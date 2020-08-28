Currently, insider activity is rather low, indicating that the market high might be near. The record S&P P/E ratio and high Fear & Greed index should make investors more cautious. After a possible greed rally to ~$365, a correction might happen in the fall.

When the six-month average insider purchases is higher than 1,400, the S&P generated an average two-year return of 43.47%, significantly higher than the 20.06% if it is lower than 850.

I found that the number of insider purchases is particularly good at predicting future strong S&P returns in the long term. When insiders purchase heavily, the bottom might be near.

With the S&P 500 at all-time-highs, it might be interesting to investigate whether the amount of insider purchases can also predict future market returns, which I discuss in this article.

The S&P 500 (SP500) just broke the all-time-high level of $3400, gaining more than 57% from its pandemic lows. Meanwhile, many businesses' cash flows totally disappeared due to Covid-19 and there are several uncertainties ahead of us such as the November elections, the China trade war and a return to reality when fiscal policy fades away. This leaves us with the following question: when does this massive bull rally end?

There are many theories which try to predict the future market returns. One of them that appears in the media regularly is the insider activity. Insiders are the officers, directors and majority shareholders of a firm. These insiders know their company better than anyone else and therefore insider activity might be indicative for future market returns. For example, insiders have predicted the bottom in March with nine-year record insider purchases being followed by a massive recovery.

In my prior research (including an empirical paper and this article), I found that individual stocks which insiders purchase outperform the market significantly, which is how we pick out the winning stocks. In this article, I will extend my insider research from an individual level to the market level. Was the March prediction just a coincidence or is insider purchasing activity really a good indicator for future market returns? Let's find out!

The research set-up

For this research, I included all insider purchases (officers, directors and 10% owners) over the past 10 years for a value over $5,000.

Only purchases are included as I assume that insider sales are not indicative for future returns. On the individual level, this has been proven empirically, because insiders sell their stock for many reasons besides overvaluation.

Data is only assembled over the 10 years, because there have been significant changes in regulations regarding insider trades, impacting the amount of trades done. Consequently, few market downturns are included which makes this research more informative to predict market rallies rather than corrections.

Only purchases of a value over $5,000 are included, because smaller purchases could be less informative. This is often included at insider research.

The research is split between the short- and long-term SPY return prediction of insider purchases.

Short-term predictive capability of insiders

The first chart includes a plot of the number of one-month insider purchases and the following three-month S&P 500 returns. It includes 124 data points with an average of 1,054 monthly purchases and an average 3.19% three-month return of the S&P 500.

The most noticeable finding here is the prediction of high short-term returns by insiders. In fact, three-month S&P returns have never been negative if there were more than 1,750 insider purchases in a month, with a very high average three-month return of 10.24%.

On the contrary, low monthly insider purchases don't look to forecast weak short-term returns. The average three-month return when less than 500 insiders purchased still gives a positive return on 1.38%. This might be caused by the fact that prior to quarterly earnings, most insiders are prohibited to buy their own stock. Thus during earnings season, insider activity regularly is lower than on average, which has nothing to do with overvaluation of the market.

Lastly, returns following "normal" insider activity around the average of 1,054 are all over the place. Some of the weakest, short-term returns took place after normal insider activity. This amplifies the prior findings that insiders can only predict the strong, short-term returns.

Thus, it might be interesting to look at predictability of the average number of insider purchases over a three-month time frame, which smooths out seasonal variations.

This chart gives us similar findings, with a much strong predictability on the positive side (7.30% average return when the three-month average insider purchases is higher than 1,500 shares) and no predictability on the negative side (3.36% average return when smaller than 750).

Long-term predictive capability of insiders

The next two charts will indicate whether insiders are able to forecast the longer-term returns (two-year) of the S&P 500. These researches include 103 data points with an average two-year return of 28.66%.

Interestingly, it looks like insiders are able to predict longer-term returns better than the short-term. While we still see the divergence of better predictability of high returns (average of 41.78% when the three-month average insider purchases is higher than 1,500) compared to low returns (average of 25.22% when lower than 750), the data points in the middle are much better aligned with the returns after between 1,200 and 1,400 insider purchases being much higher than between 1,000 and 1,200 insider purchases.

This is also visible in the higher R-squared of 0.1405, which indicates that 14% of the two-year S&P returns can be explained by the amount of insider purchases.

If we look at the correlation between the six-month average insider purchases and the following two-year SPY return, the results are even more striking with an R-squared of 24.67%.

The average two-year return when the six-month average insider purchases is higher than 1,400 reaches 43.47% compared to 28.66% on average and 20.06% when it is lower than 850.

How to use this information in your investment decisions

Clearly, insider purchasing activity is able to partially forecast future S&P returns. However, it is much more indicative to forecast high returns rather than low/negative returns. To use this data in your investment decisions, I would recommend the following:

If the average monthly insider purchases over the past six months reaches more than 1,400 (insiders are bullish), it is interesting to increase the long positions in your portfolio. For example, we keep approximately 10% of our portfolio in cash, but reduce this to 5% if insiders purchase heavily.

If the average monthly insider purchases over the past three months is less than 900 (insiders bearish), I would recommend being more careful with your long positions. However, it is not indicative enough to use it as a stand-alone parameter. We will combine this with the CNN Fear & Greed index and the S&P 500 P/E ratio (see later).

You can find the insider data on SEC Form 4 Insider Trading Screener or just follow me to be updated.

Our current SPY prediction based on these parameters

So, where are we standing today? Are insiders bearish as we are approaching all-time highs while most of the companies are still facing a huge impact of the Covid-19 crisis?

If we look at the past six months, the average monthly insider purchases stands at 1,142, a bit higher than the long term average of ~1,050. This indicates that the long-term S&P returns could be a bit higher than average. However, this is primarily caused by the crash in March, during which we saw the highest insider purchasing activity in nine years. Neutralizing this, insiders are neutral.

If we look at the past three months, the average monthly insider purchases stands at 934, lower than the long-term average, but not that drastically. This indicates that the three-month returns would rather be lower than average.

In short, recent insider activity indicates that returns for SPY will be slightly lower than average, particularly in the short term. However, it might be interesting to take other indicators into consideration, given the high volatility of the market.

Another indicator is the SPY P/E ratio, which is currently reaching historical high levels, being at 23.2x currently. JPMorgan's research has proven that such high valuations since 1995 always were followed by negative SPY returns over a five-year time span. This high P/E is thus very bearish for the market in the long term.

A last indicator which we use oftentimes to predict mid-term corrections is the CNN Fear & Greed index. When this index reaches 80, the market is very greedy which oftentimes leads to a market correction. My own research found that it hit this level 13 times since 2011, followed by an average correction of 8.72%:

Currently, this index is at 76, indicating strong (but not extreme) greed. As such, I believe there is still some upside left in the short term, but the odds of a correction are getting higher the more this index rises.

In the current bullish market sentiment where the tech sector (QQQ) looks unstoppable, there could be some short-term upside to ~$3,850 for the S&P 500. However, I believe that based on the prior three indicators, mid- to long-term returns will be weak. A further stock market rise would prove significant greediness from the market, and at that point, it is important to become cautious as a risk-averse investor as this oftentimes is followed by a steep correction. Sentiment is just getting too optimistic particularly in higher risk tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), AMD (AMD) and Shopify (SHOP). This is similar to December 2019, when I warned for a correction (and nobody believed it). If extreme greed kicks in, it might be time to take some extreme profits and/or buy some hedges.

