends on how successive governments navigate us through the mess. Will they succeed? Well, you got to toss a coin for the answer.

Investors can consider taking lessons from the worsening macros and focus on investing in stocks that will lead the market in the post-COVID-19 age. Sectors that are expected to perform well are green energy, semiconductors, cloud computing and infrastructure, online shopping, healthcare, cleanliness & hygiene, etc. Many stocks from these sectors have run up ahead of their fundamentals, and therefore, the idea is to buy slow, perhaps in a SIP.

Investors keen on stocks that will face many challenges in the new age (for example, industrials, business services, financials, etc.) should ideally read up their latest earnings call transcripts, analyze the latest quarterly fundamentals, study charts, and then make an investment decision.

Before acting on any advice, including the one above, investors should ideally analyze macro signals to determine entry and exit points and then act prudently.

Warren Buffett once said, “Rule #1: Don’t lose money. Rule #2: Don’t forget Rule #1.” – Make it your investment motto and don’t lose sight of it.

