The current soybean futures price is far enough from the five-year high.

Source: Goodfon

Instrument

The Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to soybeans without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the soybean market.

Seasonality

The current soybean futures price is above five-year average. But at the same time, the price is far enough from the five-year high. By and large, this is a positive sign.

Soybean-Corn Spread

For the last 30 days, the correlation between corn and soybean has exceeded 80%. This means almost functional dependence:

And in this context, it should be noted that the price of soybean is currently more or less balanced relative to the price of corn. By the way, in my opinion, the corn market is bullish now.

U.S. Export

In terms of export, the outgoing marketing year was the worst in five years for the US soybean market:

But the outstanding sales (sold, but not shipped yet) for the next marketing year are already the highest in five years:

Of course, China made a significant contribution to this result:

Source: USDA

And in this context, it is appropriate to draw attention to the following statement:

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials said they were committed to carrying out the phase-one trade accord between the two nations... Source: WSJ (Aug. 24, 2020)

Supply And Demand

Over the past four months, the USDA has increased its global forecast for soybean production and consumption in the current season approximately equally. As a result, the forecasted market balance remains approximately at the same level.

Fundamental Price

In the soybean market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the soybean futures.

Judging by the relationship between the global stock-to-use ratio and the soybean futures price, we can state that the price is undervalued. But it is also worth noting that this relationship is not very qualitative:

In the case of the US market, we have a better relationship. And within this model, the price is balanced.

Funds

Funds' current net position on soybean (CBOT) is the highest in 52 weeks. Perhaps this is the most striking characteristic of the soybean market at the moment.

Bottom line

Good exports and funds, in my opinion, are capable of pushing the soybean market even higher. So, I think that the Soybean ETF will rise to $15.4 in September.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.