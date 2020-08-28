I have been selling natural gas at each new high over the past weeks. Tight stops on short positions in the futures market or the KOLD product have limited losses. However, it has been frustrating for me and other bears who believe that stockpiles are at a level that would cap the upside three months before the beginning of the 2020/2021 peak season of demand.

The price of the nearby natural gas futures market reached a low of $1.432 in late June and has made higher lows and higher highs since that twenty-five-year bottom in the energy commodity. I am extremely bullish on commodity prices in general, but natural gas has not been on my list of long positions. The stimulus and a falling dollar have lifted the prices of gold, crude oil, copper, and many other raw materials since they reached significant bottoms in March and April. Natural gas waited until late June to hit its lowest price of this century and since 1995 at a time when many other commodities were already rallying.

I have been wrong when it comes to my bearish opinion of natural gas, resulting in some losses. However, I continue to believe that the impressive move over the past two months that took the price over 90% higher will end in tears with an elevator ride to the downside. A move above the $2.905 level, the November 2019 high, would be a significant technical event for natural gas futures. However, with stocks heading for the four trillion cubic feet level at the start of the withdrawal season in November, I continue to believe that a correction will occur. It could be swift and ugly for those holding long positions.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas long ETF product (BOIL) and its bearish counterpart (KOLD) provide double leverage for those who do not venture into the futures arena but wish to participate in the price moves in the volatile natural gas market on a short-term basis.

New highs in 2020 for the energy commodity

The continuous natural gas futures contract moved from $1.432 at the end of June to its most recent high of $2.743 per MMBtu on Friday, August 28.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, natural posted a gain over the past six consecutive weeks. Price momentum and relative strength indicators have risen to overbought readings. The total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market fell from 1.31 million to 1.241 million contracts since late June when the energy commodity reached its bottom and the lowest price since 1995. Weekly historical volatility at 73.21% at the end of last week moved higher from below 50% in June when the price was declining. Natural gas broke through its level of technical resistance at $2.162 in early August and rose to a new high for 2020. The next technical target on the upside stands at the November 2019 high at $2.905 per MMBtu.

The EIA reports another small injection into storage

On Thursday, August 27, the Energy Information Administration reported that stockpiles rose by 45 billion cubic feet for the week ending on August 21.

Source: EIA

As the chart illustrates, 3.420 trillion cubic feet in storage were 20.4% above last year’s level and 14.7% over the five-year average for this time of the year. The data marked the twenty-first consecutive week where the percentage above last year declined, which could be providing some support for the energy commodity.

Stockpiles are heading for the four trillion cubic feet level

Meanwhile, with approximately twelve weeks to go before the start of the 2020/2021 withdrawal season, stocks would only need to rise by an average of 26 bcf to reach last year’s high of 3.732 tcf. The level of stockpiles only rose to the four tcf level twice since the EIA began reporting data. An average injection of 48.4 bcf over the next three months would push inventories over four tcf for the third time. The bottom line is that there is plenty of natural gas in storage to meet all requirements for the coming winter season, even if demand is higher than in the past years.

The natural gas futures market has ignored the level of inventories. The most recent move to a new high likely came on the back of concerns over Hurricane Laura, a Category four storm that hit states along the Gulf of Mexico over the past week. In 2005 and 2008, Hurricanes Katrina and Rita sent the nearby futures contract price above $10 per MMBtu. The delivery point for NYMEX futures is the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana, so the hurricane season in the US always can wreak havoc with pipelines and infrastructure in the natural gas market.

The Buffett factor has been influential

Warren Buffett sold airline and bank stocks in the aftermath of the coronavirus earlier this year. Berkshire Hathaway made two high-profile investments over the past months. Most recently, Mr. Buffett’s company purchased shares in Barrick, one of the leading gold producers. It also purchased the transmission and pipeline assets of Dominion Energy (D) for $10 billion in cash and assumed debt. Buffett already owns other energy-related businesses, such as NV Energy. MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company (now Berkshire Hathaway Energy) acquired NV Energy in late 2013. NV Energy supplies power in Nevada, where the population and addressable market for power has steadily grown over the past seven years.

Warren Buffett’s purchase of natural gas assets just as the price fell to a quarter-of-a-century low in late June likely gave the natural gas a much-needed boost. While the price of the energy commodity fell to an unsustainable level, the Buffett factor was influential as the price of nearby NYMEX futures has rallied by over 90% from the multiyear low in late June.

Trading natural gas with BOIL and KOLD

The trend is always your friend in markets, and at the end of last week, it remained higher in natural gas. While a challenge of the November 2019 high at $2.905 per MMBtu looks probable, the level of inventories remains a factor that could cause selling to return to the futures market. At the same time, as Hurricane Laura has passed, the potential for a correction during the coming week could increase. LNG demand was still offline on August 28, which is not a bullish factor for the energy commodity. The price was below the $2.70 level on Friday.

I continue to expect a correction in the natural gas futures market. It is too early for a seasonal rally, and stockpiles are at a level where the odds of any shortages during the winter months are low. Given the trend, I would only approach the market from the short side with a very tight stop to limit risk.

The most direct route for a risk position in the natural gas market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas long product (BOIL) and its bearish counterpart (KOLD) provide an alternative for those looking to participate in the volatile natural gas market without venturing into the futures arena. BOIL and KOLD provide double short-term leverage compared to the natural gas futures market and are short-term trading tools. The fund summary and top holding of BOIL include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BOIL has net assets of $50.6 million, trades an average of 834,764 shares each day, and charges a 1.31% expense ratio. The price of nearby natural gas futures rallied by 91.6% since late June.

Source: Barchart

Since late June, BOIL appreciated from $22.50 to $48.03 per share or 113.5%. Two months of time decay and the cost of rolling hedges in a contango market caused the return to be less than twice the percentage gain.

The bearish KOLD product’s fund summary and top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

KOLD has net assets of $25.19 million, trades an average of 575,796 shares each day, and charges a 1.54% expense ratio.

With the price of natural gas at just below the $2.70 per MMBtu level on August 28, inventories at a substantially higher level than at this time in 2019 and the five-year average, and with three months to go in the injection season, I prefer the KOLD product with a tight stop. If the market continues to rally and stops me out, I will look to re-establish a short position at a higher level.

