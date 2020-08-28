The initial response to HKT Trust's 5G services launch has been encouraging, and 5G services are expected to be a key driver of ARPU growth in the medium term.

HKT Trust delivered a relatively steady financial performance in 1H 2020, with revenue (excluding mobile product sales) and EBITDA down by only -1% YoY and -3% YoY, respectively.

I maintain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed telecommunications services operator HKT Trust and HKT Limited (OTCPK:HKTTY) (OTCPK:HKTTF) [6823:HK].

HKT Trust delivered a relatively steady financial performance in 1H 2020, with revenue (excluding mobile product sales) and EBITDA down by only -1% YoY and -3% YoY, respectively. The initial response to HKT Trust's April 2020 5G services launch has been encouraging with a subscriber take-up rate of 4% by July 2020, and 5G services are expected to be a key driver of ARPU growth in the medium term.

On the other hand, HKT Trust remains expensive on a forward EV/EBITDA basis, and its roaming revenue could remain weak for a prolonged period of time till international travel restrictions are eased. Furthermore, if 5G capital expenditures turn to be higher than expected going forward, it could potentially pose downside risks to HKT Trust's future dividend payouts. As such, I see a Neutral rating for HKT Trust as fair.

This is an update of my prior article on HKT Trust published on February 21, 2020. HKT Trust's share price has declined by -7% from HK$12.00 as of February 20, 2020, to HK$11.18 as of August 27, 2020, since my last update. HKT Trust trades at 9.9 times consensus forward FY 2020 EV/EBITDA, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 6.3%.

Steady Financial Performance For 1H 2020

HKT Trust announced its 1H 2020 financial results on August 5, 2020, and its financial performance was relatively steady.

HKT Trust's revenue, excluding the sale of mobile products, declined marginally by -1% YoY to HK$13,636 million in 1H 2020, while its EBITDA of HK$5,546 million in the first half of 2020 represented a -3% YoY decrease.

A -8% YoY fall in mobile services revenue from HK$3,881 million in 1H 2019 to HK$3,573 million in 1H 2020 was partially offset by a +2% YoY growth in revenue for the Telecommunications Services or TSS segment (e.g. broadband, enterprise solutions and international telecommunications, etc.) from HK$10,209 million to HK$10,386 million over the same period.

The poor performance of HKT Trust's mobile services business was primarily attributable to a sharp fall in roaming & IDD (International Direct Dialing) revenue, as a result of international travel restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19. HKT Trust's roaming & IDD revenue dropped -48% YoY in absolute terms in the first half of the year, or from 14% of total mobile services revenue in 1H 2019 to 8% of total mobile services revenue in 1H 2020. Without an influx of tourists into Hong Kong, HKT Trust's prepaid and MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) revenues were also negatively impacted.

On the flip side, Covid-19 had a largely positive effect on HKT Trust's TSS business segment. Revenue for TSS business' sub-segments, local data services (e.g. broadband services) and international telecommunications services (e.g. international voice and data wholesale businesses), grew by +2% YoY and +9% YoY to HK$3,696 million and HK$3,764 million, respectively in 1H 2020. This was no surprise, as demand for digital connectivity grew, with lock-down and social distancing measures initiated in Hong Kong and other cities globally.

Within the TSS business, the local telephony services sub-segment was the worst performer with a -5% YoY decrease in revenue to HK$1,532 million in 1H 2020. At its 1H 2020 earnings call on August 5, 2020, HKT Trust highlighted the weak performance of the local telephony services sub-segment was partly attributable to "a reduction of business telephone lines caused by the downsizing of certain enterprise customers." With the economic fallout brought about by Covid-19, the local telephony services sub-segment could potentially face further headwinds going forward, if more businesses in Hong Kong either go out of business or reduce the scale of their operations.

HKT Trust's EBITDA declined by -3% YoY to HK$5,546 million in 1H 2020, in line with a similar -3% YoY decrease in its top line (including sales of mobile products) to HK$14,606 million over the same period. HKT Trust noted at its recent 1H 2020 results briefing that "both revenue and EBITDA declined only marginally" as a result of its "stringent cost control." It is noteworthy that HKT Trust's operating expenses-to-revenue ratio improved from 16.1% in 1H 2019 to 14.5% in 1H 2020.

Market Expectations Of A Better Second Half

Market consensus expects HKT Trust's revenue (including sales of mobile products) and EBITDA to decrease by -0.3% YoY and -0.9% YoY to HK$33,013 million and HK$12,701 million, respectively in FY 2020. Taking into account HKT Trust's revenue and EBITDA of HK$14,606 million and HK$5,546 million, respectively in 1H 2020, there are expectations of a better 2H 2020 for HKT Trust.

Looking ahead, lower roaming & IDD revenue and headwinds for the local telephony services business should be more than offset by mobile services ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) growth (to be driven by an increase in 5G subscribers as discussed in the next section) and tailwinds for the local data services and international telecommunications services businesses.

In the second half of the year, international travel restriction should remain largely in place, while enterprises are expected to face continued economic pressures. This is negative for HKT Trust's roaming and local telephony services businesses. On the other hand, demand for digital connectivity should remain resilient, which benefits HKT Trust's local data services and international telecommunications services businesses.

Separately, HKT Trust announced the proposed acquisition of PCCW Media Limited, the operator of a pay television service provider Now TV, for HK$1,950 million on August 6, 2020. Pay television services are expected to be in demand during the current Covid-19 period, and they are complementary to HKT Trust's existing mobile, broadband, and fixed line service offerings.

All Eyes On 5G

HKT Trust launched its 5G services in April 2020, and the initial response has been encouraging. The number of HKT Trust's 5G subscribers has exceeded 100,000 or approximately 4% of its postpaid subscriber base as of end-July 2020.

More importantly, HKT Trust's 5G subscribers have provided an ARPU uplift of approximately +HK$70 on average. As a reference, HKT Trust's postpaid mobile ARPU was HK$181 in 1H 2020.

Going forward, HKT Trust targets to increase its 5G subscriber take-up rate to 6%-8% by the end of this year. This will be supported by HKT Trust's plans to accelerate 5G roll-out to increase 5G coverage to 90% by 3Q 2020, and the introduction of more 5G handset in the second half of the year. In the medium term, 5G services are expected to be a key driver of mobile ARPU growth for HKT Trust.

Nevertheless, there is still a risk of 5G capital expenditures being higher than expected, which could potentially put pressure on HKT Trust's future dividend payouts.

Valuation And Dividends

HKT Trust trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 EV/EBITDA multiples of 9.9 times and 9.5 times, respectively based on its share price of HK$11.18 as of August 27, 2020. As a comparison, its three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 9.5 times and 9.2 times, respectively. HKT Trust is also valued by the market at consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 16.6 times and 16.4 times, respectively.

HKT Trust offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 6.3% and 6.5%, respectively. HKT Trust declared an interim dividend of HK$30.10 per share for 1H 2020, which is roughly same as what it paid out in 1H 2019 (HK$30.01). This represents a 100% dividend payout ratio based on HKT Trust's Adjusted Funds Flow or AFF.

HKT Trust's Definition Of Adjusted Funds Flow Or AFF

Source: HKT Trust's 1H 2020 Results Announcement

Sell-side analysts see HKT Trust increasing its dividends per share marginally from HK$0.7038 in FY 2019 to HK$0.7062 in FY 2020, prior to growing its dividends per share by +3% YoY to HK$0.7304 in FY 2021. This is aligned with management guidance, as HKT Trust noted at its 1H 2020 earnings call on that "stable AFF distribution" for FY 2020 is "our current target." HKT Trust has historically maintained its capital expenditures-to-sales revenue ratio at under 9%, and it expects its capital expenditures-to-sales revenue ratio to be still below 10% going forward, even after taking into account 5G-related capital expenditures. This should provide support for HKT Trust's dividend payouts going forward.

As the peer valuation comparison table below, HKT Trust is the second most expensive Hong Kong telecommunications stock among its peers based on forward EV/EBITDA multiples, while its forward dividend yields are as attractive as most of its peers.

Peer Valuation Comparison For HKT Trust

Stock Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Two-Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Two-Year Dividend Yield HKBN Limited (OTC:HKBNF) (OTC:HKBNY) [1310:HK] 11.1 9.8 5.4% 6.6% SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (OTCPK:STTFY) (OTC:STTFF) [315:HK] 2.9 2.9 6.9% 6.4% Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHKY) (OTCPK:HTCTF) (OTCPK:HUTCY) [215:HK] 0.65 0.64 3.3% 2.8%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for HKT Trust are weak roaming revenue for a prolonged period time as a result of international travel restrictions put in place due to Covid-19, and an unexpected cut in dividends going forward if future capital expenditures turn out to be higher than expected.

Note that readers who choose to trade in HKT Trust shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

