Both of these ETFs look to invest in companies based outside the US that pay high dividends.

Recently I've written articles on both the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) here and the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) here. Both ETFs look to invest in international companies outside the US that pay high dividend yields. VYMI uses a more diversified and broad approach, while IDV selects around 100 of the best stocks in its investable universe. IDV charges a higher expense ratio and is several times larger in terms of assets under management than VYMI.

Source: ETF.com IDV vs. VYMI Comparison

Comparing Holdings

IDV and VYMI deploy very different portfolio strategies despite both being international dividend ETFs. IDV is far more concentrated with just 98 holdings despite having almost three times more assets under management. IDV is also more sector heavy in its top sectors, while VYMI holds a more broad range of sectors.

Source: ETF.com IDV vs VYMI Comparison

Both ETFs hold financials as the top sector, and each hold around one-third of their funds in this sector. After that, though, the sectors diverge somewhat. IDV holds a substantial portion in utilities at 17.45% of the fund, while VYMI only holds 6.66% of the fund in utilities. VYMI holds more funds in healthcare, consumer cyclicals, and technology, while IDV holds more telecommunications companies.

Breaking down these sectors into the top 10 individual companies held by each ETF shows some large differences in the top 10 holdings. The only two companies these ETFs both hold in their top 10 are the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF), and Total SE (TOT). The rest of the top 10 holdings are vastly different. IDV is far more concentrated in its top 10 with 32% of the entire held in these companies, while VYMI invests around half that, 15%, in its top 10 holdings.

Source: ETF.com IDV vs VYMI Comparison

Comparing Performance

Taking a look at historical performance shows that VYMI tends to outperform IDV on virtually all time frames. IDV is down 17% year-to-date while VYMI is down just 12%. On a three-year basis, the funds are closer with IDV losing 1.85% of its value, while VYMI has declined just 1.54%.

Source: ETF.com IDV vs VYMI Comparison

VYMI's recent performance has been substantially greater than that of IDV's, as IDV had a greater drawdown in March. VYMI's more diversified approach appears to be working, as it's less susceptible to any one individual company's performance.

As both of these ETFs have experienced disruptions to their distributions in the wake of dividend cuts caused by a weaker global economy from COVID-19, assessing their distribution policies going forward is difficult, and likely downright speculative. IDV has tended to pay a higher distribution yield in the past, but VYMI's yield is still respectable.

Data by YCharts

Winner: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

At the end of the day, for me, the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF wins this one. VYMI has illustrated its ability to earn superior returns over IDV through greater diversification and a lower expense ratio. I also like VYMI's greater exposure to growth sectors like healthcare and technology. Overall, VYMI is a more well-rounded fund that is likely to serve the individual investor looking for exposure to international dividends. While it's impossible to predict which one of these ETFs will outperform the other going forward, I would bet on VYMI over IDV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.