It's been a tough few weeks for Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF) as the stock has been hit with a flood of sell orders, sending the stock down nearly 25% from its most recent high. Fortunately, this pullback has improved the valuation considerably for the low-cost mid-tier producer, as investors are now getting a chance to nibble on the stock at a better price than when it reported its blow-out Q4 report just over a month ago. Given that nothing has changed fundamentally and Silver Lake remains one of my top-10 producers in the sector, I see this correction to A$2.10 as a low-risk area to start a position in the stock. All conversions are based on an Australian Dollar to US Dollar exchange ratio of $0.71, which is the 50-day moving average for this exchange rate, unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Just over a month ago, Silver Lake reported its fiscal Q4 and FY2020 results and trounced its guidance estimates while most other companies were slashing guidance and struggling to even come near prior forecasts. This incredible performance was not only thanks to the much lower COVID-19 case count in Australia, but also the company's track record of operational excellence, and foresight to pick up a world-class asset (Deflector) in the depths of a bear market for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ). To date, the company has done an exceptional job of managing investor expectations with gold-equivalent sales of 263,200 ounces for FY2020, a 17% beat on the initial guidance provided in fiscal Q1 2020.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While the production guidance beat was extremely impressive and made the stock one worthy of the top-10 producer list in the sector, it's the costs that are the real differentiator for Silver Lake. While the average miner is busy reporting all-in sustaining costs of $970/oz as of FY2019 and above $1,010/oz in H12020 due to COVID-19 related costs, Silver Lake's costs came in at A$1,295/oz [US$881/oz] for FY2020. I would expect these costs to head below A$1,225/oz long-term as the company benefits from economies of scale, and heads into even higher-grade zones at Deflector. Given that Silver Lake has industry-leading costs, operates out of the top-ranked jurisdiction in the world (Western Australia), and has two world-class mines with organic growth potential, there's a lot to like here. However, I'd be remiss not to mention the balance sheet, which provides two benefits for Silver Lake. The costs of A$1,295/oz which translate to US$881/oz are based on an average Australian Dollar to US Dollar exchange rate of $0.68 for Silver Lake's FY2020 reporting period.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the chart above, the outstanding performance in FY2020 allowed Silver Lake to finish the year with a net cash position of A$269 million and no debt. This net cash position was up over 100% year-over-year (A$269 million vs. A$131 million), and dwarfs the average net cash position among the average ASX-listed gold producers, with more than half of the producers sitting with net debt. Not only does Silver Lake benefit from no interest expense, which allows the company to see more profits flow through to its bottom-line, but a A$269 million war chest also opens up the potential for M&A with zero dilution.

Given that there are several gold juniors worldwide with 100,000-ounce to 150,000-ounce production potential trading for below A$300 million, it's possible that Silver Lake could put its cash to work and beef up its production profile even further. It's worth noting that based on the gold price and production guidance for FY2021, I expect Silver Lake to generate over A$45 million per quarter, meaning that this net cash position head above A$400 million within 12 months, which would open up the potential for an even larger acquisition.

(Source: Company News Release)

So, why has the stock slumped so badly the month?

Unfortunately, the stock got a little ahead of itself short-term above A$2.65, as I noted in my recent article that this would be a spot to look to take some profits. This over-extension, combined with some volatility in the gold (GLD) price, likely weighed on the stock. The other catalyst for the weakness was some investors pointing out that Silver Lake is one of the most expensive companies on a reserve basis among the producers. This is because the company's reserve statement showed 1.2 million ounces of gold, which combined with a US$1.05 billion enterprise value has the company valued at just shy of $1,000/oz. While this is certainly not cheap for a gold producer, it's important to note that a sub-5-year reserve life is only worrisome if a company has zero history of exploration success and cannot afford to do M&A. When it comes to Silver Lake, this isn't the case at all.

(Source: Company News Release)

As noted in the most recent reserve update, ore reserves grew by 38% in absolute terms, and over 120% after accounting for depletion, while the ore reserve grade jumped by 8% to 4.0 grams per tonne gold. This significant increase was due to the massive increase in reserves from exploration at Deflector, with Deflector reserves increasing by 446,000 ounces and sitting at their highest levels in history for the mine. It's important to note that this is after mining depletion, so the company has clearly been able to add back reserves much quicker than it is mining them. It's also worth noting that the resource grade has increased materially at Deflector (6.2 grams per tonne gold vs. 5.4 grams per tonne gold) at the same time the resource has grown. Therefore, to write off Silver Lake as a run-of-the-mill producer with a small reserve would be a massive mistake.

(Source: Company News Release)

If we take a closer look and examine the company's resource statement, it makes even less sense to be valuing Silver Lake on an enterprise value to reserve basis. As we can see in the table above, Silver Lake has a 6.09 million ounce resource base, a figure that's 400% larger than its current reserve base. Given that the company has ample cash to drill its projects aggressively and also to complete an acquisition, the better figure to use in my view is the resource base. Based on 826 million shares outstanding and a share price of A$2.10, Silver Lake's current market cap is A$1,735 million [US$1,232 million], giving the company an enterprise value of US$1.05 billion when factoring in the US$182 million in cash. If we divide this figure by the 6.09 million-ounce resource base, Silver Lake is valued at just US$172.41/oz.

(Source: Author's Photo)

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at what suitors have paid for gold producers in the past with costs below US$925/oz, we can see that they've paid, on average, US$152.31/oz. However, the March acquisition of Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF) by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) does not fit as well in this chart above, as it was based out of a Tier-3 jurisdiction, despite Semafo's low costs. IF we take a look at strictly low-cost Tier-1 jurisdiction producers, the average paid jumps to US$180.58/oz. It's important to note that these acquisitions were all completed below $1,450/oz gold, so we would expect a premium given that we're currently trading at a 30% higher gold price. Therefore, the fact that investors can buy Silver Lake at below US$180.00/oz here is a steal, in my opinion. Let's see how the technical picture looks:

(Source: TradingView.com)

If we look at the daily chart above, we can see that Silver Lake broke out of a multi-year base in early 2019, and this is the third sharp correction since that new primary uptrend began. The past two corrections averaged 29%, and the current correction is at 24%, suggesting that we are likely close to a swing low if we base the depth of pullbacks on historical averages. Given that we have a higher gold price, which leads to even better margins for Silver Lake, I believe that the deepest this correction will get is 30%, which would be a pullback to A$1.93. Therefore, given that we're sitting just below A$2.10, this looks like a low-risk area to begin nibbling on the stock. Some investors might be spooked based on this correction's depth and think there's a fundamental issue with Silver Lake, but as the above chart shows, we've seen zero technical damage here.

(Source: Company Report)

Silver Lake Resources has finally moved back on sale here at A$2.10, and this is even though we're sitting at record highs for gold, and the company just came off a massive earnings beat. Given the company's strong balance sheet and potential to grow production through M&A with minimal dilution, I would not be surprised to see Silver Lake increase its production profile by another 30% to 350,000 ounces by FY2023. This is a huge differentiator for the company, as most ASX-listed gold producers aren't in the same position to grow production through M&A (due to their weaker balance sheets) unless they plan to dilute significantly. Based on industry-leading costs and potential growth through M&A, I see the current correction to A$2.10 as a low-risk buying opportunity, and I am raising my 12-month target price for Silver Lake to A$2.90.

