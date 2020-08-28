FLSmidth's core technologies and market positions are worth more than the share price reflects, but the company is looking at a longer recovery cycle and past financial performance hasn't been exemplary.

Management is undertaking a review of the cement equipment operations, and I believe the company will look to reduce costs in the face of weak demand.

The company has some attractive technologies that deal with declining ore grades and increasingly stringent environmental and health regulations, but adoption will take years.

Sooner or later, mining and cement companies are going to have to invest in upgraded technology to maintain profitability and compliance with increasingly stringent government requirements. Unfortunately for FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY) (FLS.CO), it’s looking more and more like “… or later”, and the company’s heavy reliance on large project-oriented orders is a definite challenge today.

Although FLSmidth’s valuation was not demanding back in December, I thought it was risky to buy these shares going into a cyclical decline. COVID-19 has only magnified the pressures on the company, and the ADRs are down about 20% since then (the local shares have performed a little worse), underperforming peers like Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY), Metso (OTCPK:OUKPY), and Weir (OTCPK:WEIGY) pretty meaningfully. I do still see a “value trap” risk here, particularly with the company needing to restructure the cement business, but the valuation is not demanding if the business is indeed bottoming out.

Investors should note that the ADRs are illiquid.

Better Than Feared, But Not Good

There wasn’t much good news in FLSmidth’s second quarter results – while the numbers were better than the sell-side expected, the company beat by smaller margins than many of its peers, and the order numbers were noticeably weak.

Revenue declined 26% in the quarter, missing by 1%, as the mining business declined 16% on a large drop in original equipment sales and the cement business declined 40% on an even larger in OE sales. While the mining business did do about 5% better than expected, cement was even weaker than the sell-side expected, and this is not a new trend.

Gross margin actually held up relatively well, declining just 30bp, and the mining gross margin improved slightly (about 30bp), while cement declined about a point. Reported EBITDA declined 61% and adjusted EBITA fell 52%, with cement falling to a loss and minerals declining more than 40%. Overall EBITA beat expectations by 14%, driven entirely by the mining business.

Orders were disappointing, even if they were about 2% better than the sell-side had modeled. Orders declined 29%, with mining orders down 23% versus a peer group decline of around 14%. Original equipment orders were exceptionally weak, as miners are simply not investing capex into major projects now, but the aftermarket order decline was more in keeping with recent mine output decline trends. Cement orders were down 39%, which was not all that surprising given the weak conditions in that market and in this business.

Waiting For Customers To Get Back To Normal And Launch New Projects

Relative to many of its peers, FLSmidth’s management commentary on the market was more negative, with the company seeing the third quarter more as flat than a meaningful improvement. Unfortunately for FLSmidth, the company doesn’t have a particularly strong position in aftermarket mining wear parts (an area of strength for Epiroc), and that does not give the company much near-term leverage to whatever improvements in mining activity there are.

What’s more, this is simply not a place in the cycle where large mining customers are going to be making large investments in new projects or new technologies. Between declining activity late in 2019 and permitting delays created by COVID-19, there’s an “air pocket” in new projects, particularly in copper, and it’s going to take for that to resolve. Likewise, miners are going to want to be confident on the demand outlook before making large new capex investments.

Longer term, I believe FLSmidth still has some attractive opportunities in the mining space. I’d like to see the company improve its position in wear parts and in pumps (where Weir is very strong), but I like the company’s leverage to technology solutions to worsening ore grades and increasingly stringent regulations on energy consumption, safety, and environmental impact. Put simply, FLSmidth has developed technologies that allow mining companies to extract more metals from ore, while using less energy, water, and harmful chemicals, and to manage the waste products in a much safer, more environmentally friendly way. I also note that FLSmidth is leveraged to increasing automation within mining operations.

I’m not as bullish on the outlook for the cement business. Management recently announced that they are “evaluating” the cement business, and I would expect the company to look for further cost-out opportunities in the face of weak demand (particularly for original equipment). While FLSmidth is well-placed to benefit from environmentally-friendly retrofit projects (cement plants generate close to 10% of the world’s CO2 output), the company is not as well-positioned in the emerging markets where most of the capacity growth is occurring, and regulators in more developed markets have been slow to require plant retrofits.

The Outlook

While I do believe that adoption of greater automation and newer technologies like rapid oxidative leaching and dry stack tailing could drive mid-single-digit growth for FLSmidth, the reality is that COVID-19 has pushed out any thought of such adoption, and the company’s dependence on large project-oriented orders is a definite weakness in an environment where miners are looking to spend only on immediate volume-enabling products (like wear parts) or projects with very quick returns on investment.

This year (2020) is going to be a bad one for FLSmidth, with revenue likely down around 20%, and I don’t expect the recovery to really pick up steam until 2022. With more revenue pushed out, my long-term revenue growth falls into the low single-digits, and I likewise see a slower path toward consistent mid-single-digit FCF margins.

The Bottom Line

Even with those revisions, and factoring in lower near-term margins and returns, the shares do look undervalued, maybe by 25% or more. I’m well aware of the risk that this is a value trap and that the underlying performance will decline even further. Still, I believe there is a core value to FLSmidth’s technology and product offerings, and with the shares near their lowest level since the global financial crisis, I think this is a riskier lagging name to consider.

