The market seems to have mistaken a temporary spike in growth to be a sustainable trend, the reversal of which could lead to a significant correction in stock price.

The programmable GPU released by the company has seen significant traction on account of a spike in demand for data usage.

The company has always traded at elevated valuations, and the current scheme of things appears to have taken matters too far.

Nvidia (NVDA) has been credited with popularizing the term GPU, with the launch of GeForce 256 in 1999. The premium associated with the stock has always hinged on Nvidia's ability to be facilitating better graphic visualizations, which is what users demand at a bare minimum. Nvidia has come a long way from being just a GPU company which now seems to be assembling supercomputers in four weeks. The management believes the unit of computing has changed from a processor to the entire data centre. Nvidia's approach towards the changing unit of computation plays in its favor because it eliminates the need for the CPU since the GPU can now substitute a simple processor as the building block of the data centre. The market seems to have bought the narrative and the premium at which the company trades versus most technology stock is enviable. We think that the current premium of Nvidia's multiple is a result of the market, assuming the current pandemic led demand to be a more sustainable trend rather than a pull forward of demand.

Given that the company has significant visibility through the end of the year, we would not want to go against the flow of the river. However, the valuation at which Nvidia trades do not justify the growth that the company is bringing to the table. At this juncture, we would refrain from buying the stock.

Business model

Nvidia sells specialized computer processors called graphic processing units or GPUs, with associated software to enhance the efficiency of the GPU. Jensen Huang, the company's founder and CEO, has been very bullish on the growth potential, given the surge for data centre and gaming demand.

Google Cloud platform was the first cloud customer to bring it to market making it the fastest GPU to come to the cloud in our history. And just this morning, Microsoft Azure announced the availability of massively scalable AI clusters, which are based on the A100 and interconnected with 200-gigabyte-per-second Mellanox InfiniBand networking. A100 is also getting incorporated into offerings from AWS, Alibaba Cloud, Baidu Cloud and Tencent Cloud. And we announced that the A100 is going to market with more than 50 servers from leading vendors around the world, including Cisco, Dell, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Lenovo. Adoption of the A100 into leading server makers offerings is faster than any prior launch, with 30 systems expected this summer and over 40 more by the end of the year.

Source: 2Q21 Earnings Call

Nvidia's enthusiasm stems from the adoption curve the company has seen across data centres on the back of the COVID-19 induced work from the home phenomenon, gaming becoming the preferred mode of entertainment and the need for edge computing.

The company attributes its success to Nvidia's deliberate strategy of becoming a full-stack computing platform company as opposed to a processor company. Towards the company's mission making data center as the unit of computation, Nvidia acquired Mellanox for $7 billion. Mellanox designs and contracts manufacture high-performance networking systems that are used for data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment and other embedded systems.

Mellanox's addition has also led stellar growth for Mellanox as evident in the management's commentary and based on the numbers laid out.

Mellanox has fantastic results across the Board in its first quarter as part of NVIDIA. Mellanox revenue growth accelerated with strength across Ethernet and InfiniBand products.

Source: 2Q21 Earnings Call

Source: Company filings, Author calculations; Note: Mellanox's revenues have been aligned with Nvidia's fiscal ending

Notably, Nvidia's standalone revenue was $3.3 billion in 2Q21, which was nearly 6x higher than that of Mellanox's at $541 million (estimated based on management commentary) for the same period. While the smaller revenue base is one reason for Mellanox to have exceeded Nvidia's standalone revenue growth, the ability to cross-sell into a more extensive incremental customer base (Nvidia's base) has further aided Mellanox's growth.

To further enhance the agility of Nvidia's computing stack, the company launched its latest platform called Ampere (A100 is the first Ampere GPU). The USP of the Ampere platform is the multi-instance capability or the ability to be programmed to be adapted to different workload requirements.

So you could think of them as being titled, so those 8 GPUs are working harmoniously together or each one of the GPUs could fractionalize itself, if you don't need that much GPU working on your workload, fractionalize into a multi-GPU instance, we call the MIG, a little tiny instance.

Source: 2Q21 Earnings Call

A lot of the traction that Nvidia has been seeing can be attributed to customers upgrading to Ampere and additionally also buying Mellanox's offerings. Nvidia insists that the improvement in gross margins has been a function of a better product mix, only damped by acquisition-related and ramp-up costs. For 3Q21, the management expects GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins to be in the range of 62.5% and 65.5% respectively (plus or minus 50 basis points). While these margins are possibly towards the higher end of the computing peers, the 60% range is still well below the 80%+ for typical software companies.

Data by YCharts

The apparent reason for the difference in the gross margins of software and hardware companies is the operating leverage inherent in software companies versus the inventory and other COGS that hardware companies have.

Another peculiarity is the distribution - with hardware the distribution is limited by physical constraints, whereas in case of software the distribution is managed digitally and is thus far less burdened. Thus, even from a product mix perspective, we think Nvidia continues to be a hardware-based company.

Despite the distribution challenges, Nvidia has seen significant growth over the last few quarters and the outlook for this year also looks relatively buoyant.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations

Notes:

Mellanox's revenues have been aligned with Nvidia's fiscal ending

3Q21 based on the mid-point of management's guidance

4Q21 based on consensus numbers

The revenue split between Nvidia and Mellanox was arrived at using management commentary and company filings

The expectation of a 30% revenue growth in 2021 is possibly the reason that has allowed Nvidia's stock to trade at near 20 times revenue with a market cap of over $300 billion.

Data by YCharts

However, these multiples do not necessarily tie-up even versus higher-margin software companies.

Data by YCharts

What is even more concerning is how the revenue growth rate appears to be trending.

Data by YCharts

While it appears that Nvidia is growing faster than all the software companies, the markets appear to be discounting that 2Q21 revenue has barely clawed back to the levels the company was at the end of 1Q19 or nine quarters to get back to where the company was.

Source: Company filings

What about the decline in revenues? Put another way while other companies were registering y/y growth Nvidia was falling. Given the current momentum, is the 30% growth for F2021 sustainable?

Durability of growth

In addition to the upsell and cross-sell potential for Nvidia and Mellanox in each other's customer base, Nvidia appears to be making a blue ocean argument for future growth.

Huang has been very vocal about the change in the unit of computing from a processor/cluster to the entire data center. The growing complexity of applications makes sense does require more sophisticated and higher computation capacity. Another aspect of this change in the unit of computing is the need to have computing resources which can be fractionalized per the workload required, something which plays in favor of Nvidia's Ampere architecture. In some sense, this trend of adaptable compute power shifts the focus to not just the process nodes but also to the interconnect between such systems, which again plays to Nvidia's advantage with the Mellanox acquisition.

Ampere is Nvidia's product refresh and is likely to result in replacement cash flows (higher margin) to the extent of the current revenues and higher through Nvidia selling its existing customer base higher-priced products and also possibly expanding its customer base by only some percentage points.

In the same breath, we also note the existing competition in the market is not just from the traditional players (Intel, AMD among others) but also from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) (Amazon Web Services or AWS) had launched its Graviton Chip based on the ARM architecture.

Needless to talk about what typically happens to a market once Amazon decides to enter. The pressing issue here is thus of Nvidia's product vision and how far can Ampere go considering the competition in the market. Given that most of the chips are ARM-based, the differentiation will be the end-user relationships with the leading cloud players. While the sudden spike in end-user demand led to outsized gains for Nvidia, it is difficult to qualify how much of this has been a pull forward and thus could lead to weakness in the revenue growth for subsequent quarters.

We also want to touch upon Ampere. The key differentiation of Ampere is the platform's ability to fractionalize or group processing power in response to the workload requirements. While Nvidia claims to be the first to have been able to achieve compute level logical partitioning at the server scale, can this alone be a factor that can sway hyperscalers to adopt Ampere is a question that is yet to be answered.

Lastly, we also want to bring the readers' attention to the software stack that Nvidia claims to have developed. Typical enterprise software companies have a significant amount of deferred revenue.

Here, we take a look at Nvidia's balance sheet details to understand the magnitude of deferred revenue.

Source: Nvidia - 10-K for F2020

As evident, the deferred revenue ending balance is hardly $200 million (the company has a balance sheet of $17 billion), laying to rest any confusion about how much software content there is Nvidia's overall offering stack.

Valuation

In our humble opinion, a 30% revenue growth and 60% margins (for a hardware company) can hardly justify a valuation of 20 times revenue. However, Nvidia's stock price has been defying gravity on the hopes of the current momentum in revenue to snowball into something more.

Data by YCharts

While Nvidia has been trading at a premium ever since it became the go-to processor for bitcoin mining, the current valuation seems to have taken out all previous highs. What appears to be sustaining this premium in the current environment is possibly the programmability of the GPU with Nvidia's Ampere platform.

We acknowledge that Intel (INTC) has been losing market share and some of the premium associated with capturing the market share loss of the incumbent should also be allowed for Nvidia. However, ascribing a premium over what much higher gross margin software companies trade at appears absurd. It is difficult to time the markets, and thus we would not want to take a stab as to when the stock could revert to its historical premiums on valuation. What appears given, however, is the stock is trading at lofty valuations waiting for the smallest of triggers to become a significant for the stock.

Risks to our thesis

If Nvidia can continue with the data centre revenue momentum of the past few quarters, sustaining the current valuation will not be a challenge. Every quarter of beat will lead to further re-rating of the stock on the upside. However, we also see intense competition coming from the likes of AWS another hyperscalers attempting to develop their server chips. We expect Google (GOOG) could potentially pose a significant challenge third-party server chips given the distributed nature of the company. Furthermore, once Intel's process node issues are sorted out, customers are likely to reassess their product road map strategies for the next few years.

Nvidia has been benefiting from parallel processing and now from the programmability of its Ampere platform. In the event of no logical competition coming about in the programmable GPU market, Nvidia is further likely to enjoy a premium for being the only player offering a programmable interface for computing partitioning. Despite, being the single-player in this market it will not be easy to sustain these valuations. Of course, the cost of money has a role to play, but then how long can an Intel and AMD not be considered worthy enough to be entering these markets.

Nvidia also offers an exciting opportunity to be bought out. Thanks to the Fed, money is cheap today. Add to the current mix a little creative accounting, and we might see one of the large players in this market wanting to acquire Nvidia. In no manner will this be a cheap acquisition, but then the stock prices have been on a tear. For the people wondering at what cost could this acquisition happen, frankly, the sky is the limit. The big challenge that we see for this scenario to materialize is the antitrust issues associated with computing power getting concentrated in a few hands.

Conclusion

Nvidia has enjoyed a premium valuation owing to the company's graphics enabling offerings, which have found use in a variety of applications. While the pandemic has led to a significant demand-pull forward, we think it to be more of an aberration in the expectations of the market. As soon as the markets realize, that the sustainability of Nvidia's growth also depends on how the competition and hyperscalers react in the longer term, the stock might undergo a significant re-rating to bring the valuations more in line with hardware peers. While we expect a price correction, the current momentum in the markets can make us sound bearish. Thus, at this point in time, we would avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.