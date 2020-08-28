Nevertheless, if one wants exposure in the apparel industry, this might be the right 'FIX' for you.

However, the macroeconomic situation is tough on the industry, and there is a risk that the company's long-term financial objectives will not be attainable in the short to medium term.

They make clothes shopping and style adoption convenient and personalized. Importantly, they save you time without compromising your looks.

Stitch Fix has a novel business model in the apparel industry that demonstrates innovation can be profitable.

Investment thesis

Stitch Fix (SFIX) is the only publicly-traded company we know that makes selecting outfits and apparel painless. They collect your vital measurements and fashion preference, then combine the magic powder 'data science' with a human touch from stylists/fashion experts to design your wardrobe. As a middle-aged and father of an infant, SFIX saves me valuable time and makes my life easy.

Source: Q3 earnings presentation

I invested in a start-up in the U.K. called 'Enclothed,' a fascinating idea at the time and a very similar concept to SFIX. But it failed to retain customers, thus wasn't able to reach scale and profitability to sustain their growth.

With SFIX, the company has passed the test of time. The business concept is being expertly executed since the IPO. Combining their propriety algorithms and human judgment by stylists, they have been able to offer selections of outfits that match customers' requirements.

As a result, the net revenue per client has been growing steadily since 2017. The metric is akin to a dollar-based net expansion rate, a meaningful statistic to judge how successful a company retains and monetizes existing customers.

Today, the company is profitable, cash generative, and has a top rate of growth in the industry at 20%+ pre-COVID-19. It has ambitious long-term targets of a 45% gross margin and an 11% operating margin at the midpoints.

However, the business's scalability is constrained to the productivity level of their stylists, which may improve with the help of AI. For now, that's the limiting factor.

Moreover, the business has shown its vulnerability to external shocks despite the accelerated online trend during the pandemic. The most recent quarter saw a decline in sales and profit, and the business also burned cash.

Finally, in the advent of a prolonged recession, growth may not go back to the pre-COVID-19 level. Nevertheless, SFIX has a fantastic CEO, Katrina Lake, and the business model is genuinely innovative and scalable. Thus, we are looking to initiate a position and accumulate as we understand the business better.

Recent financials - Q3'2020, short-term challenges

Before looking at the numbers, it's noteworthy to mention that the apparel industry is one of the most adversely affected by the pandemic. The prolonged shelter-in-place measures and transition to work-from-home practice may transform how people consume apparel.

Source: Q3 earnings presentation

On the one hand, more people are shopping online, which benefits SFIX. Without COVID-19, online penetration was expected to rise to 40.3% in 2024 from 25.2%. With COVID-9, online adoption is pulled forward a few years.

On the other hand, working indoor disincentivize consumers to change their outfits. The combination of the two changes makes it difficult to judge the future of the company. Nevertheless, let's dig in the most recent numbers.

Source: Q3 earnings presentation

Revenue was $372 million (-9% Y/Y) despite active clients growing +9% Y/Y to 3.4 million and revenue per active client growing +6% Y/Y to $498 (8 quarters in a row). Gross margin was 41%, down from 45%. Net loss was -$34 million for the quarter, and the company burned $20 million in cash from operations. SG&A was 53%, up from 46% YoY.

The growth drivers for Stitch Fix's sales are the growth of its customer base and increased engagement from existing shoppers. Both of these metrics improved; however, due to the COVID-19-related fulfillment challenges across the U.S. network, net revenue dropped -9%.

Excluding the impact of our warehouse disruptions from COVID, we believe that we would have generated positive year-over-year net revenue growth in Q3." - Q3'2020 earnings call

Going down the revenue line, the decline in sales and higher SG&A costs were the main culprit for the surprise loss and cash burn.

We had hoped the business would have performed better. The underperformance proves that the apparel industry is going through a very tough period.

FY2020 guidance is flat or decline

With a large part of the U.S. still sheltering in place, there is little incentive to shop for new outfits, which pressures revenue growth for the foreseeable future and pushes their financial objectives further to the future.

Source: SFIX's presentation

In the long-run, the company expects to make 10-12% operating profit and 45% gross margin. Those numbers do not show a lot of potential and robust profitability compared to high growth SaaS businesses. However, it's excellent in the apparel industry.

In recent years, the market has been valuing SFIX at low-single digits EV/Sales multiple between 0.5x and 3x. As such, at the current level of 1.4x, SFIX is at an excellent range to keep on the watch list.

Source: Stockrow

The business model is proven and highly sustainable

Despite the current challenges, we think the business proposition is unique. Importantly, it adds value to customers that other online apparel companies can't. Thus, we tend to believe the affirmative statement by the CEO, Katrina Lake, after the quarterly results announcement.

[…] While our store-based competitors retrench in the face of negative comp sales and store closings and pull back their capital investments, we are leaning in and investing in new capabilities like direct buy and automation that position us to take greater share in our near future." […] In a time period where the broader apparel and accessories market saw sales decline 80%, we delivered $372 million in net revenue and expect a return to positive growth in Q4. We believe our business model and balance sheet uniquely position us to thrive in retail's next era, and we're excited to demonstrate that in the quarters ahead.

Source

Conclusion - Start a small position today

Stitch Fix has a compelling and novel business model. It saves time for customers; thus, it saves money and makes their lives easy. The service filters thousands of items down to a small number of outfits based on clients' vital measurements and feedback.

The company has been performing very well pre-COVID-19. However, the company is going through a challenging period as the apparel industry bears the brunt of social distancing and the rise in work-from-home practice.

The longer the pandemic remains, the higher pressure on the top and bottom line of the company, pushing their financial objectives further back. In which case, it would reduce the attractiveness of SFIX as a long-term investment.

Nevertheless, the current valuation is not expensive, and we are hopeful about a better economic climate as consumer discretion spending returns and online trends continue to accelerate. We are happy to start a small position here. We welcome your feedback and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SFIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.