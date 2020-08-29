We believe it makes perfect sense for National Retail Properties to merge with one of the most popular REITs in our coverage spectrum known as “The Monthly Dividend Company."

We know Realty Income must take on NNN's preferred and debt liabilities, but as we've demonstrated, they won't materially alter Realty Income's leverage ratios.

Realty Income could absorb National Realty Properties with minimal friction compared to most large deals.

This article was coproduced with Williams Equity Research.

On June 10, Williams Equity Research (WER) and I published Simon & Taubman: Divorcing Before The Honeymoon. The article encompassed the not-so-fairy-tale merger of Simon Property Group (SPG) and Taubman Centers Inc (TCO).

This story of two mall/outlet REITs could easily be a novel. And while it isn’t our focus today, it is related.

You see, we’re looking at Realty Income (O) specifically when it comes to mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Known as the Monthly Dividend Company, it's part of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, having made more than 600 consecutive monthly dividends and 91 consecutive quarterly increases.

Source: Realty Income Q2 Supplemental

This REIT's diversified portfolio consists of more than 6,500 properties mostly spread across 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and the U.K. As we've detailed in previous articles, its greatest weakness is the 5.6% of revenue attached to movie theaters and 5.8% derived from fitness centers.

Theaters especially represented 59% of uncollected rent in July.

(Source: Realty Income Institutional Investor Presentation)

It also has exposure to casual restaurants, which are suffering from the lockdowns. This is separate from fast-food restaurants, which have held up fairly well.

Yet it still collected 91.5% of contractual rent last month compared to 86.5% in Q2. That’s probably because an unusually high number – 48% – of its tenants are investment-grade, including names like Home Depot (HD), Dollar Tree (DLTR) and CVS.

Digging Deep Into Realty Income’s Operations

Of the top 20 tenants shown above, we estimate approximately half experienced a material net gain from the current state of affairs.

Realty Income also has 10.9% allocated to industrials and 3.5% to offices by percentage of rental revenue. Both segments have more than 80% investment-grade tenants, serving as ballast for the larger portfolio.

From the risk side, the weighted average earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring/rent (EBITDAR)/rent ratio on its retail properties is 2.7x. The median is a little lower at 2.5x, meaning tenants were generating at least 2.5x their rent in cash flow. These are favorable numbers in absolute terms and downright impressive given how difficult Q2 was.

Q2's net debt was $7.5 billion, resulting in net debt/adjusted EBITDAre (EBITDA for real estate) of 5.1x. We'd prefer that below 5x, but it's still a healthy number.

So is the quarter's 5.4x debt service and fixed-charge coverage ratio. And Realty Income's A3/A-/BBB+ credit ratings reinforce its strong financial position.

Operationally, same-store rental revenue saw a rare decline of 0.4%, with it falling 0.2% year-to-date. Given its exposures though, it’s noteworthy how rents held up so well.

Cash flow measured by funds from operations (FFO) was $0.84 in Q2, $0.03 higher than Q2 2019. And the first half of 2020 compares similarly to last year, with 2.5% growth.

Before we move on, remember that generally-accepted accounting principles (GAAP) aren’t informative concerning rent deferrals. In general, rents owed are accrued and treated like income despite the REIT receiving no actual cash.

The resulting decrease in rents would be 6.5% for Q1 and 14.1% for Q2. This isn't as critical for Realty Income though since there were minimal deferrals in July.

(Source: Realty Income Institutional Investor Presentation)

Valuation, Realty Income Style

From a valuation perspective, it trades at approximately 18.5x FFO and at a near record-high spread to the 10-year Treasury. Though that only makes sense mathematically if Realty Income's adjusted FFFO (AFFO) permanently declines by a third or the 10-year moves from 60 basis points to 2.3%.

The previous FFO metric actually is higher than that after taking out deferred rent. But it's a reasonable figure to use for 2021 when conditions hopefully normalize.

Realty Income's weighted average interest rate on its senior unsecured notes/bonds and total debt was 3.77% and 3.60%, respectively, as of June 30, 2020.

Comparing and Contrasting to NNN

Now we come to National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN). Its market capitalization of $6.2 billion is 28.7% of Realty Income's, as of Aug. 26.

Like its big brother, NNN is invested primarily in higher-quality retail properties subject to long-term net leases. This smoothes out cash flow, since tenants are responsible for most of the upkeep and overall responsibilities for the property.

Though considerably smaller than Realty Income, National Retail's 3,117 properties across 48 states – encompassing 32.5 million square feet – is still quite the portfolio.

NNN manages to best Realty's nine-year weighted average remaining lease term with a class-leading 10.9. And its occupancy of 98.7% as of the end of Q2 is another industry-leading metric.

There are several areas where NNN isn't so strong, however. As of July 30, rent collections for Q2 were 69% compared to Realty's 86.5%.

That's a big difference come time to pay for the distribution. And it makes sense that the quarter’s rent deferrals were 21%, approximately a third higher than Realty's.

For Q2, it's unlikely that National Retail collected cash rent sufficient to pay for its distribution. Fortunately, that looks to have reversed in Q3.

A Deeper Dive Still

National Retail’s 10-Q provides highly detailed rent collection data to investors willing to invest their time alongside their money – or pay us to do so. The about 31% of base rent that was deferred or "completely" uncollected are concentrated in four industries:

Full-service restaurants

Automotive service

Family entertainment centers

Theaters

Together, these represent 21% of uncollected rent. For those curious about the distribution, each industry was 4.5% to 6.5% of rent owed but not received.

On the plus side, and like its bigger brother, the trend reversed sharply in July with 84% of contractual rent collected. Another positive is that the average period of deferral is a modest 2.4 months. And nearly 90% of them are attributable to Q2.

This again demonstrates a meaningful improvement in early Q3.

From a cash flow perspective, NNN generated $1.20 per share in FFO for the first half of 2020. That was after backing out straight-line rent that was accrued but not received.

The year’s expected $2.50-$2.70 in cash flow per share will fall short of 2019's by 5%-10%. But we consider that a great statistic given the environment.

NNN's financial condition isn't rated as high as Realty Income by the rating agencies, as is the case for more than 95% of publicly-traded REITs. But we have a feeling that the numbers that matter will surprise many all the same.

National Retail’s weighted average interest rate on its unsecured notes is 3.7%, seven basis points lower than Realty Income’s. And its weighted average maturity of 10.7 years is longer than O’s 8.3.

Now that we have a strong grasp on both company’s latest financial and operational information, let's move on to the theoretical acquisition.

Mechanics Behind a Potential Deal

Realty Income's development and property acquisition pipeline usually completes a few hundred million in projects every quarter. Its acquisitions in the U.S. for Q2 traded at initial cash lease yields of 6.4%.

Development properties were higher at 10.3%, but that makes sense given the higher risk profile there.

Meanwhile, its weighted average lease term for U.S. acquisitions in Q2 was 12.9 years. And 36% of annualized revenue from that acquisition and development activity was derived from investment-grade tenants.

Let's compare that to NNN…

Assuming $2.50 per share in cash flow in 2020, NNN trades at a 7.1% cash yield. Which is 11% less expensive than Realty Income's Q2 activity.

If we assume conditions normalize in 2020, NNN trades at about an 8.6% yield – a 34.4% better pricing than Realty Income's recent acquisition activity. (Admittedly, the return metric we’re using for NNN is likely more conservative than the initial cash lease yield provided by Realty Income.)

Some may ask: Couldn't Realty Income's acquisitions also perform better next year, subsequently reducing the discount? The answer is: Not really.

These are all long-term leases. Outside of potential capital gains on the properties themselves, there’s little chance of their value materially increasing outside of Consumer Price Index action or other types of contractual rent bumps.

That also applies to NNN’s leases.

As we already established – contrary to many investor's assumptions – Realty Income wouldn’t take on a noticeably weaker balance sheet by purchasing NNN. In fact, its weighted average interest rate would decline while its weighted average maturity rose.

Yes, National Retail’s portfolio struggled more in Q2. But that’s fully priced-in based on our analysis of the current valuation. And all indications are that Q3 will be almost as strong as its bigger competitor.

Icing on the Cake

Realty Income's management team is either among the best or the actual best at managing retail properties. And its overlap with NNN's portfolio is uncanny.

This provides it an even more powerful bargaining position considering the movie theater chains, fitness centers, and sit-down chain restaurants currently impacting its finances.

(Source)

Knowing everything we now know – which happen to be many of the same reasons why Simon wanted to buy Taubman – Realty Income could absorb NNN with minimal friction compared to most large deals.

Better yet, if it did go that route, we wouldn’t see it backing out.

Realty Income's management quality, track record, and reputation all push NNN's portfolio toward its valuation. And its current valuation at 18.5x FFO is well below its historical range of 22x-26x.

Let’s illustrate the economics with a concrete example or two.

Scenario 1: Without the merger, Realty Income's cash flow normalizes to $3.66 per share, markets award the stock a 23.2x multiple (the conservative midpoint of its historical range), and the stock retraces to its 52-week highs of $84.92.

Scenario 2: Realty Income purchases NNN at a 20% premium for a total of $7.56 billion. That’s feasible, since a high percentage of shareholders are comfortable with an investment in Realty Income and there's a widely-held perception that it is a higher quality (and more expensive) version of NNN.

And now let’s take it from there…

What If?

We know Realty Income would have to take on NNN's preferred and debt liabilities. But, as we've demonstrated, those won't materially alter its leverage ratios.

Realty Income also could take advantage of its superior credit rating to lower interest expense on certain notes. It could add $1.26 billion to the balance sheet as goodwill to reflect the premium on NNN's stock.

We'll assume $3.66 per share in FFO for Realty and 305.9 million shares outstanding, as was true on June 30. That equates to $1.12 billion in cash flow. In that case, it could go about the purchase in several ways.

Here are the two most likely candidates:

In a debt financed transaction , Realty Income would need to borrow $7.56 billion. In determining interest expense – given where rates are compared to the past – let’s use its weighted average interest rate of 3.7%. That's $279.97 million in interest expense. The combined cash flow of the two firms is then $1.268 billion, or $4.15 per share in FFO .

, Realty Income would need to borrow $7.56 billion. In determining interest expense – given where rates are compared to the past – let’s use its weighted average interest rate of 3.7%. That's in interest expense. The combined cash flow of the two firms is then $1.268 billion, or . If we assume a 50/50 stock/debt deal, it would need to issue another 61.61 million shares and $3.78 billion in debt to purchase NNN at the 20% premium. It would then obtain $428.71 million in annual cash flow based on our previous assumptions. In aggregate, that's $1.548 billion in cash flow minus $148.99 million in interest expense – or $1.399 billion – against 367.517 million shares, or $3.81 per share in FFO.

Conclusions…

From a cash flow perspective, Realty Income would see an immediate accretive gain in FFO per share of 4.1% and 13.4% for a debt financed and 50/50 debt/equity purchase of NNN, respectively.

For context, Simon's purchase of Taubman was underwritten to a 3% gain.

The real benefit, however, would occur over time as Realty Income's valuation multiple normalized.

The 20% premium paid for NNN's shares completely disappears as the entire asset base trades at Realty Income's much higher multiple. Attaching O’s current multiple moves NNN's initial market cap 37% higher to $8.5 billion.

As Realty Income's 23.2x "normal" multiple comes to fruition, NNN's value rises 74.1% to $10.8 billion. Realty Income shareholders enjoy a $3.23 billion gain in the process.

Although we swear it's a coincidence, that's almost exactly what Taubman's entire market capitalization is today.

The two primary competitive advantages for most blue-chip REITs are

Cost of capital advantage (being a low cost leader) Scale advantage.

Realty Income is now positioned to execute on M&A. We believe it makes perfect sense for both merger and “mergee.”

But I suppose we will just have to wait and see…

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.