Takeaways From Earnings Calls: Big Retail Is Booming

The Q2 earnings season is almost fully behind us as only 25 companies in the S&P 500 had not reported earnings for Q2 as of 21st August 2020. The companies that reported earnings last week were mostly big retailers. As such, this week, we mostly focus on big retail with a few side comments on gaming and housing and on Q3 expectations.

Retailers posted some spectacular comps

Big retailers like Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD), and Walmart (WMT) reported earnings, posting some staggering numbers in the midst of the pandemic. Target delivered comparable sales growth of 24.3% (their best ever), while Home Depot had 23.4% comp sales growth. Walmart had US comp sales growth at 9.3%. Even the companies themselves were surprised by the performance, with Home Depot CEO acknowledging that they were "certainly not planning at the beginning of the quarter for a 25% or 23% comp environment". Their management teams did acknowledge that part of the strength in numbers came from the stimulus packages deployed by the government that boosted spending.

in terms of the overall benefit from the stimulus, hard to quantify, but we have to believe that there’s some – when customers have more money in their pocket, there’s some benefit to that. So we don’t kid ourselves to think that that didn’t have some kind of impact - Home Depot CEO Craig Menear There were several tailwinds affecting our Q2 performance including government stimulus, more people eating at home, a focus by customers on entertaining themselves at home, and investing in their homes and yards - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

A key lesson is that we should not underestimate the impact of the stimulus packages that governments are putting out there to support the consumer in this environment. Surprisingly, spending and comps stayed strong in August even as parts of the stimulus packages came to an end in July. This is a positive signal as this means that the spending is sustainable beyond the stimulus:

As the benefits from stimulus waned towards the end of the quarter, we saw our comp sales settle into a normal range - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon In August, we’ve continued to see the strong broad-based sales trend that we experienced in July, with strength across both DIY and pro customers. Month-to-date, August US comp sales trends are materially consistent with July’s performance levels - Lowe’s Companies (LOW) CEO Marvin Ellison

Surprisingly, for some like Target, in-store comps were still excellent. Here is the CEO commenting on this:

The real star of our performance was the performance we saw in stores, where our store comps were up 10.9% despite an environment where we’ve seen unprecedented digital shopping. So we certainly saw that guest returning to store throughout the second quarter

We must say that a key driver of good comps was digital sales. Retailers who pivoted to online selling saw a bump in sales. For instance, digital sales in Q2 at Target were up 195% YoY, while they were up 97% YOY in Walmart US. Store retailers are still having a tough time as seen in the picture below. Those who already had some presence online were the big winners here.

Source: Isabelnet

Source: Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce

You might be wondering which items the customers are spending most on. They are spending on items around the home and on discretionary items, including exercise equipment, home improvement items, and other DIY projects:

During the quarter, we saw customers take on projects throughout their homes, from deck building to painting projects, landscape work and home repairs due to increased wear and tear...the customer is engaged around their home and looking to get things fixed, looking to take on projects as they have time to be able to do that - Home Depot CEO Craig Menear People just have time on their hands, they're washing their own cars, they're detailing their own cars....So, it's a great time for DIY, because people have time on their hands - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) CEO Tom Greco Among our discretionary categories, we saw the most dramatic comp acceleration in apparel, which moved from a 20% decline in the first quarter to double-digit growth in the second quarter. Hardlines generated the strongest comp overall, at more than 40%. This was the result of an even stronger increase in electronics of more than 70% as guests continue to focus on office equipment, home electronics and gaming. Not surprisingly, our guests heightened focus on staying at home was also evident in our home category. We saw more than 30% growth, with particular strength in decor, domestics and kitchenware. Beauty also saw a healthy acceleration, doubling its first quarter growth rate to more than 20% in the second quarter - Target CEO Brian Cornell

It has been nothing short of an extraordinary month for retail. To compound such a month, what better way than to hear that Walmart is teaming up with Microsoft to bid for TikTok. Here is part of the statement Walmart put out:

The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets. We believe a potential relationship with TikTok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses

Lumber prices have surged

It is common knowledge now that residential housing is hot right now. What has come to light to us in the last few weeks is how well lumber has been performing as a result of demand outstripping supply. Here is what management teams had to say:

...the V-shaped recovery for housing has produced a staggering increase for lumber prices, which have more than doubled since mid-April. Such cost increases could dampen momentum in the housing market this fall, despite historically low interest rates - National Association of Home Builders Chair Chuck Fowke ...lumber in the last several weeks of the quarter and into the first two weeks of this quarter has hit all-time record highs. Each framing and panel are over $700. They’re up essentially about 115%. But I would say a big piece of that was when COVID started, none of us knew where this was going to go, and the mills took a conservative approach and largely backed off harvesting trees and cutting logs. That product started up again about mid-quarter of Q2, and we’re starting to see much better flow in lumber - Home Depot Executive Vice President of Merchandising Ted Decker

Gaming is on Fire

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had a spectacular quarter that was very much driven by phenomenal growth in gaming:

Starting with gaming, revenue was $1.65 billion, was up 26% year-on-year and up 24% sequentially significantly ahead of our expectations. The upside is broad-based across geographic regions, products and channels. Gaming’s growth amid the pandemic highlights the emergence of a leading form of entertainment worldwide. For example, the number of daily gamers on Steam, a leading PC game online distributor, is up 25% from pre-pandemic levels and NPD reported that U.S. consumer spending on videogames grew 30% in the second calendar quarter to a record $11 billion - NVIDIA (NVDA) CFO Colette Kress (Emphasis ours)

The key takeaway for us was that the best is yet to come in H2 2020 as they ride the wave of people seeking entertainment in gaming:

We are expecting a really strong second half for gaming...because how vibrant the gaming market is right now and how many people around the world is depending on gaming at home, I think it’s going to be the most amazing season ever. We are already seeing amazing numbers from our console partner, Nintendo... think it’s going to be quite a huge second half of the year - NVIDIA (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang (Emphasis ours)

We wish we hadn't sold NVIDIA earlier in the year as this is an excellent stock to own right now.

Looking ahead

Let us examine the emerging expectations for Q3. As per data from Refinitiv, earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to decline by an average of 22.5% with none of the sectors experiencing positive growth. This is slightly better than the expectations for Q2 which was to be 30% down. This is another gentle reminder that we are in the middle of a pandemic and a global recession.

Source: Refinitiv

Conclusion

Retail, housing, and gaming are all doing well. We are now turning our heads to Q3 earnings calls that start in mid-October to get a better picture of how the economy is doing. Stay safe, and see you next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.