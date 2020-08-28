Northern Oil and Gas may take a hit if the Dakota Access Pipeline is shutdown, but I have doubts that will occur.

Nearly all energy producers are undervalued, but Northern Oil and Gas appears to be one of the most overlooked.

At $42 per barrel, crude oil has made significant gains from its April crash. The commodity remains significantly below its long-term average and at a level where many producers will struggle to make a profit. That said, with stocks falling at a relatively consistent pace due to immense production declines, the commodity may have favorable upside potential from here.

While crude oil futures (USO) have had a very strong performance over the past few months, crude oil producers (XOP) have been generally weak. Many had a significant short-squeeze in early June but have trended lower since due in part to growing backlash against the fossil fuel industry from institutional investment groups as witnessed by the removal of Exxon Mobil (XOM) from the Dow Jones Index. There has also been a growing number of banks that are looking to drastically reduce lending to energy producers.

This is important since many producers are being pushed down from mandated institutional selling and not economic reasons. This is an opportunity for retail/individual investors as well as insiders since they will likely be the primary buyers. Fortunately, most producers are trading at extremely low valuations due in part to this institutional backlash.

I am, generally, a long-term bull on crude oil, but I am cautious in the near term as it seems possible production rises faster than expected due to higher prices (after Hurricane Laura). That said, crude oil producers are very attractive today since they've decoupled from the underlying commodity. One of my favorite producers is Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) which I believe offers very high reward potential (with the cost of higher volatility).

As you can see below, NOG and the producer ETF XOP closely tracked WTI crude until June. Since then, NOG and XOP have declined while crude has continued to rise:

Data by YCharts

Again, there are multiple reasons for this, but I believe it is largely due to politics and lasting fear among investors. Indeed, crude oil producers have been very poor investments over the past decade and have made many breakouts that end in busts. Still, many have drastically reduced debt over the past few years and have greater cash flow today. In fact, XOP, currently, trades at a weighted-average price-to-cash-flow of only 3.1X, and NOG's TTM "P/CF" is merely 0.8X. To put that in perspective, the S&P 500's TTM "P/CF" is currently a far higher 14X.

The Top-Down View on Crude

That said, it is understandable that investors have an aversion to oil producers. Some, including many institutions, believe that they are not good investments due to the rising popularity of electric vehicles. This is important since the vast majority of crude is used for transportation. That said, EVs are only 2.7% of current vehicle sales and I would argue high vehicle costs and a limited supply growth rates of lithium production will make it a decade or more before mass-adoption is feasible. This is a long-term risk to keep in mind, but if anything, it has caused producer valuations to fall too low.

Quite frankly, one could make a case that crude is headed back to the $70-$100 range. OPEC+ has managed to maintain very strong compliance in recent months which is historically rare. The U.S. has still not been receptive to OPEC's calls for the U.S. to join the deal, but U.S. production has still plummeted and the active rig-count has declined to the lowest level in 80 years. See below:

Data by YCharts

Importantly, it is generally easier to shut down a rig than to bring it back online. In other words, the rig-count (and therefore production) "falls like an elevator and rises like an escalator". Conversely, crude oil demand can react much more quickly as people eventually continue to transport themselves. No doubt this will take some time, particularly for air travel, but the recent declines in production have caused crude stocks to go back into decline. See below:

Data by YCharts

It is true that crude oil stocks returned to 2016-2017 levels, but fears of overfilling in the U.S. turned out to be a bit overblown. COVID-19 has caused most crude oil producers to halt exploration and limit development which will likely cause production to remain suppressed for some time.

Overall, I believe the oil market is likely to say in a net shortage for some time. It is smart to be cautious given the volatile global situation, but at the current time, it seems more likely that stocks will decline back to 2018-2019 levels. If so, crude oil prices will likely rise back to the $60-$80 levels which will make companies like NOG extremely profitable.

Why NOG is The Best Deep-Value Producer

Regardless of the future price of crude, Northern Oil and Gas has a very low cost of production with historical cash costs per barrel of $13-$16 for the past five years. As you can see below, this has enabled the company to maintain positive operating cash flow despite historically low crude oil prices:

Data by YCharts

Importantly, NOG has benefited from its large hedged positions with over half of production being hedged in 2020 and 2021 at $58 and $55 per barrel receptively. As of June 30, this hedge book was worth a staggering $188M which means 2020 is likely to be another year of positive cash flow for the company despite the crisis.

While NOG's strong margins and low valuation (current forward "EV/EBTIDA" of 3.7X) are attractive, the company's business model is perhaps its best asset. The company is a non-operator which means its production operations are outsourced to many firms. It actually only has 24 full-time employees but has 46 operating partners including essentially all of the major producers. This is good since it allows the company to be much more nimble and sets management's interest closely inline with equity investors.

Many producers have a habit of trying to grow too fast with too much debt in order to benefit management. This is not the case with NOG as it is able to focus more on acquisitions and capital management/risk-hedging. Most importantly, according to its recent presentation, roughly 30% of the company is owned by insiders and managers.

As you can see below, this has allowed the company to achieve extremely high returns on capital compared to peers:

(NOG Q2 Earnings Presentation)

Risks And the Bottom Line

This is not to say NOG is without risks. The company does have about a billion dollars in debt which is high compared to its market capitalization of $300M. That said, the company's debt/cash flow is below 3X and its margins have been consistently strong so this risk is mitigated.

As stated in its recent transcript, the company's goal is to reduce its debt/EBITDA ratio below 1X over the coming years. The company originally pursued this by issuing new shares which I believe was a poor decision as it has exacerbated selling pressure. Still, banks have made it increasingly difficult for energy producers to borrow, so this may be a wise long-term decision.

Another important risk to keep in mind is NOG's dependence on the Dakota Access Pipeline. The company operates in the Williston Basin which uses that pipeline. The company was able to survive fine before it was operational in 2017 and will likely be fine if the pipeline is permanently shut down, but it will hurt its margins. Fortunately, the U.S. Army Corp. of engineers recently asked the appeals court to reverse the decision that scrapped DAPL's environmental permit.

Northern's CEO Nicholas O'Grady commented on the matter in the recent earnings call stating:

Whatever your political beliefs, the solution without DAPL will be a higher cost one for American consumers and producers alike by rail. And despite what the detractors seem to want, the oil will not be stopped at all, but instead travel on a more expensive and dangerous method over bridges in the very same areas of disputes.

Given these facts, I believe DAPL is generally likely to stay operational. Of course, it is an election year so the political powers may not want to touch this hot-button-issue. No doubt this is a material risk to keep in mind and relates to the growing political and institutional fervor surrounding U.S. energy production. This makes NOG's and all U.S. energy producers' subject to high political volatility.

Risk aside, I believe NOG has favorable upside potential. The stock has recently undergone significant consolidation and has support around its March low of $0.60. The stock is going to have a reverse split later this year (date TBD) which will, hopefully, move it out of penny-stock status and encourage greater investor interest.

Given the low valuations of all energy producers, it is difficult to say what NOG's fair value is. That said, I am bullish on the stock at any price below $2 (roughly 180% higher) as that price would give it a forward "EV/EBITDA" of 5X closer to the valuation of most of its peers. If crude bounces higher or energy producer valuations as the whole rise from their extreme lows, NOG's fair value could be even higher.

Interested In More Alternative Insights? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Conviction Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.