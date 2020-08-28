The stock now offers a compelling reason to own yet with geopolitical and health headwinds heading into FQ2 earnings.

For years now, Ambarella (AMBA) has gone nowhere. The semiconductor company has constantly rolled over technology leadership from one area to the next without gaining any sales traction. My investment thesis remains tepid on the stock until the company can show tangible contracts in the automotive tech segment with their new computer vision chips.

Automotive Tech Dreams

Ambarella has a strong video processor heritage, but the company has a history of failing to achieve growth initiatives. The latest opportunity is the automotive sector where computer vision chips will hopefully attract auto manufacturing OEMs building autonomous vehicles in the next few years.

The company previously had an auto tech addressable market of only $300 million back in 2018 growing to $500 million in 2025. The key here is the new CV chips pushing the chip company into markets with a predicted $5 billion in 2025 sales.

Source: Stifel 2020 presentation

Ambarella is finally addressing a market with a substantial market opportunity expected to actually maintain growth over the long term. At the same time, the company is now competing with some of the biggest chip companies in the world such as Intel's (INTC) Mobileye division, Nvidia (NVDA), and Texas Instruments (TXN).

The company has existing deals in the auto sector, but the amounts remain relatively small. The current auto revenue base isn't even $50 million yet, so Ambarella doesn't need very large OEM deals to generate impressive growth off a relatively low revenue base.

Other Problems

The biggest problem with Ambarella has always been the "Other" revenue category. Strong chip sales for drones and action cameras suddenly disappear as new categories become more promising. The semiconductor never stacks sales on top of previous generations.

This slide from a recent presentation highlights the problem perfectly. Ambarella now sees over 50% of the FY17 revenues as part of a non-focus market. This means that over $155 million in revenues aren't deemed important just three years later. The gains in security cameras were more than offset by losses in those other categories like drones and action cameras.

Source: Stifel 2020 presentation

The real question is whether Ambarella can stack auto sales on top of the security cameras market generating the majority of revenues now. The company is shifting business from consumer discretionary markets to more durable enterprise markets such as professional security cameras and especially auto tech where constant iterations should lead to decades of growth and an expanding SAM.

Unfortunately, health and geopolitical issues are going to lead to several quarters of declining sales. The key focus on FQ2 earnings on September 2 after the market close is when sales will return to growth and whether the company will announce some auto deals with confirmed purchase commitments similar to how Mobileye had procured long-term deals with built-in growth.

Despite these problems, Ambarella remains cash flow positive and has built a $411 million cash balance. The stock has an enterprise value of only $1.3 billion.

Any eventual boost to sales could materially impact a company with sales in the low $200 million range. The company has the potential to move with only a few hundred million in auto chip sales leading to revenues doubling.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Ambarella remains a story stock with a checkered past. The company has long failed to deliver growth while rolling into new promising market growth opportunities. The auto tech sector is the next growth opportunity with their computer vision chips as prime candidates for autonomous vehicles. The company still has too many geopolitical and virus-related headwinds to buy the stock here.

