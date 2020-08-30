While it’s off its March lows, it’s still at its second-lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) in nine years.

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

Let’s face the facts. Long-term buy-and-hold investing in quality companies is the most proven way to compound income and wealth over time.

And Bank of New York Mellon (BK) is perhaps the quintessential buy-and-hold-forever company. Established in 1784 by Founding Father Alexander Hamilton – who also was the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury – this is the oldest bank in America we’re talking about here.

Of course, the U.S. is less than 250 years old, so if that only sounds so impressive, how about this… BK is also the 21st oldest bank on earth. It’s established a level of trust and reputation for conservative banking practices that few publicly-traded banks can match today.

Bank of New York Mellon Total Returns Since 1991

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

In short, this bank knows its business.

If not for the current 39% bear market, BK would have been able to boast 12.5% compound annual growth rate total returns over the past 29 years – outperforming the S&P 500 by 25%.

While it’s off its March lows, it’s still at its second-lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) in nine years. As such, this is a potentially-exceptional opportunity to own one of the highest-quality and safest banks in the world.

Reason 1: A Safe Dividend You Can Depend On

In order to determine whether a dividend is safe, Dividend Kings uses a five-point scoring system. It’s specifically designed to estimate the probability of a dividend cut in normal recessions as well as any given market downturn.

Here’s the resulting possibilities.

Here’s why BK scores a 4/5 above-average on dividend safety, implying about a 5% dividend-cut probability during this pandemic. It offers a:

2020 consensus payout ratio of 32% vs. 50% safe for its industry

Debt/capital of 22% vs. 50% safe

Stable A S&P credit rating

Stable AA- Fitch credit rating

Stable A1 Moody’s credit rating

9-year dividend growth streak

Very low short-term bankruptcy risk

Low accounting fraud risk.

The only reason it doesn't score a 5/5 is because it's considered a global systemically important financial institution or G-SIB. That means the Fed regulates it stringently and must approve its dividend payments and buybacks. (That’s via the annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, or CCAR.)

Due to the pandemic, the Fed has frozen dividends and banned buybacks in Q3. From Q4 onward, it will be authorizing capital returns to shareholders on a quarterly basis. So there's a small but real possibility it will force a dividend cut.

It did that before, back in the Great Recession.

Fortunately, the risk of that happening this time is only about 5%.

The Fed is confident that by suspending buybacks – but not cutting dividends – BK will be able to increase its capital reserves through even a severe recession. That’s partially because it’s a custodial bank, meaning that just 16% of its assets are loans that could therefore result in default.

And the $55 billion in loans it does have are relatively safe, with just 11% exposure to commercial real estate.

Bank of New York Mellon: Going In Strong to Come Out Strong Too

BK entered the recession with strong capital buffers, which have been holding up relatively well so far.

(Source: Investor presentation)

And, to be fair to the Fed, we can see that suspending buybacks has indeed caused the bank's capital ratios to improve over both Q2 and Q2 2019[JD1] .

(Source: Earnings report)

Fitch Ratings has a negative outlook of most U.S. banks, but not for Bank of New York Mellon. At the end of April, it affirmed the institution’s “long-term and short-term issuer default ratings… at 'AA-' and 'F1+', respectively.”

Fitch does expect “significant operating environment headwinds” for the financial company. Naturally. But the way it sees the situation:

“… BK has a moderate-to-high degree of headroom at its current rating, underpinned by a leading position in asset custody, a conservative risk appetite, and a business model that generates significant operational deposits, which contribute to a strong funding and liquidity profile. “Fitch expects this business model to produce minimal credit costs during the economic downturn, which in turn supports Fitch's Stable Outlook...”

And here’s how CEO Thomas Gibbons summarized the balance sheet and dividend outlook during the Q2 conference call:

“Looking ahead at our capital returns, we expect to maintain our quarterly common stock dividend of $0.31… We have a very strong capital position and low-risk model that should allow us to perform well under a wide range of scenarios. “We will commence buybacks as soon as possible, depending on the economic and regulatory environment, our outlook for the business, and outcome of the resubmitted capital plans based on new scenarios we expect to receive later this year."

Ultimately, we have confidence that analyst estimates of a $0.01 dividend hike this quarter are achievable. And if the economy continues to improve, BK could easily get an upgrade to 5/5 safety.

Reason 2: A Wide Moat Business 236 Years in The Making

BK is a true titan in its industry, which is custodial banking.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Seventy-six percent of revenue and 78% of pre-tax profits come from investment services – primarily through its $37 trillion in assets under custody.

This makes it the largest custodial bank on earth, representing an amount of money almost twice the size of the U.S. economy and about 40% that of the entire global economy.

Plus, it’s incredibly diversified, with reaches into:

RIA custody and broker/dealer clearing

Mutual fund sub-accounting

ADR issuer servicing solutions

Tri-party repossessions

And Morningstar, for one, appreciates every bit of that.

BK is the seventh-largest asset manager around and the 13th-largest wealth manager. It especially caters to ultra-high net worth family offices, endowments, foundations, and institutions, which have felt relatively little impact from this pandemic so far.

Better yet, it has their trust. Combine that with how its giant institution clients don't want the hassle and risk involved in switching banks, and you’ve got pretty consistent profits.

Add to that its stellar reputation and economy of scale, and you’ve got something that’s very hard to break down. Or break up.

Any rivals smaller than it – which, again, is almost all of them – that want to try weakening its market share will be in for one tough and probably pointless fight. You can count on that.

Reason 3: Strong Growth Prospects and Attractive Return Potential

It’s true that buybacks represent a strong organic growth catalyst for BK. The company is too large to grow through acquisition. So any retained earnings after dividends generally go toward buying back shares.

That’s why the 18 analysts who cover it are expecting the following figures:

Compared to other banks, that’s not bad at all. And while 2021 will be a year of slow recovery, 2022 should see things go right back to BK’s historically normal rates.

Here’s another growth profile perspective:

FactSet growth consensus through 2022: -1.0% CAGR

FactSet long-term median growth consensus (looking beyond the recession): 5% CAGR (from three analysts)

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 8.9% CAGR

Reuters' five-year growth consensus: 3.2% CAGR (from 17 analysts)

20-year rolling growth rates: 3.3%-13.5% CAGR.

Besides, even in the modern higher banking regulatory/low-interest-rate era, BK has managed to grow at high single to low double-digit rates.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Also working in its favor is how it modestly beat earnings estimates for five years in a row now. That was by less than 5% each time, but it’s still a beat.

This all begs the question of what kind of returns we can expect from Bank of New York Melon.

To answer that, we first need to estimate its fair value price-to-earnings ratio, particularly in a low-rate environment. Outside of bear markets and bubbles, BK very consistently trades at an average P/E 13-14 in the modern era.

Even if it grows at the low end of its expected 3%-9% growth range, investors who buy in now could see 12% CAGR total returns longer term.

If it grows instead at the top end, that figure could rise to 18%.

But let’s go more moderate with most other BK analysts, who expect something in between. In that case, they’re calling for 17%.

Better yet, you don't necessarily have to wait five years for good returns from this legendary blue chip. If BK grows as expected and returns to historical fair value by the end of 2022, investors would see 25% CAGR total returns.

Contrast that with the S&P 500, which is trading at a 45% historical premium to modern era fair value. If that index returns to its historical multiples, as the world’s most accurate economists are expecting, that’s going to be a rude awakening for many investors, especially those who buy in now. Such is the price for today's bubble valuations. But fortunately, as Dividend Kings co-founder Chuck Carnevale says, "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

In this case, that means there’s always something great on sale. Like Bank of New York Mellon.

Reason 4: One of America’s Most Undervalued Blue Chips

Over time frames of 10 years or more, market-determined fair values for companies are almost always correct.

BK's consensus fundamentals are worth between $46 and $70 in 2020. The average historical fair value of $59 represents a reasonable estimate though, both for this year and next.

Morningstar, admittedly, estimates a fair value of $40. But even so, 10.3x earnings are absolutely not justified by the actual multiples the market has historically paid for this bank.

That’s not an opinion. It’s an objective long-term market fact.

This is why you should never question the market over the long term. Value is ultimately what someone is willing to pay. And the market keeps bringing BK back to about 13.5x earnings during the modern era of higher banking regulations and low interest rates.

We therefore consider BK to come with an approximate 37% margin of safety as its stock price stands now.

BK is so undervalued that returning to FV over a five-year period would generate superior returns to the market's historical 7%-9% CAGR. Clearly then, there’s a compelling case to be made here.

Reason 5: A Prudent High-Yield Investment Even in This Bubble

Here are some more stats on Bank of New York Melon, courtesy of the Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool. It tells us how reasonable and prudent a potential idea is relative to the S&P 500, which is most people's default alternative:

Valuation: 37% undervalued = potentially strong buy

Preservation of capital: Stable A credit rating = 0.66% long-term bankruptcy risk = 7/7

5-year dividend return potential: 20.9% 5-year dividend return vs. 10.2% S&P 500 = 10/10

Total return potential: 12.5% CAGR probability-weighted expected return vs 3.1% CAGR S&P 500 (326% more) = 10/10

Relative investment score: 100% vs. 73% S&P 500

This results in an A+ letter grade from The Dividend Kings. You have to make your own decision, of course, but we consider BK to be a truly exceptional long-term potential investment. Its proven ability to survive and adapt to even the most severe economic shocks – such as, say, the Great Depression – combined with the current high margin of safety makes it a top contender for the buy-and-hold-forever category.

But just because BK will almost certainly outlive us all doesn't mean there aren't risks to be aware of.

Risks to Consider (Why BK Isn't Right for Everyone)

BK has two fundamental risks to be aware of.

Short term, the recession and possibility for larger-than-expected loan losses are of primary concern – especially in terms of dividend safety. At last check, about 80% of economists estimate there’s a 25% or higher probability of a double-dip recession.

For now though, the economy continues to recover at the steadily slower pace most of them have been expecting. All things considered, America's economy and financial system are holding up remarkably well.

As for the long term, BK faces several fundamental business risks, perhaps best summarized by Morningstar. It notes the bank’s roughly 80% fee-based revenue, which it sees as “relatively stable.”

Yet that can be “impacted by market levels, foreign exchange volumes, and securities lending volumes.” Plus, its asset servicing “is sensitive to equity markets.” Though it immediately notes how:

“…only about one third of the firm’s AUC/A is equity-based and that some contracts are priced on a per account/transactions volume basis… “The level of net interest income is more uncertain as net interest margin (NIM) and balance sheet size can be difficult to forecast. The firm’s NIM rose in 2018 due to rising rates, but in 2019, declined. Meanwhile, client sensitivity to interest rates on deposits and episodic activity can make it difficult to forecast deposit levels."

Fortunately, management has a good track record of navigating through troubles. Aforementioned CEO Thomas Gibbons is a trustworthy and competent manager of shareholder capital. With more than three decades at the bank – including as CFO – Gibbons is well positioned to steer BK through the present and future alike.

Moving onto low valuation risk next, the P/E hasn't been this low since 2009. So the bank stays more than secure in this regard.

However, volatility risk is a definite issue we need to discuss.

Volatility Risk Assessment

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Bank of New York Mellon’s cyclical business model can result in significant underperformance during periods of market stress. In that, it’s like most other financial companies.

Falling rate environments are bad for BK since those usually occur when economic uncertainty is high.

Over the last 15 years, its average annual volatility has been 27% – equal to that of any given standalone company. However, during recessions, that volatility can soar to 40% or higher.

For proof, look no further than the almost 40% decline in March.

(Then again, that can give us great buying opportunities. So we don’t completely object to this aspect.)

Plus, its higher short-term volatility means that, during correction recoveries, BK tends to outperform. Even now, it’s already up 55% from its March lows.

Future Volatility Risk Assessment

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

JPMorgan's economist team is considered one of the 16 most accurate out of 45 tracked by MarketWatch. So we’re more than happy to reference some of the future risk scenarios that Bank of America Mellon investors should expect.

If the pandemic goes better than expected, this fellow financial institution expects BK to benefit more than the broader market.

If it goes poorly and we get a double-dip recession, BK is expected to fall about 24%. That would be slightly worse than the S&P 500, but nowhere close to the 39% plunge it saw in March.

There’s always going to be risk of something happening up ahead, even for a blue-chip stock. That’s why Dividend Kings recommends no more than a 7% position size in such stellar stocks.

This November’s elections, meanwhile, shouldn’t have any real impact on the bank. But it’s another story if the trade deal collapses. And if the U.S. imposes 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports and Beijing retaliates?

Expect stocks in general to fall about 8% and BK about 9%.

Again though, those are all “ifs.” While you want to stay aware of them, you can’t live your life – investing or otherwise – on negative possibilities.

Especially when you have such a positive opportunity to “bank” on.

In Conclusion…

Bank of New York Mellon offers:

Low leverage (just 22% debt/capital)

A low-risk business model

Conservative underwriting

An A-stable credit rating (0.66% long-term bankruptcy risk)

A safe payout ratio

Very strong capital ratios.

Barring a horrific second wave in the fall and a severe double-dip recession that sends unemployment soaring well over 20%, we’re looking at a very safe dividend.

Investors therefore have an opportunity to buy BK at its lowest valuation in nine years. In so doing, they can lock in relatively generous and growing income – as well as highly attractive 13% CAGR expected long-term returns.

In this increasingly irrational market bubble, Bank of New York Mellon represents a potentially exceptionally prudent buy and hold-forever blue-chip.

Besides, buy it or not, it will almost certainly outlive us all.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.