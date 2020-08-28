So long as MetLife can generate any growth in core earnings over the next decade, the shares look undervalued and the 25% discount to book value seems excessive.

U.S. Group Benefits PFO declined for the first time in a long time, but there are still attractive long-term opportunities in voluntary benefits and the small/medium-sized enterprise markets.

It’s been a while since I’ve written on MetLife (MET), but not much has changed for the good as far as the stock price is concerned. Although there are still growth opportunities in areas like pension risk transfer and group benefits, and reinsurance transactions could free up capital from MetLife Holdings, the market doesn’t seem to give much credit for those, nor is the market assigning much incremental value to the company’s progress in becoming a simpler, less capital-intensive company.

Rates are certainly a valid worry now, as MetLife management has highlighted the downside risk to a prolonged period of lower rates. Even if MetLife can only manage very low single-digit core operating earnings growth over the long term, with a long-term adjusted ROE below 10%, I still believe the shares should trade closer to the high $40’s. Add in the decent dividend, and I think this is a risk worth taking, though it will take some time to work out.

Looking Back At The Second Quarter

There are always a lot of moving parts in MetLife’s earnings reports, but core results were still basically on track. COVID-19 has created elevated mortality for life insurers, but still well within tolerable underwriting limits. The bigger issue lately has been portfolio returns, as lower rates and a noticeably weak result from private equity hurt net investment income.

Adjusted operating revenue declined 16% in the quarter, with U.S. operations down more than 16%, Asia down 7%, Latin America down 30%, EMEA down about 3%, and MetLife Holdings down 16%. Within the U.S. operations, Group Benefits revenue declined about 5% on a 6% drop in premiums, while Retirement & Income Solutions declined 39% due in part to a sharp drop in net investment income. P&C revenue declined about 11% on a 9% decline in premiums.

Adjusted operating earnings fell 39%, while adjusted operating earnings to common shareholders declined closer to 43%. U.S. earnings fell almost 29%, with Group Benefits down 20%, RIS down 45%, and P&C up almost 19%. Profits from Asia declined almost 29%, while LatAm declined 17% and EMEA declined almost 51%. Within the U.S. Group Benefits business, the overall benefit ratio was basically steady with the year-ago period, while the life benefits ratio grew to 95.9% from 85.3% in the year-ago period.

Overall consolidated adjusted net investment income fell 24%, hurt by a $555M loss in variable investment income from private equity returns. The new money rate for the quarter was 3.41% (versus 4.01% a year ago), while the legacy portfolio rate was 3.72% versus 4.34%.

Book value (ex-AOCI) rose 11% for the period).

Some Near-Term Pressures, But Still Attractive Long-Term Opportunities

I still see MetLife’s U.S. Group Benefits business as an underrated positive driver in the coming years. The business isn’t likely to hit management’s 4%-plus premium, fees, and other income (or PFO) growth goal on a sustainable basis until late next year, though next year’s second quarter should rebound strongly from this quarter’s drop – prior to this quarter, MetLife hadn’t seen a PFO decline in Group Benefits for quite some time.

Group benefits like life and dental remain popular perks, and there is still significant opportunity to expand MetLife’s “share of wallet” with existing clients, as most purchase only a small number of the 20 or so offerings MetLife has. I also see good growth in voluntary benefits (which cost the employer very little), as companies continue to look to cut costs. Beyond this, I also believe MetLife has an attractive growth opportunity in smaller businesses, as these have not been traditional providers of group employee benefits.

RIS also offers some long-term growth potential, though the business is clearly under pressure from weaker investment spreads today. Pension risk transfer remains an attractive opportunity, as more large companies look to clean up balance sheet liabilities and hand over financial risk management to companies better-suited to dealing with them (for a fee, of course).

Rates are the biggest source of risk that I see right now. MetLife has been using a long-term 10-year Treasury rate assumption of 3.75% (versus the 0.75% rate today), and a 25bp reduction in the long-term rate would lead to a $100M reduction in after-tax net income. While I do not believe that today’s rates are a “new normal”, that is a risk that cannot be ignored.

The Outlook

My rate curve assumptions aren’t as bullish as MetLife’s, but I also don’t assume that today’s rates are the new long-term normal. Factoring in the impact of rates, as well as growth opportunities in group benefits, RIS, and the foreign operations, I believe MetLife can still generate a low single-digit long-term core earnings growth rate (around 1%) and return significant amounts of capital to shareholders over time. My assumptions support a fair value in the high $40’s, while today’s price seems to price in a long-term earnings decline of around 2%.

I also value insurance companies on the basis of book value and adjusted ROE. While I do see a risk that MetLife’s long-term adjusted ROE falls below its cost of equity capital, even at a nearly 10% discount to book value (ex-AOCI), these shares would offer upside (they currently trade at around 75% of ex-AOIC book).

The Bottom Line

I’m concerned that MetLife could be a value trap, particularly if rates remain weak, but it is at least a value trap that pays a decent dividend. I believe the Street will eventually come around and give more credit to both the improvements made so far (less complexity, less capital intensity) and the growth opportunities, but it will probably take more optimism on the yield curve for that to happen. Even so, given the undervaluation, I think the potential reward outweighs the risk.

