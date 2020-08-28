You Can Still Buy Industrial And Technology Stocks, But Risk Controls Are Key
Markets are stretched, suggesting risk discipline is key.
Top sectors you should be watching.
Our highest-rated stocks by sector to buy.
Stocks have a tendency to rally further than anybody thinks, and animal spirits could continue rewarding being long, but rules governing risk control will be key when the music stops, so investors ought to be planning exit strategies now, while the going is good. If they don't, the risk of reacting emotionally to volatility could lead to whipsaw decision-making and losses.
Everybody's investment style is different, but investment rules are a common theme among successful investors. Rules vary, but those governing risk control often focus on reducing leverage, shrinking position size, limiting losses, and hedging.
Fear of missing out, or FOMO, increases risk associated with a blow-off top, making hedging tricky. However, eliminating margin, raising cash, and selling second-tier stocks that are benefiting from market forces instead of business tailwinds could be wise.
Weekly, we gauge sentiment by measuring how many stocks are trading more than 5% above the 200-day moving average in our 1,500 stock universe.
Since we began crunching numbers on this measure in 2013, we've only eclipsed 50% three times: in January 2018, January 2020, and today. With 55% of our universe trading above this hurdle, pressing bets long could be a mistake.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
That said, most investors should maintain long-term exposure to the market, and since up to three-fourths of stocks follow market direction, concentrating on the best stocks in the best sectors and industries can be smart.
Best sectors to buy
Weekly, our best and worst sector and industry ranking helps our members spot baskets under accumulation or distribution. By tracking shifts up and down these rankings, you can make sure you're "fishing in the right pond" for ideas.
This week, industrials, technology, services, consumer goods, and healthcare are best in large cap. Consumer goods, technology, services, basics, and industrials score highest in mid cap, while the best small cap sectors are technology, basics, industrials, consumer goods, and financials.
Overall, REITs, utilities, and energy stocks score poorly, suggesting it's best to sit on the sidelines in those groups until they move up in the ranking.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
Considering sector strength by market cap can also be helpful for narrowing your hunting ground for new ideas. For instance, the following chart suggests mid cap consumer goods is a better hunting ground than small-cap consumer goods, and small cap REITs offer more opportunity for upside than large-cap REITs.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
Top stocks to buy
Our system is objective because it's quantitatively-driven. We rank every one of the institutional quality stocks in our database using a 7-factor model that's explained more here. In short, the following factors determine scores:
- Forward earnings growth expectations,
- Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates,
- Insider buying,
- Short-term and long-term institutional money flow,
- Forward valuation relative to historical valuation,
- Contra-trend short interest analysis, and
- Quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Because stocks tend to follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, our highest-scoring stocks can be a great source of new ideas.
This week, we shared over 150 top-rated stocks with members, including these 100 high-scoring stocks worth considering for portfolios. For convenience, stocks making the biggest jump up in score from the prior week are highlighted.
|Best Scoring
|8/27/2020
|4 WEEK MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|BASIC MATERIALS
|Enviva Partners, LP
|(EVA)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|LUMBER & WOOD PRODUCTION
|105
|107.50
|The Sherwin-Williams Company
|(SHW)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|100
|100.00
|The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|(SMG)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|95
|93.75
|Ferro Corp.
|(FOE)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|85
|82.50
|Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
|(CLF)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|STEEL
|85
|76.25
|FMC Corporation
|(FMC)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|80
|81.25
|Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|(APD)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|CHEMICALS
|80
|82.50
|Eastman Chemical Company
|(EMN)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|CHEMICALS
|80
|76.25
|Compass Minerals International, Inc.
|(CMP)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|OTHER INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINING
|80
|75.00
|PPG Industries, Inc.
|(PPG)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|80
|72.50
|CONSUMER GOODS
|Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
|(WWW)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|110
|102.50
|Simply Good Foods
|(SMPL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|110
|107.50
|Fox Factory Holdings
|(FOXF)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|105
|108.75
|Constellation Brands, Inc.
|(STZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|100
|78.75
|National Beverage Corp.
|(FIZZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|100
|98.75
|The Procter & Gamble Company
|(PG)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|100
|100.00
|Bunge Limited
|(BG)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FARM PRODUCTS
|95
|76.25
|Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
|(TPX)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES
|95
|97.50
|Motorcar Parts of America
|(MPAA)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|AUTO PARTS
|90
|88.33
|Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|(ADM)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FARM PRODUCTS
|90
|92.50
|ENERGY
|TC Energy Corporation
|(TRP)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|100
|82.50
|USA Compression Partners, LP
|(USAC)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|85
|60.00
|Hess Midstream LP
|(HESM)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|80
|82.50
|MPLX LP
|(MPLX)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|80
|71.25
|FINANCIALS
|Royal Bank of Canada
|(RY)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-DIVERSIFIED
|100
|85.00
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|(FDS)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|100
|98.75
|Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|(ICE)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|100
|95.00
|Brown & Brown, Inc.
|(BRO)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|100
|102.50
|Assurant, Inc.
|(NYSE:AIZ)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-SPECIALTY
|100
|95.00
|Mastercard Incorporated
|(MA)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|95
|95.00
|PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|(PYPL)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|95
|93.75
|Visa Inc.
|(V)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|95
|91.25
|Moody's Corporation
|(MCO)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|92.50
|MSCI Inc.
|(MSCI)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|92.50
|HEALTHCARE
|Medpace Holdings, Inc.
|(MEDP)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|105
|107.50
|Merck & Co., Inc.
|(MRK)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|100
|81.25
|Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
|(EW)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|100
|97.50
|Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.
|(INSP)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|100
|96.25
|LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|(LMAT)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|100
|100.00
|DexCom, Inc.
|(DXCM)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|95
|97.50
|Quidel Corporation
|(QDEL)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|95
|97.50
|AbbVie Inc.
|(ABBV)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|95
|85.00
|AstraZeneca PLC
|(AZN)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|95
|93.75
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|(RDY)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|95
|97.50
|INDUSTRIALS
|Arconic
|(ARNC)
|INDUSTRIALS
|SPECIALTY INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY
|105
|77.50
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|105
|103.75
|Trex Company, Inc.
|(TREX)
|INDUSTRIALS
|BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT
|100
|98.75
|The Middleby Corporation
|(MIDD)
|INDUSTRIALS
|DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|100
|95.00
|John Bean Technologies Corporation
|(JBT)
|INDUSTRIALS
|DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|100
|98.75
|Republic Services, Inc.
|(RSG)
|INDUSTRIALS
|WASTE MANAGEMENT
|100
|91.25
|Patrick Industries
|(PATK)
|INDUSTRIALS
|BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT
|95
|95.00
|Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|(ITW)
|INDUSTRIALS
|DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|95
|96.25
|Deere & Company
|(DE)
|INDUSTRIALS
|FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY
|95
|91.25
|SiteOne Landscape Supply
|(SITE)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION
|95
|97.50
|REITS
|Prologis, Inc.
|(PLD)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|85
|86.25
|QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
|(QTS)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|85
|86.25
|Iron Mountain Incorporated
|(IRM)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|85
|82.50
|CoStar Group, Inc.
|(CSGP)
|REITS
|REAL ESTATE SERVICES
|80
|78.75
|Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
|(MNR)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|80
|82.50
|PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
|(PMT)
|REITS
|REIT-MORTGAGE
|80
|81.25
|Global Net Lease, Inc.
|(GNL)
|REITS
|REIT-OFFICE
|80
|77.50
|Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
|(EQIX)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|80
|82.50
|SERVICES
|Churchill Downs
|(CHDN)
|SERVICES
|GAMBLING
|110
|113.75
|CarMax, Inc.
|(KMX)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|100
|100.00
|Americas Car Mart
|(CRMT)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|100
|102.50
|Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|(GPI)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|100
|103.75
|Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|(BAH)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|100
|95.00
|Equifax Inc.
|(EFX)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|100
|101.25
|IHS Markit Ltd.
|(INFO)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|100
|96.25
|Comcast Corporation
|(CMCSA)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|100
|98.75
|Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|(LOW)
|SERVICES
|HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|100
|100.00
|Medifast, Inc.
|(MED)
|SERVICES
|PERSONAL SERVICES
|100
|97.50
|TECHNOLOGY
|Open Text Corporation
|(OTEX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|102.50
|Coupa Software Incorporated
|(COUP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|101.25
|Fastly, Inc.
|(FSLY)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|102.50
|Black Knight, Inc.
|(BKI)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|105
|103.33
|Ubiquiti Inc.
|(UI)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|100
|97.50
|Lumentum Holdings Inc.
|(LITE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|100
|96.25
|NETGEAR, Inc.
|(NTGR)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|100
|100.00
|Fortive Corp.
|(FTV)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|100
|102.50
|ANSYS, Inc.
|(ANSS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|96.25
|Elastic NV
|(ESTC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|98.75
|UTILITIES
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|(BEP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-RENEWABLE
|95
|92.50
|Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|(PEG)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED
|90
|87.50
|Ameren Corporation
|(AEE)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|90
|85.00
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|(BIP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED
|85
|66.25
|CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
|(CNP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED GAS
|85
|78.75
|Dominion Energy, Inc.
|(D)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED
|80
|81.25
Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, PYPL, INSP, DXCM, FSLY, ESTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.