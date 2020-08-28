Design is not how it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works. – Steve Jobs

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) released third quarter results on August 3 that surprised investors and gave the stock a 6% pop but has since given more than half of that gain back. This looks like an opportunity to jump into a growing company with a large backlog of projects and a strong revenue stream based on long-term contracts.

After 2nd quarter (3/31/20) showed a strong impact from COVID-19 with a quarterly loss and negative EPS, 3rd quarter results started to demonstrate Jacobs is recovering to pre-COVID-19 levels. Net revenue was up 10% from 3rd quarter 2019, driven by both business units, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions. Overall EPS was $1.88, which is up from 2nd quarter’s $-0.69, but down from year ago levels of $3.83. Jacobs’ free cash flow increased to $332 million for the quarter which included one-time gains of $25 million but also increased from 2Q 2020 level of $113 million, and management is estimating free cash flow to grow to $400 million for the year. Jacobs also has a solid balance sheet to help it through tough times. With $1 billion in cash and debt of $2.2 billion, it dropped its debt-to-equity ratio to 0.36 for the 3rd quarter from 0.55 in the 2nd quarter, by paying down $950 million in debt during the quarter. Management raised full year guidance for adjusted EPS to $5.05-$5.30 from $4.80-$5.30, which is in stark contrast to many public companies that have pulled 2020 guidance all together to avoid disappointing investors.

Jacobs Engineering has a solid backlog of work to keep a strong revenue flow going. Overall, the backlog increased 5.3% from year ago levels, with the Critical Mission Solution (CMS) division increasing 7%. CMS accounts for 36% of sales and has about a 95% recurring revenue stream, which gives it a stable cash flow. Most of the CMS work is highly specialized contracts with the US Government in the defense, space and national security arenas, which tend to be sticky contracts that get renewed, given the classified nature of the business.

Jacobs’ other division, People & Places Solutions (PPS), is much more balanced between government and private sector revenue generation (62%/38%). With the acquisition of CH2M in 2017, Jacobs secured a top spot in the water infrastructure and environment and nuclear remediation sectors. Management has increased their estimate of revenue synergies from this acquisition to $175 million after overachieving cost synergies. Water Solutions now represents 20% of the People & Places Solutions’ revenue, and Jacobs recently won two more water-based contracts. This will be an area of growth for the company.

At a recent price of $88.44, Jacobs' stock looks like a good entry point for a company with a solid balance sheet and steady cash flow. Compared to its competitors and from a historical perspective, it looks inexpensive.

After its earnings release, the stock moved solidly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and continues to remain there, even though the price has retreated off its highs. The 50-day average has a positive slope to it, which is also a good sign along the 14-day RSI moving off its highs.

Jacobs has changed their business strategy to get out of the energy, chemical, & resources (ECR), thereby reducing their exposure to the oil & gas industry, which is cyclical and had lower profit margins than the two remaining business segments. CMS and PPS increased their operating profit by 17% and 4%, respectively, compared to a year ago. With the sale of their ECR unit being completed by year-end and more than 90% of the costs being incurred, Jacobs should see improvements in their financials. Jacobs has focused on higher margin businesses which include more digital technology and less direct hire construction. So, Jacobs is an engineering and construction business focused on growing, high profit margin areas.

