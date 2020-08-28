Natural Gas Market Overview: Supply Is Down And So Is Demand

Storage "surplus" vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by just -30 bcf by October 2.

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 26 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday).

Aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States totaled around 650 bcf (or 92.9 bcf/d) in the same week.

Aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas totaled around 643 bcf (or 91.9 bcf/d) for the week ending August 28.

This report covers the week ending August 28, 2020.

Total Supply-Demand Overview

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 643 bcf (or 91.9 bcf/d) for the week ending August 28 (+1.6 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) and +3.1 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive and increased from +10.1 bcf/d to +13.3 bcf/d.

We estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States (production + imports) totaled around 650 bcf (or 92.9 bcf/d) for the week ending August 28 (-1.7 bcf/d w-o-w and -6.6 bcf/d y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive but moderated from +7.6 bcf/d to +6.0 bcf/d.

Here's our latest forecast for the next two weeks:

September 4

Total supply: 93.3 bcf/d (-7.3 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-7.3 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 86.4 bcf/d (-3.9 bcf/d y-o-y)

September 11

Total supply: 94.5 bcf/d (-5.5 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-5.5 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 82.8 bcf/d (-5.8 bcf/d y-o-y)

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

According to the continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), natural gas consumption in the electric power sector is above last year's level.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, however, natural gas consumption (seven-day average) is projected to decline by -6.3% over the next seven days (from 80.5 bcf/d today to 75.4 bcf/d on September 4). Daily consumption reached a near-term peak on August 25 and is now projected to trend lower (slowly) until October (due to seasonal factors).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide cooling degree days (CDDs) increased by 11.2% w-o-w (from 90 to 100). Total energy demand (measured in total degree days - TDDs) should be 29.8% above last year's level and 29.3% above the norm.

Non-Degree-Day Factors

In the week ending August 28, non-degree-day factors were "neutral" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were above the norm (5.3 GW per day on average).

The average spread between natural gas and coal jumped by +$0.265 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 8.9 bcf/d this week (-0.2 bcf/d vs. 2019 but +2.0 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Solar and hydro generation were stronger, but wind generation was weaker. On balance, in the week ending August 28, these three factors displaced some 100 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors was positive at around +5.4 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the electric power sector - essentially unchanged from last year's results.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Next week, however, it appears that the net impact from non-degree-day factors is likely to be "more bearish" (vs. 2019) but mostly due to base effects. At the same time, renewable generation will start to get stronger from mid-September (due to seasonal factors).

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 26 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +60 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by -111 bcf by October 2. Storage "surplus" vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by -30 bcf (over the same period).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

