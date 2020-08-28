As such, I would recommend a HOLD if you're already in, but adding to your position as far below the $70 level as future corrections will allow.

There's a perfect storm brewing in America, and one company is set to gain substantially from it: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR). After three years of declining revenues, the company posted $130.3 million in net sales for Q2-20 against $96.3 million in the year-ago period for a 35% increase. This increased its TTM revenues to $454 million against $410.5 in FY-19, representing the first strong twelve-month revenue growth period since FY16.

Continuing the momentum generated by an estimate-beating first quarter, the stock rallied further after second-quarter earnings were announced, gaining nearly 70% during the period. It could have gone further had it not been for the early-August news that New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil suit against the NRA (National Rifle Association) for alleged fraud over the past several years. The same day, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a separate lawsuit against the Washington-based NRA Foundation alleging that the latter was "a puppet of the NRA, despite legal requirements that it independently pursue charitable purposes" and that "the foundation repeatedly lent the NRA money to address its rising deficits."

Thesis: The market seems to be recovering from the news shocker, and the stock has appreciated about 7% since August 24, by which date nearly half the aforementioned gained were wiped out. The 'perfect storm' I refer to, the elements of which I will outline in this article, has put Sturm, Ruger in a position to benefit from the currently elevated demand for firearms in the country. However, considering that this demand is atypical of normal gun-buying trends and that the company is trading at expensive valuation multiples at the as-of-writing price of nearly $73, a HOLD might be a prudent call at this point. Moreover, there is no precedent for the stock being able to sustain such high valuations in the past, even at considerably higher earnings and revenue growth levels.

How the Perfect Storm has been Brewing

Historically, gun sales have always spiked in troubling times. Ironically, it would seem, mass shootings have been among the strongest catalysts of gun sales. But it's not really ironic because these incidents have inevitably been followed by calls for greater restriction and regulation, and it is the fear of such calls fructifying into actual restrictions that have caused these spikes. During former President Obama's tenure in the White House, it happened twice - after Sandyhook and after San Bernardino. It also happened to a lesser extent after Parkland.

And it happened again as COVID-19 caused states to start implementing stay-at-home orders. But this time, it wasn't back to 'business as usual' after the initial surge in firearm sales. It was the beginning of what is now a massive snowball that's still rolling downhill.

Adding a large amount of momentum to this increase in demand was the George Floyd incident, which led to mass civil unrest and further escalated the fear of the general population. Exacerbating the problem was the rapidly rising clamor for less authority and funding for law enforcement agencies, ultimately leading to the biggest spike in firearm sales in recent times.

And then came the New York AG's office's lawsuit against the NRA alleging "a culture of self-dealing, mismanagement, and negligent oversight at the NRA that was illegal, oppressive, and fraudulent." The intention is clear, as voiced by Ms. James at the news conference announcing the lawsuit:

Enough was enough... No one is above the law, not even the NRA.

Meanwhile, another attack came from the Washington AG's office against what it called "a puppet of the NRA", referring to the NRA Foundation.

The implications of these lawsuits are significant, not only because it strikes at the heart of the NRA but because, while nonprofits and charitable organizations are governed by regulations set forth by both federal and state authorities, IRS enforcement has been significantly depleted because of a prolonged decline in funding.

The New York Attorney General's call for the dissolution of the NRA could potentially signify a major shift in who is responsible for nonprofit enforcement, and the news likely fueled further demand for firearms as the public continues to anticipate tighter regulations around gun control if the Democrats are able to thwart the President's ambitions of another four years in office.

For Sturm, Ruger, it pushed Q2-20 sales figures up by 35%, the highest year-over-year quarterly growth the company has seen in more than three years.

And the steam is not about to let up. Per CEO Chris Killoy at the Q2-20 earnings call:

Demand, consumer demand, which began to surge in the latter stages of the first quarter continue to intensify in the second quarter. The estimated unit sell through of Ruger products from the independent distributors to retailers increased 47% in the first half of 2020 compared to the prior year period. For the same period, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, background checks as adjusted by The National Shooting Sports Foundation, commonly referred to as adjusted NICS increased 65%. For the second quarter of 2020, adjusted NICS increased 92% from the prior year. This staggering increase in demand appears to be attributable to a few factors. Number one, concerns about personal protection and home defense stemming from continuing COVID-19 pandemic; protests, demonstrations and civil unrest in many cities throughout the United States and lastly, the call by some for the reduction in funding and authority of various law enforcement organizations.

News of the lawsuits came a week after the earnings call, and that's where we see RGR stock experiencing what I interpret as a temporary correction to factor in renewed fears of new gun control legislation. The stock seems to have resumed some momentum after the correction to below $70, indicating that the demand aspect could still be ruling market sentiment, but at this point it looks quite volatile.

Mr. Killoy indicated during the Q2-20 call that this momentum "appears to be continuing to sustain itself as we move - start out the third quarter."

The elections being two months away and the results coming out two months after, that potentially gives Sturm, Ruger a two-quarter runway of strong demand for its firearms.

That's why I believe the stock could go further up as Q3-20 and Q4-20 run their course. But that's also the problem.

Valuation

There are a couple of thoughts I have on Sturm, Ruger's current valuation levels.

First of all, at the current as-of-writing price of slightly under $73 and FY20 EPS estimate of $3.91, RGR has a TTM earnings multiple near 30. I realize it's not apples to apples, but a comparison with a company operating in a much more stable segment like consumer staples shows that the earnings multiple, though high, is not abnormally high at levels of elevated revenue growth.

That's not the problem.

The problem is this: what happens when the demand for firearms eventually returns to pre-COVID-19 levels? Can the current multiple be sustained?

Historically, almost every time the stock goes near or above the 25x TTM earnings multiple, the market inevitably corrects the stock price to bring the multiple back to under 20x, sometimes significantly so. The current TTM P/E ratio is already at 28x, having been corrected down from the mid-30s. The price could go higher still as demand continues to remain strong, but when demand levels fall back to normal, we could see that effect kick in again, potentially bringing the stock down to an 18x multiple, which would be in the vicinity of around $70.

Second, a similar trend can be seen with the price to book multiple over time.

On nearly every occasion that the stock has gone above a 4x P/B multiple on the back of strong YoY revenue growth, the stock gets corrected back to where P/B stands near the 3.5x mark or lower once sales growth settles down to normal levels. And I see this happening again once the stock gains even more momentum as we approach Election Day 2020 and the weeks leading into the results. The correction seems inevitable.

Investor's Angle

That's where I see the risk for long-term investors but a possible short-term upside for investors looking for quick returns. The current demand surge is not going to last forever regardless of who wins the 2020 elections. And when that happens, RGR could take a tumble because it wouldn't be able to support high valuations at normal growth rates.

As someone who primarily looks for long-term opportunities, I would recommend holding the stock if you're already in but adding to your position as far below the $70 level as future corrections will allow. Against the earnings estimates for the current and next fiscal years, that seems to be the fair price for RGR.

That said, if you can get in at well under $70, you should seriously consider it. The dividend yield of 1.4% is nothing to celebrate, but the company does pay hefty special dividends whenever its cash position is strong, as it did this month with an ex-div date of August 13. It's not frequent, but in the long term, it will maximize yield, and there is a slight chance that another two quarters of solid cash flows might trigger another special dividend at the end of FY-20, subject to demand indicators at that time.

Last Words

I'll leave you with this Gallup survey data and a final thought.

The calls for stricter gun control policies are louder than ever but the majority of the nation still supports gun ownership by its citizens. Guns aren't going to go away no matter who lives in the White House. What could happen is that more restrictions may come if Trump doesn't win again, and this might limit revenue growth opportunities for companies like Sturm, Ruger. If you think that's going to happen sooner rather than later, then perhaps stocks like RGR are not for you.

