AT&T (T) stock has been stuck of late. Or has it? It has been mostly sideways following its highly-anticipated Q2 earnings report. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on AT&T's performance, along with so many other companies, and the pain is likely to continue. While the company has launched a new streaming service, what will really get the stock going is the economic reopening, which will specifically help WarnerMedia. That is, the lack of studio revenue has been noticeable. New phone launches from major tech companies for the holiday season should be good for telecoms, as well 5G expansion. But as far as the stock being stuck, remember what you are buying. This is among the safest 7% dividend-yielding stock. There is just no risk to the dividend in the medium term, and this is even after the disastrous impacts of COVID. But if we set the COVID-19 impact aside for a moment, the recent second quarter was pretty much what we had expected and was decent. All things considered, we still love buying the stock in the high $20s with a safe dividend. The company is paying back debt, and the payout ratio is safe.

Why the dividend is safe

Let us be clear, a safe dividend starts at the top. And by that we mean the top line. Revenues had begun to flatten for the company until Time Warner's assets were brought under the AT&T umbrella. We are seeing the positive impact, but revenues in Q2, which really got hit hard by COVID-19, showed contraction from a year ago as expected:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Revenue hit $40.9 billion at the higher end of the range. There were declines at WarnerMedia, and from our perspective, WarnerMedia stands to gain heavily when things get back closer to "normal." Lack of blockbuster movies and new content is a big negative. The longer that lasts, the longer AT&T stock will fester. As for DIRECTV, it bears repeating that there continues to be a shift from premium linear services to more economically priced video service or to competitors, consistent with the rest of the industry, and this has pressured video revenues. There were 17.7 million premium TV subscribers at the end of Q2, which was an 886,000 net loss. These two lines are ones we are closely watching.

Operational cash was strong in a weak quarter

Frankly, we were projecting weaker cash from operations than what we saw in a very difficult quarter. We thought operational cash would come in around $10.2-11.3 billion. Operating cash flow came in well above this estimate. Operational cash that was generated was $12 billion, above our expectations, driven largely by stronger-than-expected revenues. Keep in mind that the COVID pressures will remain another quarter or two at least, and we presume that cash from operations will remain pressured in kind. Of course, with this measure coming in like this, it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a vital metric for the dividend, but even with pressures, free cash flow is strong.

Free cash flow remains strong as does the payout ratio

As we consider this dividend payer, we have to be clear that free cash flow matters. And we expected free cash flows to exceed last year's pace significantly, and we were eyeballing around $5.5-$6.5 billion considering capex spending of $4.5-5.5 billion and operational cash of $10-11.5 billion. Well, when we saw revenues, and then operational cash, we knew free cash flow would be solid. It exceeded our expectations, hitting $7.6 billion, which is strong, and better than we expected. If pressures we saw in Q2 are the same in H2 2020, then free cash flow could still be a strong $24 billion this year. Overall, increasing free cash flow has been a priority for the company, but that goal will be pushed into 2021. All of that said, the dividend payout ratio tells us why the dividend is safe

The dividend is about as secure as you can find as far as high yield is concerned. Free cash flow, as you should know, impacts the dividend payout ratio. We continue to see a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share increase, so free cash flow needs to remain high or show some growth as well to keep the payout ratio safe in the future. The company crushed our expectation for around 60%, coming in at 49%. The dividend is safe. Although the dividend has been hiked again and we do fully expect that the dividend will be hiked again in December 2020, it's more than covered by free cash flow, even with the pain from COVID-19. If free cash flow comes in at $24 billion for the year, then we project the payout ratio will be 61% for the year. This is a massive improvement from years past. We derive this number by expecting approximately $15 billion in dividends paid out this year, divided by the projected $24 billion in 2020 free cash flow. For the dividend to be in jeopardy, free cash flow would need to be decimated.

Debt being paid down

One final piece of positive news was that debt declined $2.3 billion from the sequential quarter. The company continues to chip away at the debt. Two weeks ago it announced more early repayment of debt following the acquisition of Time Warner. We estimate debt is just north of $150 billion right now. There is a long path of repayment ahead, but this is substantial progress in less than two years.

Final thoughts

Is the stock stuck? Well, yes, it has been. We still love buying in the $27-$28 range. We think that you need to remember why you buy this stock. Some growth in share price is likely as revenue sources rebound. The economy needs to reopen, and WarnerMedia will get a bounce from content. A new phone cycle and 5G are a help to for telecoms. Debt is being paid. The payout ratio shows the dividend is safe. It is not a flashy growth stock, but it is a great and safe income name.

