Central Bank Week In Review For 8/24-8/28

The Fed made two fundamental changes to its interpretation of its policy mandate.

This week, the Fed announced a new interpretation of its policy mandate. Fed Chair Powell explained the reason for the change in a speech presented from the Jackson Hole symposium. Let's walk through some key points from that speech.

There were four reasons why the Fed undertook a review of its policy.

First, assessments of the potential, or longer-run, growth rate of the economy have declined. Potential growth is the combination of population growth and productivity growth -- both of which have been declining for the last twenty years.

Second, the general level of interest rates has fallen both here in the United States and around the world. This is often referred to as r* (called "r star"). John Williams -- formerly with the San Francisco Fed and now with the New York Fed -- pioneered work in this area. The Richmond Fed also has data on this topic, which is seen in this chart:

Low rates are a global phenomenon.

The last two points are intertwined:

Third, and on a happier note, the record-long expansion that ended earlier this year led to the best labor market we had seen in some time.

Fourth, the historically strong labor market did not trigger a significant rise in inflation.

A lot has been written about the flattening of the Phillips curve. It used to be that lower unemployment would lead to higher inflation, which was probably due to the then-higher rate of unionization. Now, with lower rates of labor organization, lower unemployment rates don't lead to higher inflation. This has caused a decoupling of the relationship between lower unemployment and prices.

Tying this all together, what's happened is that the economic fundamentals have changed to such a degree that the Fed had to rethink how it interpreted and implemented its dual mandate.

As a result, the Fed has changed two key aspects of its policy mandate.

On maximum employment, the FOMC emphasized that maximum employment is a broad-based and inclusive goal and reports that its policy decision will be informed by its "assessments of the shortfalls of employment from its maximum level." The original document referred to "deviations from its maximum level."

In other words, the Fed will now look at how far the unemployment rate is from a hypothetical maximum level to determine policy. Shortfalls are no longer deviations; they are instead considered more as a standard part of the economy. This means that lower levels of unemployment will no longer imply higher interest rates.

On price stability, the FOMC adjusted its strategy for achieving its longer-run inflation goal of 2 percent by noting that it "seeks to achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time." To this end, the revised statement states that "following periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2 percent, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time."

At this point, some people will argue that in tolerating high inflation, the Fed is allowing prices to run out-of-control. But during the last 10 years, the Fed has been more concerned with low rather than high inflation.

The above chart shows the Y/Y percentage change in the overall (in red) and core (in blue) PCE price index. During the last ten years, the overall level only moved above 2.5% once. This undershooting of the Fed's inflation target has gone on long enough that it's a trend; so the more likely possibility is that price pressures will underheat instead of overheating. And even if prices start to run hotter, the Fed will let them so long as the long-run average is 2%.

The net effect of these changes is that the Fed is acknowledging two large changes in the structure of the US economy:

That unemployment can run below 5% without sparking inflation That disinflation is a larger problem than inflation.

These are sea changes in Fed policy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.