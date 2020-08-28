Since my last article on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) the stock has increased almost 5-fold, breaking through the $9 ceiling at one point. Just last week, the stock saw some strong surge before what turned out to be successful phase 2 data from a drug called soticlestat in children with Dravet syndrome (DS) or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), rare, treatment-resistant, severe forms of epilepsy. This drug is being developed in a 50-50 collaboration with the Japanese giant Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK).

Besides that, Ovid's lead drug candidate, and the topic of my slightly negative article last year, is OV101 targeting Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, two rare diseases with strong unmet need. OV101 has recovered well after last year's data that I did not like.

The company had earlier failed to impress with the results from STARS phase 2 study of OV101, when the endpoints were 16 individually measured symptoms. Later the company switched to the Clinical Global Impression scale (CGI-I), in which doctors score on a seven-point scale to get a holistic look at the results. [Reference by company]

Another important news is that Ovid Therapeutics on 8/25/2020, priced a stock offering at $8 to raise ~$50 million. The company's stock at close on 8/25/2020 was $6.33. This offering comes on the heels of a positive data readout from the phase 2 study of one of its lead candidates, OV935 (see below for data).

Takeda and Ovid are collaborating on OV935 on a 50/50 basis in the development and commercialization costs, and 50/50 profit share as well if the candidate is successful. While Ovid will develop and commercialize OV935 in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Israel, Takeda will be responsible for the commercialization in Japan, and optionally, other selected countries. Takeda also stands to get certain milestone payments upon the advancement of the product development.

Catalyst

OV101 will declare results from the phase 3 trial in Angelman syndrome in mid- to late-2020. So this is the nearest term catalyst. Phase 2 data from OV101 in FX syndrome and for OV935 in DS has just been declared, so these have no near-term catalysts.

Trial Data

STARS Phase 2 study of OV101 for Angelman syndrome

STARS was the "first industry-sponsored, international, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study in adults and adolescents with Angelman syndrome."

The study demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile for OV101, and a statistically significant effect versus placebo on the overall symptoms of Angelman syndrome as measured on the Clinical Global Impression scale (CGI-I).

Earlier the drug failed to show a significant benefit on 16 individually measured symptoms. However, the CGI-I scale is a seven-point scale doctors use to score general improvement in patients, which provides a more holistic look at the complicated disease. [Reference by company]

Although OV101 is the company's most advanced stage candidate/indication, with a phase 3 study NEPTUNE currently enrolling, we will review the trial data of OV935, which has provided better footing for the company in the present context.

ELEKTRA Phase 2 study of OV935 in Dravet syndrome / LGS

[Reference PR dated 8/25/2020]

Design ELEKTRA was an international, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate treatment with soticlestat in pediatric patients, aged 2 to 17 years, with highly refractory epileptic seizures associated with DS (convulsive seizures) or LGS (drop seizures). The study consisted of a four- to six-week screening period to establish baseline seizure frequency, followed by a 20-week double-blind treatment period, including an 8-week dose optimization period and a 12-week maintenance period. During the 8-week dose optimization period, patients were titrated from 100mg twice daily (BID), to 200mg BID to 300mg BID (mg/kg dosing for <60 kg) of orally administered soticlestat. A total of 141 patients were enrolled in ELEKTRA and 126 completed the study. A modified intent-to-treat (MITT) analysis of 139 patients was performed to evaluate the efficacy endpoints, which includes any patient who enrolled in the study and received at least one dose of study drug. Patients in the study were allowed to be on one to four concomitant anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs), with the majority of patients concomitantly treated with at least three AEDs. The most common AEDs taken by the patients were valproate, clobazam, levetiracetam and topiramate. Efficacy The study achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating a 27.8% median reduction from baseline in convulsive seizure (DS) and drop seizure (LGS) frequency compared to a 3.1% median increase in patients on placebo during the 12-week maintenance period (median placebo-adjusted reduction=30.5%; p=0.0007, based on the efficacy analysis set of 120 patients with seizure data in the maintenance period). During the full 20-week treatment period of the mITT DS patient population, the median percent change from baseline was a 33.8% decrease in seizure frequency compared to a 7.0% increase in seizure frequency for patients receiving placebo (median placebo-adjusted reduction=46.0%; p=0.0007). During the full treatment period of the mITT LGS patient population, the median percent change from baseline was a 20.6% decrease in seizure frequency compared to a 6.0% decrease in patients receiving placebo (median placebo-adjusted reduction=14.8%; p=0.1279). Safety Soticlestat was well tolerated in this study. These findings were consistent with previous studies and no new safety signals were identified. The incidence of treatment emergent adverse events was similar in both the treatment and placebo groups with 57 (80.3%) of soticlestat patients experiencing at least one treatment emergent adverse event compared to 52 (74.3%) placebo patients. The most frequent treatment emergent adverse events reported in soticlestat-treated patients with ≥5% difference from placebo were lethargy and constipation. The incidence of serious adverse events was similar in both soticlestat and placebo groups, with 11 (15.5%) in soticlestat experiencing at least one treatment emergent serious adverse event compared to 13 (18.6%) in placebo. There were no deaths reported. Extension study data All patients who completed the ELEKTRA trial elected to roll over into the ENDYMION open-label extension study. The primary objective of ENDYMION is to assess the long-term safety and tolerability of soticlestat over four years of treatment in patients with rare epilepsies and, secondarily, to evaluate the effect of soticlestat on seizure frequency over time. Data from the ELEKTRA patients who have rolled over into the ENDYMION study are supportive of results in the core study. The data indicate maintenance of effect over 6 months in those patients originally randomized to soticlestat, and similarly reduced seizure frequency as compared to baseline in those patients previously assigned to the placebo arm. No new safety signals were identified in ENDYMION.

Takeda and Ovid plan to initiate a Phase 3 registrational program of soticlestat in Dravet syndrome.

Financials

52 week range: $1.74 - $9.4

Last close: $6.33 (8/25/2020)

Market cap.: ~$384M

Shares o/s: 57.08M

Short interest: 7.39%

Cash balance: ~$77M (12/31/2019); ~$41M (end of 2Q-2020); estimated ~$90M post sec.offering (8/27/2020).

Cash burn: ~61M (2019)

Cash runway: 1.5 (after including proceeds from 8/27/2020 sec.offer.)

Insider Transactions

Only 3 insider transactions in the last 2 years. In October 2019 when the stock was priced $2.50, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. purchased 2M shares taking their holding to 5.75M shares, and CEO Levin Jeremy M purchased 60000 shares taking his holding to 5.237M shares. In February 2019, director Karen Bernstein purchased 10000 shares for $2.02.

(Source: openinsider.com)

Institutional Holding

Q2 2020 All 13F Filers Prior Change Hedge Funds Prior Change In top 10: 1 1 0.0% 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Funds Holding: 81 59 37.29% 22 (1.44%) 23 (1.47%) -4.35% 13F shares: 21.849 Million 15.803 Million 38.26% 8.712 Million 7.246 Million 20.23% % Ownership 39.9045 28.8624 38.26% 15.9104 13.2338 20.23% New Positions: 39 11 254.55% 8 3 166.67% Increased Positions 18 16 12.5% 6 7 -14.29% Closed Positions 16 17 -5.88% 9 10 -10.0% Reduced Positions 17 20 -15.0% 6 10 -40.0% Total Calls 82.033 Thousand 0 11.2 Thousand Total Puts 54.052 Thousand 0 29.5 Thousand PUT/CALL Ratio 0.66 2.63

(Source: whalewisdom.com)

Intellectual Property

(Source: 10-K)

The company has licensed patents for OV101 from Lundbeck, with expiry dates ranging from 2025 to 2028. There is a pending patent with expiry date in 2036, if granted. There are others, including issued patents directed to treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome with OV101 that expire in 2035. Milestone payments of around $200mn and tiered royalties based on single-digit and low-double digit percentage of net sales of OV101 are owed to Lundbeck.

Market

From the company material:

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the approximate prevalence of Angelman syndrome is between 1 in 12,000 and 1 in 20,000 people. There are currently no approved therapies in the United States or ex-US specifically for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. No standard of care exists for Angelman syndrome, and current therapeutic options are symptomatic, suggesting a high unmet clinical need. Given the likely high burden of Angelman syndrome, new treatments targeting the etiology of the syndrome that result in even small improvements in features of the syndrome may be clinically meaningful for patients and their families. According to the National Fragile X Foundation, Fragile X syndrome affects approximately 1 in 3,600 to 4,000 males and 1 in 4,000 to 6,000 females. The average age of diagnosis of Fragile X syndrome is approximately three years. Currently, there are no approved therapies for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome. The incidence of Dravet syndrome in the United States ranges from 1 in 15,700 to 1 in 20,900 births. Lennox-Gastaut syndrome affects over 30,000 people in the United States with approximately half being children under the age of 18. Some patients have de novo genetic mutations, including a mutation of the SCN2A gene. The annual incidence of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in childhood is estimated to be two per 100,000 children. It is also estimated that between 1% and 4% of childhood epilepsies are a result of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Some analysts have estimated peak sales for both the drugs together in the range of $850mn annually.

As for competition, there are currently no approved treatments for many of these rare diseases. However, a number of companies are developing therapies for one or the other indication, including GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), Marinus (NASDAQ:MRNS) and others. Big pharma including Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)/Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) are working on therapies for AS.

Risks

The company is a little low on cash, which is probably the most important risk factor here despite the $50mn potential raise through the offering. The multiple trials it has got running will need a lot more funding as they approach phase 3.

Though there are no existing competing drugs, a number of companies are developing competing drugs. Since the indications are rare, competing drugs will vastly reduce the earning potential.

Obviously, poor data in phase 3 despite positive data in phase 2 is always a risk.

Bottom line

OVID looks like a strong buy on the current dilution backed by positive results. Biopharma investing is chancy, but if there's ever a chance that looks like a good one, this seems to be it.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.