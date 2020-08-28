Here and now I do believe that the business is interesting, but I do not see imminent appeal here.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) is a company and stock which went public at the start of the year, as I concluded that the company and shares were off to a good start and the situation was looking promising. I saw appeal of the business, yet believed that the business model has some to prove as the risk-reward in terms of high valuations was something which made me cautious. While the stock has been off to a good start which reduces appeal to get onboard, I am happy to keep a close eye on the shares from here.

The Business

The basic idea is that the company uses an innovative business model in which it aims to avoid irritation typically seen in the wider healthcare system and its stakeholders, including patients, caregivers, healthcare plans, businesses and others.

The high level idea is to use technology, maintaining a human-centered model and have a membership platform through which digital healthcare can be arranged, reducing the cost of care and improving the outcome.

At the time of the IPO some 400,000 members across 6,000 SMEs across the US were using the solution, as not just patients, yet businesses and healthcare providers aim for better ways to improve both efficiency and effectiveness of the system at large. The company claims very high Net Promoter Scores, recurring revenue streams from the platform services, and revenues based on procedures having taken place.

Valuation Thoughts

The company went public at $14 per share by the end of January as shares rose to $22 on their first day of trading. This resulted in a $2.7 billion equity valuation at those levels, or $2.3 billion if we adjust for net cash.

The company has seen solid growth, yet some losses at the same time as well. 1Life generated $177 million in sales in 2017 on which a $32 million operating loss was reported. As revenues increased 20% to $212 million in 2018, losses increased to $45 million.

At the time of the IPO the company guided for 2019 sales of $276 million, marking sales growth accelerating to 30%, yet losses were expected to increase slightly to $53 million, with losses up in absolute terms, but coming down slightly on a relative basis.

Based on the revenue run rate of $300 million per year, valuation multiples came in at 8 times and which combined with the market potential and accelerating growth looks encouraging. On the other hand, still large losses are reported as this is not just a software business, with the question being what the real margin potential could be(come) over time. After all, just about a fifth of revenues are tied to actual subscription revenues at this time.

COVID-19: A Short-Term Headwind, Yet Long-Term Aid

Since going public and trading in the low twenties, shares have held up quite well as in March COVID-19 broke out. In the meantime, fourth quarter results were released which were in line with expectations, and I was not completely convinced by the guidance for 2020, with membership growth for the year pegged around 18%.

In May the first quarter results were a little stronger than expected as shares temporarily hit a high of $40, driven by the surge in healthcare related stock, certainly if they had anything to do with remote health (think about Teladoc (TDOC) and Livongo Health (LVGO)), for instance.

First quarter sales rose 25% to nearly $79 million as operating losses ballooned to $29 million, in part due to more than $10 million in stock-based compensation related to the IPO, but even if we adjust for this, losses rose sharply, as expectations have only risen. The company and related parties took advantage of the pricing action with convertibles being issued in May, and selling shareholders selling more than 8 million shares at $31 in June.

Second quarter revenues of $78 million were actually down slightly on a sequential basis, driven by the impact of COVID-19 as operating losses were stable around $29 million. As stock-based compensation fell to $8 million, this suggests that operating losses rose a bit compared to the first quarter.

With pent-up demand taking place as a result of COVID-19, I am happy to not read too much into these results and the headline disappointments thereof, certainly not as the company guides for third quarter sales to grow to $84-$89 million. Furthermore, it seems that the company is conservative in its guidance practices, as I would not be surprised to see results near or above the higher end of the range.

Shares even hit the $40s again in July, but now have fallen back to $29, as the 126 million shares now represent a more than $3.6 billion valuation, or about $3.2 billion operating asset valuation. This means that valuations have only risen further as I am not particularly impressed with the current results, while expectations have only risen further.

A Concluding Thought

Two quarters into the public offering, of course taking place during the COVID-19 crisis, it is evident that the business shows resilient growth and that pent-up demand is limiting growth, making it hard to judge or estimate the real growth rates reported at this point in time.

With expectations having risen from about 8 times annualized sales to 10 times annual revenues, while losses are up (even in relative terms) I find it easy to halt my temper as it seems that other investors have grown very enthusiastic on the telehealth opportunity, yet this is still largely a procedure related business, and not a software or telehealth subscription business.

The basic idea to tackle complexity in the system is greatly to be applauded and while I am happy to continue to cover the stock and perhaps even consider on big dips again, right here and now I am not seeing the imminent appeal.

