After covering Scotia’s Q3 earnings in a recent article, I wanted to share some insights into Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), another very popular pick among Canadian banks. The bank reported this week above-consensus EPS of $1.25 thanks to strong trading activity. As noted for major US banks, capital markets acted as a counter-balancing factor to the large provisions for credit losses. Despite the uptick in provisions, the fact that TD is over-performing on capitalization and that loan deferrals are declining provides comfort. It also suggests TD is being conservative enough to cover future economic conditions although deferrals are declining. The valuation isn’t that far from pre-COVID levels, but TD was displaying interesting multiples entering the crisis. In my opinion, it could be worth accumulating on market downs to generate passive income for a stock that has more upside than downside.

Financial highlights – Quarterly information

Normalizing provisions and deferral stats in Q3 make TD a ‘standout’ in the industry

Interestingly, provisions (PCLs) were higher in Canada than in the U.S. implying TD may expect bigger loan losses domestically. Based on public disclosure, it set aside C$2.19bln in Q3 which is lower than what we witnessed for Q2 (around C$3bln). Looking at TD’s financial details, the performing allowance (1.36bln/2.2bln) accounted for over 62% of provisioning which in my view is quite conservative. All in all, the PCL ratio of 1.17% overperforms that of the industry.

Deferrals by Product – Q3 Presentation

Now moving to deferral rates, highly looked-at figures in this period of pandemic and which followed government assistance programs, TD’s exposure appears well managed. Total deferrals dropped by 30% to around $48bln with only 1-2% of personal loans (US/Canada combined) facing deferrals. That places TD on top of the pack. The bank argued that it is too early to see any meaningful impairment and that requests have steadily decreased. Below is a brief comparison of deferral rates (% of total loans) between peers:

TD CIBC RBC Scotia BMO 6% of total loans 9% of total loans 9% of total loans 12% of total loans 7% of total loans

Deferral rates between banks (data from respective earning reports) – Investing Room

TD’s capital, a worry at Q2, is no longer a concern and offers room for redeployment

TD’s stock faced some downward pressure after Q2 due to the large decline in CET1, not necessarily a case for all Canadian banks. In fact, the stock dropped more than 3% on the day it under-delivered on capitalization. At Q3, the bank changed course by reporting a 12.5% CET1 ratio, up 144bps quarter on quarter. That’s an impressive growth largely due to lower risk-weighted assets and the transition to a new approach of evaluation (standardized to advanced on the non-retail portfolio). Adjustments under the DRIP program and other ECL changes contributed to that increase as well. In my opinion, the capital boost comes in a great timing and no longer positions TD at the lower end of peer rankings. This means the bank has clear excess capital to redeploy once pandemic conditions normalize. While I don’t expect such a move given regulatory pressure, share buybacks and dividend increases in the future shouldn’t be excluded and contribute to my thesis.

CET1 ratio comparison (data from respective earning reports) – Investing Room

In summary, I think TD is coming out of this quarter ‘Strong’ thanks to a conservative approach on provisioning and a tactical build-up of capital. I haven’t covered evident weaknesses which seem to be commensurate to other banks – namely shrinking net interest margins - nor TD’s strong contribution from online brokerage (TD Ameritrade) but wanted to demonstrate why the bank is still a top pick among Canadian banks.

Given the potential for redeployment in the future and once the regulator/OSFI allows for such a move, I think there will be potential for appreciation – a factor behind my bullish thesis. The thesis could be altered if leverage and impairment worsen significantly – a scenario plausible given Canadian households’ situations. Until then, the resilient earning capacity and good exposure to capital markets (online brokerage) in this period of volatility is a good factor.

TD trades both on the TSX – at the time of writing 14% lower than the 52-week high – and the NYSE. The P/E ratio of 12.5 is slightly higher than the average of 11.5, a premium associated in part to its US exposure. The bank’s dividend yield averages 4.8% in line with the industry average but lower than what you could get with Scotia and CIBC (5.5-6% range) for example. I think that’s still a fair payout given that TD – as far as I know – is less exposed to the mortgage sector than CIBC and less risk from a geographic perspective than Scotia (ref. LatAm). While I am bullish on TD, I’d recommend initiating a position on ‘market downs’ as the P/B of 1.4x is still above my expectations.

Comparison of Current Multiples - Bloomberg

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.