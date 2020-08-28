SBSW is a long-term investment. However, some short-term trading is crucial to protect from high volatility.

The company indicated $3,300.5 million in H1 2020 up significantly from H1 2019 on higher commodity prices.

Stillwater mine, near Nye, Montana. (Image courtesy of Stillwater Mining)

Investment Thesis

The Johannesburg-based company Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) released its six-month earnings results on August 27, 2020. This new article is an update of the previous article published on August 18, 2020, which was about the H1 2020 initial production.

Sibanye Stillwater's results were quite impressive. However, we see that the recent second quarter was weak primarily due to disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sibanye is very complicated when we look at its precious metals production. The company produces palladium, platinum, and rhodium in the USA (with a little gold) from direct mining and also recycling (which provides a much lower profit margin).

Furthermore, South Africa is still the most significant for its production of PGM and gold. This article is meant to give a clear view of the different parts that constitute the company's production and revenues.

The investment thesis is clear with Sibanye Stillwater. The company should be considered as an excellent long-term investment, and I recommend adding SBSW to your long-term premium portfolio. SBSW can be used as a gold play but also as a PGM play with palladium, platinum, and rhodium. The price of Rhodium has jumped significantly in the past few months. I recommend reading this article about rhodium.

One critical element that should be factored in your investing strategy is the currency fluctuation between the US dollar and the SA Rand ZAR.

While I consider SBSW as an excellent long-term miner, it is also crucial to trade short term the volatility and not believe that a stock can go up forever without some relapses on the way.

Below is the 1Y chart comparison between the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL), and Sibanye Stillwater. We can see that SBSW outperformed the two ETFs significantly.

Data by YCharts

Sibanye Stillwater ADR - H1 2020 - Balance Sheet history And Trend - The Raw Numbers (Financial results are only provided on a six-month basis)

Note: The numbers below are indicated in US$.

Important: Each Sibanye Stillwater ADS represents four Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Shares. The Sibanye Stillwater ADRs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under SBSW.

Sibanye Stillwater ADR 6/2019 (6 months basis) 12/2019 (6 months basis) 6/2020 (6 months basis) $US vs. ZAR 14.20 14.69 16.67 Total Revenues in $ Million 1,657.4 3,385.9 3,300.5 Basic Net Income in $ Million -12.2 42.3 583.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ million 141.9 892.4 990.4 EPS in $/share/ per ADR -0.01/-0.04 0.06/0.24 0.21/0.84 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 93.6 560.8 863.2 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 181.9 351.0 248.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -88.3 209.80 615.2 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 423.0 401.4 694.0 Borrowings including current in $ Million 1,905.5 1,615.8 1,520.1 Net debt (excluding Burnstone debt) in $ million 1,470.4 1,427.1 930.0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 585.4 685.4 736.7 Production Au Oz 6/2019 12/2020 6/2020 US 2E PGM Production 284,773 305,202 297,740 US recycling Oz 421,450 431,681 397,472 US AISC 2E/Oz Stillwater 772 795 866 SA 4E PGM 627,991 980,342 657,828 SA AISC 4E/Oz 932 1,074 1,156 Gold Production Au Oz 344,734 587,908 403,621 Average gold price $/oz 1,308 1,432 1,613 AISC Gold 1,904 1,347 1,493

Source: Company H1 2020 release analysis

Note: More historical data are available to subscribers only.

One crucial element that influences earnings is the exchange rate ZAR/$US:

The dollar is getting more robust compared to the SA currency called the Rand. The Rand versus the US dollar was 17% weaker for the period at R16.67/US$.

1 - Total Revenues were $3,300.5 million in H1 2020

Revenues are high but a little lower sequentially, showing some weakness in metal production, as you can see in the chart above. The company indicated $3,300.5 million in H1 2020, and the adjusted EBITDA is $990.4 million.

Note: Sibanye Stillwater is including the Marikana operations for the full six-month period, compared with only one month for H1 2019. Thus, it isn't easy to draw any conclusion about gold production going forward.

• An improved operational performance from our managed SA gold operations, despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations on production volumes, with the AMCU strike significantly impacting earnings for H1 2019 • The inclusion of the Marikana operations for the full six-month period, compared with one month for H1 2019 • Significantly higher average precious metals prices for H1 2020 • Depreciation of the rand relative to the US dollar, with the rand being on average 17% weaker for the period at R16.67/US$

Also, Sibanye Stillwater earnings per share are indicated at $0.21 per share (for ADR share multiply the EPS by 4) compared to a loss of $0.01 per share in H1 2020.

2 - Free cash flow increased to $615.2 million this quarter

The yearly free cash flow ttm is now $825.0 million with a record free cash flow in H1 2020 of $615.2 million.

The company decided to resume the payment of a dividend to shareholders.

After due consideration the Board has declared an interim dividend of SA 50 cents per share (US 2.9466 cents per share or US 11.7864 cents per ADR) or R1,338 million (US$79 million) for H1 2020. The interim dividend declared equates to 15% of normalized earnings for H1 2020, which is below the 25% - 35% payout range of our policy, but given enduring uncertainty around the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the Board has deemed this declaration as prudent under the current circumstances. The Board will review the dividend at the end of the year according to the dividend policy.

In short, assuming a normalization early next year, we can expect an increase of the dividend from $0.117864 per share to hopefully about $0.24 per share in H2 2020. The actual dividend yield is 1.9%.

3 - Net Debt is $930 million ending in June 2020

Cash and Cash equivalents are now $694 million, and LT debt, including current (excluding non-recourse debt), is $1,520.1 million.

Also, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA has decreased to 0.55x on June 30, 2020, from 1.25x at the end of H2 2019 and 0.75x at the end of Q1 2020. Leverage is well below the covenant ceiling of 3.5x with net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.5x.

4 - H1 2020 production analysis (Update from my preceding article)

Sibanye Stillwater is producing Gold and PGM in both South Africa and the USA from Stillwater.

In the US, the company operates the East Boulder and Stillwater mines, which produce platinum, and palladium. Also, the company is recycling platinum/palladium/rhodium.

A - US PGM Production 2E PGM Oz and Recycling 3E PGM Oz. ("USA")

The chart indicates the quarterly production and six months of production as well.

Total US Production and recycling in H1 2020 were good but a little lower than expectations due to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. Recycling delivered a substantial number of 397,472 3E Oz, down 7.9% from the preceding H2 2019.

B - South African PGM Production 4E PGM Oz and Gold Production.

Gold production was 403,621 Au Oz this quarter, down 31.3% from 12/2019 (including Marikana operations). The average gold price was $1,613 per Au Oz from $1,432 in H2 2019. Also, the company indicated $2,002 per Oz for the 4E PGM Price.

There are three different AISCs for the miner.

AISC type H1 2020 H2 2019 H1 2019 AISC 2E PGM 866 795 772 AISC 4E PGM 1,156 1,074 932 AISC Gold 1,493 1,347 1,904

Conclusion And Technical analysis

Sibanye Stillwater is an excellent play if you want to get some exposure to a wide range of precious metals. Sibanye Stillwater is producing gold, platinum, palladium, and rhodium. However, because of this particular situation and bullish PGM prices, the stock has reached a price level that should be scrutinized before adding cash at this level.

Nothing can go up forever, and it is valid for Sibanye Stillwater or even for the gold price that had a massive runup recently with a high of $2,080 per ounce. Thus, it is time to protect your winning position by trading short term about one-third of your position.

Technical Analysis

SBSW is forming an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $13.50 -$13 and support around $11.50-$11.75. The short-term strategy is to take some profit off the table gradually between $12.50 and $13.50.

I do not recommend accumulating at $11.50, but it could make sense. My thinking is that gold and PM prices will have to retrace a little more in Q3, and SBSW is likely to cross the support at $11.50 and retest the 50MA at $10.65.

Thus, I recommend accumulating between $11 and $9, which is the 200 MA in case of a steep retracement. However, I will be surprised to see SBSW trading below $10.25, but we never know.

