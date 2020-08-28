It is quite interesting to see, which companies get a lot of attention and which don't. One can assume, that bigger corporations get more attention than smaller ones, but the company we are talking about is - according to market capitalization - one of the biggest companies in Europe and also one of the biggest in the word. One can also assume, that success determines if a company gets attention while underperforming companies are forgotten. But when considering that the company we are talking about was a great long-term investment during the last few decades, it also doesn't add up. Be that as it may, the company we are talking about - L'Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF) - is one of the biggest corporations and a great long-term investment and should get much more attention from the investing community.

In the following article, I will look at the growth potential of the company, its shareholder structure, the wide economic moat as well as the dividend. Finally, we provide an intrinsic value calculation, but we start - as always - with a short business description.

Business Description

L'Oréal is the second-biggest company in France by market capitalization - with LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) being number one - and since its founding in 1909 it is devoted to one business: beauty, in which the company is the world's leader. The group owns an international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands - like L'Oréal Paris, Garnier or Maybelline New York. The company is presented in over 150 countries and has about 86,000 employees right now.

Right now, the company is reporting in four different divisions:

Professional Products : The Professional Products division provides expertise to beauty professionals with over 100 years of extensive knowledge of the hairdressing sector and is responsible for 11.5% of the group sales in 2019 and includes brands like L'Oréal Professional Paris, Redken or Matrix.

: The Professional Products division provides expertise to beauty professionals with over 100 years of extensive knowledge of the hairdressing sector and is responsible for 11.5% of the group sales in 2019 and includes brands like L'Oréal Professional Paris, Redken or Matrix. Consumer Products : This division's target group is every men and women. The division is responsible for 42.7% of group sales and growth is underpinned by four major global brands - L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York and NYX Professional Makeup. Additionally, the division is focused on the development of its specialized and regional brands like Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely.

: This division's target group is every men and women. The division is responsible for 42.7% of group sales and growth is underpinned by four major global brands - L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York and NYX Professional Makeup. Additionally, the division is focused on the development of its specialized and regional brands like Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely. L'Oréal Luxe : This division creates exceptional experiences and products and its mission is to orchestrate a unique portfolio of prestigious brands - iconic generalist brands, high-end aspiration brands as well as alternative and specialized brands. Famous brands are Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm or Ralph Lauren. This division is responsible for 36.9% of the group sales in 2019 and with 13.8% growth last year, this division was one of the drivers of growth for L'Oréal.

: This division creates exceptional experiences and products and its mission is to orchestrate a unique portfolio of prestigious brands - iconic generalist brands, high-end aspiration brands as well as alternative and specialized brands. Famous brands are Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm or Ralph Lauren. This division is responsible for 36.9% of the group sales in 2019 and with 13.8% growth last year, this division was one of the drivers of growth for L'Oréal. Active Cosmetics: This division is focused on products, which are designed to help everyone in their quest for healthy and beautiful skin. This includes brands like Vichy, La Roche-Posay or SkinCeuticals. The division is responsible for 8.9% of the group sales and with a growth rate of 15.5% it not only reported the highest growth rate of the four divisions, but also the best division performance in 20 years.

L'Oréal is generating 25.3% of revenue in North America and 27.7% in Western Europe. The biggest part of revenue however is generated in what L'Oréal calls "New Markets" - these markets are generating 47.0% of total revenue with the Asia-Pacific region being the most important (generating 32.3% of total revenue).

(Source: L'Oréal Financial Information Meeting 2020)

L'Oréal is also growing by acquisitions and while L'Oréal also made acquisitions before 2010 every few years, the pace of acquisitions clearly accelerated in 2010. Since then - with the exception of 2019 - L'Oréal acquired at least one company every year.

(Source: L'Oréal Annual Report 2019)

Growth

While the operating margin was still rather high (18.0% for the first half of 2020 compared to 18.6% for the full year of 2019), earnings per share declined 12.8% in the first half of 2020 compared to the same timeframe last year. In the first six months, three out of the four divisions had to report declining revenue and only "Active Cosmetics" could increase its revenue 9%. Especially "Professional Products" decreased 21.3%. But similar to many other companies, monthly sales are already recovering.

(Source: L'Oreal Half-Year Results 2020)

But when looking at longer timeframes, management identified six growth engines for its business and we take a closer look at three of them. One of the current growth engines is the Asia-Pacific region, where management sees strong growth potential in many different countries like India, China or Indonesia. In the first half of 2019 (before COVID-19), the market grew about 10% while L'Oréal could grow 24% and gain market share.

(Source: L'Oreal Half-Year Results 2019)

A second growth engine is the business division L'Oréal Luxe, which also outperformed the market in the first half of 2019, with 13.2% growth vs. 10% growth for the overall market. The four brands, which are very important for the company - Lancôme Paris, Giorgio Armani, YvesSaintLaurent and Kiehl's - could on average report growth rates of 16% in the first half of 2019.

A final growth engine is the company's e-commerce, which is described as a powerful accelerator for growth by the management team. E-commerce was responsible for 15.6% of the group sales in 2019 and the pandemic accelerated the growth of e-commerce. The acceleration continued even as stores re-opened and e-commerce sales increased 82% in the month of June.

(Source: L'Oreal Half-Year Results 2020)

We can assume these three current drivers of growth will also continue to drive growth for L'Oréal in the years to come, but management has identified six additional powerful pillars to maximize growth and sustain long-term leadership. Among these six, L'Oréal lists aspects like the power of innovation (and the company is already spending a higher percentage of revenue on research and development than other companies), the power of big brands or the power of digital. Especially the last one could be a driver of growth in the years to come. Similar to luxury brands and many companies from the fashion industry, L'Oréal is using different digital ways for marketing and connecting with its customers. According to its own presentations, L'Oréal gets about 1/3 of the global beauty views on YouTube and about 1.2 billion visitors to the websites. This leads to enhanced consumer engagement with 350 million ratings and reviews and L'Oréal has about 1.3 billion consumer data points. Overall, we can be confident, that L'Oréal will be able to grow at a similar pace as in the recent past (before the pandemic).

When looking not just at L'Oréal, but at the overall cosmetics or beauty market, the average growth rate in the past was between 4% and 5% and even during the financial crisis, the market could still grow 1%. The market is also expected to grow in the coming years. Depending on which study or report one might look at, the CAGR for the next few years is expected to be around 5% (with some estimates going as high as 7.2%). Among the cited positive aspects is the continuous rise of GDP in many Asian countries, which has raised the spending capabilities of individuals. A rising disposable income level will lead to higher spending on luxury or beauty products and men are also increasingly using cosmetics in their daily routine - including fragrances and deodorants.

Leadership And Shareholder

What does L'Oréal have in common with Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK:FUPBY), Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) or LVMH? It is the stability and consistency within the management and leadership team. The chairman and CEO Mr. Jean-Paul Agon is with L'Oréal since 1978 and was appointed as CEO in 2006 and since 2011 he is also chairman.

But even more important than management is the shareholder structure. The above-mentioned companies show not only high consistency regarding its leadership team, but are also controlled by the family of the founder(s) since the very first days. This is also the case for L'Oréal, which is owned by Françoise Bettencourt Meyers and her family. Together they own 33.27% of the outstanding shares and Françoise Bettencourt Meyers is also on the board for 22 years and Mr. Jean-Pierre Meyers is on the board for 32 years. These are all factors leading to stability and consistency. And as long as we are looking at the shareholder structure, it is also interesting to know, that Nestle S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) owns 23.27% of the shares and is therefore the second biggest shareholder with a huge stake in the company.

(Source: L'Oréal Annual Report 2019)

Wide Economic Moat

Despite L'Oréal's leading market position, the company must rely on an economic moat around its business to guarantee above-average results for a long time. And the economic moat of L'Oréal is built on two aspects - the cost advantages and scale aspects on the one side and - more important - the company's brand name on the other side.

First of all, the competitive advantage stems from a scale-based cost advantage L'Oréal has, as it is the dominant player in the industry. As marketing and advertising costs as well as costs for research and development play an important role and make up a huge part of the overall costs and L'Oréal is producing and selling a large number of units, the unit costs will get cheaper for L'Oréal compared to its smaller peers. And additionally, it will give the company greater purchasing power over its suppliers and probably lower the costs compared to the company's peers.

But more important than the scale-advantage is the company's portfolio of different brands, which are an important intangible asset for the company. L'Oréal has not only several strong brands, but the portfolio is also well-balanced across mass, prestige, salon and dermatological channels and even when facing headwinds in one division (or segment), this could be balanced out by other divisions (or segments). The brands are important and valuable as L'Oréal can charge a premium from its customers because of the brand name. Additionally, it can increase the price a few percentage points (higher than inflation) every single year due to the brand name without losing customers. The company has also disclosed this pricing power as 85% of its organic revenue growth in the past stemmed from a combination of price and mix. Aside from the different brands, L'Oréal has 505 registered patents, which is another intangible asset and important for the company as it is protecting certain products or single components from competition. L'Oréal is also investing a lot of cash into its brands and its reputation as it is the world's third largest advertiser. Over the past few years, the company spent almost 30% of its revenue on advertising and promotion, which is way above the beauty market average of 19%. L'Oréal has also disclosed that 43% of media spend is for digital marketing and an impressive 75% is allocated to precision advertising.

Dividend

L'Oréal has also been a stable dividend payer and at least since 1997, the company increased its dividend every single year until 2019. I also found articles claiming, that L'Oréal increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years, but I couldn't find an official source to confirm that number. At least, we can state, that L'Oréal is one of the very few companies in Europe that could increase its dividend for several decades.

(Source: L'Oréal Financial Information Meeting 2020)

And as we can see from the chart above, L'Oréal planned to increase the dividend in 2019, but like many other (European) companies it changed the proposed dividend again. Now, L'Oréal kept the dividend only stable and payed €3.85 in dividends for 2019. It is also worth mentioning, that L'Oréal pays a loyalty bonus dividend of additional 10% resulting in a dividend of €4.23 per share for shares held continuously under the registered form for at least two years. Since 1997, the company increased the dividend with a CAGR of 13.44% - despite keeping the dividend only stable in 2019.

(Source: L'Oréal Financial Information Meeting 2020)

In the chart above, we can see, that management constantly increased the payout ratio over the last two decades. The payout ratio for 2019 is actually 49.7% as the chart is not reflecting the changed dividend for 2019. And although the payout ratio has been constantly increased, the dividend can be seen as well covered.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

To determine if L'Oréal is not only a great business, but also a great investment, we have to calculate an intrinsic value at which we see the stock as fairly valued. In order to do that, we start by looking at the past performance as it might give us hints about the future and we especially look at past recessions as the performance during these times tells us a lot about the resilience of the business in troubling times.

When looking at the last recession - the financial crisis of 2008/2009 - we see a very solid performance with revenue even growing in 2008 and only declining a little in 2009 (revenue declined 0.4% in 2009). We already mentioned above, that operating margin declined in 2008 and 2009 and it therefore shouldn't be surprising to find out, that profitability suffered a little more than revenue, but the decline was also modest. Operating profit declined 5.4% in 2009 compared to 2008 and net profit declined about 8% in 2009 compared to the year before.

We can also look at the long-term performance of L'Oréal. During the last four decades (since 1980), revenue increased with a CAGR of 8.37% and net income even increased with a CAGR of 11.43%. But in the last two decades, growth slowed down a little bit. Since 2000, revenue increased with a CAGR of 4.62% and net income increased with a CAGR of 7.20%. And while growth was still lower in the last ten years than in the years between 1980 and 2000, revenue could increase with a CAGR of 5.51% and net income increased with a CAGR of 7.68%.

We can assume, that revenue will at least grow with a similar pace than in the recent past (between 5% and 6% annually). Different studies see the overall market growing between 5% and 7% (depending on the study) and as L'Oréal has outperformed the industry - and will continue to do so - revenue growth of 7% might be realistic. We can also assume, that L'Oréal might be able to improve its operating margin which might add about 1% or 2% additional growth. And in the recent past, L'Oréal also bought back shares and it might continue to do so, which should add another 1% growth (depending on how much cash the company is using for share buybacks, it could be even higher). Adding all together, I would assume 9% growth for the next ten years and following that, 6% growth till perpetuity (which is the number I usually use for wide moat companies). As basis for our calculation we use the free cash flow of the last 12 months - €4,373 million - which is also much lower than the number for 2019 and also reflecting a decline due to the recession. Using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of €242.20 - making the stock almost fairly valued.

As I am a little hesitant, if these numbers are not too optimistic, I would include a margin of safety of 15% to reflect for potential mistakes or too optimistic assumptions about future cash flows, which leads to an entry point of €205.87.

Conclusion

L'Oreal is one of the biggest companies in Europe and due to its wide economic moat, high growth potential and high levels of stability regarding leadership and shareholders make it a great business to investment in for the long term. However, the stock is a bit overvalued right now - similar to many other stocks - and to purchase the stock at least at fair value we have to be patient.

