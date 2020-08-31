Stock portfolios have likely become too heavily allocated to Apple. This may be the right time to shift exposure.

My fears go beyond valuations, as anticipated catalysts are about to materialize and, soon, become "old news."

P/E is higher than it was in the mega-growth period of 2007-2010. PEG, in fact, is about three times as rich as it was 10 to 12 years ago.

I have been an Apple bull for years, but I'm starting to appreciate the case for trimming the long position at current levels.

Let me be clear: I'm an Apple (AAPL) bull and have been one for years. For the reasons that I list below, I believe that the stock deserves to be part of any investor's diversified equities portfolio.

However, I think that one's take on any particular stock need not be either "back up the truck" or "run for the hills." I, for instance, have a more nuanced perspective on Apple. While the stock will likely continue to climb over a multi-year period, I also believe that now may be the perfect time to assess whether a portfolio might be overallocated to this name.

A quick word on buying and holding Apple

I could go into the detail of why buying and holding Apple shares might make sense today. Some of the reasons that I have used previously to support my bullishness include things like:

The upcoming 5G upgrade cycle that could breathe life, even if temporarily, into a maturing smartphone business;

The further expansion of Apple's higher-margin, faster growth and more predictable services segment;

The success of a wearables segment that, only some years ago, few would have confidently predicted to be the growth engine that it has become;

Catalysts in VR and AR that have yet to play out in a meaningful way, and that could drive bullishness starting late next year;

Apple's large pile of cash that, I have argued, could easily be used to double the company's dividend payments or be deployed in a number of other ways to unlock value.

Let me add one layer to the discussion by looking at historical price action. Since Apple's 1980 IPO, investors that bought shares at any month-end point and held on to them for exactly five years, regardless of price levels or valuations, earned more than 10% annually (i.e. market-beating returns) about two thirds of the time.

In only 7% of the cases did buy-and-hold investors produce five-year losses of -10% per year or worse. These rare instances coincided with Apple's near bankruptcy years in the 1990s, a thought that would hardly cross Apple shareholders' minds today. See five-year return distribution histogram below.

Bear case from a bull: Valuations

Having said the above, let's take a look at the flip side of the coin.

Apple shares have been up a whopping 150% in the past year, even through a period of global pandemic and in the face of a worldwide recession that could be deep and painful. The last time that the stock climbed this much within a 12-month period was in 2010. Remember that, back then, (1) the economy had just started to recover from the 2008-2009 recession and (2) Apple was living through the golden years of growth from its two new product categories, the iPhone and the iPad.

From a trailing P/E perspective, Apple's valuation around June 2020 was as high as it had been 10 years ago (see first graph below). Following the company's fiscal third quarter earnings smasher, however, the multiple spiked to nearly 40x today. These levels have not been seen since 2007, the pre-Great Recession year that also marked the historic debut of the iPhone.

When I put P/E into perspective against earnings growth, the valuation picture looks even more worrisome. See second graph below, and ignore the distracting spikes driven largely by momentary swings in EPS. PEG today sits at above 3.0x, which is not a 2020 peak. However, growth-adjusted P/E is now about three times richer than the multiple ever was in either 2007 or 2010.

Bear case from a bull: Catalysts

My fear of holding too much Apple stock at these levels goes beyond valuations. I believe that shares have benefited lately from a number of upcoming catalysts that, I believe, are about to materialize. If and when they do, I suspect that Apple investors will need to find brand new reasons to own shares, or they may choose to cash in their chips and look for catalysts elsewhere.

Below are some of the key items in my mind:

Apple should release the "save the date" for its traditional September product refresh event any moment now. This is when the 5G-ready iPhone 12 is expected to be announced. Once it is, the 5G super cycle catalyst will cease to be an expectation and become reality. It's reasonable to expect a "sell the news" move in the market that might put downward pressure on the stock - as has been the case frequently in the past, following previous announcements of new iPhone models. The risks are a bit higher this year, should the iPhone 12 delay that has already been anticipated by Apple's management team be longer than expected.

The company's robust fiscal third quarter was supported by increased demand for Apple's products during the pandemic. Sheltering in place meant that more iPads and Macs were needed, and these were precisely the two product categories that performed best in the most recent period (see chart below). The work- and study-from-home tailwinds are unlikely to cease completely, but they may subside a bit. Keep in mind that the purchase of tech devices happen in waves, and upgrades are usually not needed for another one to three years, on average.

Apple has risen nearly 10% in the past two weeks alone on not much positive news, and I have to assume that the 4-to-1 split must have played a role in boosting investor sentiment and fueling momentum. The split will be "old news" starting Monday, Aug. 31.

Correcting a distortion

Due to recent share price strength, a distortion seems to have happened: Stock portfolios have likely become too heavily allocated to Apple. One of the best examples that comes to mind is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA).

Let me emphasize the term "industrial" in the index's name. Despite the misleading branding, Apple (a technology and consumer discretionary company) accounts for over 12% of the Dow 30 portfolio - not much less than all other technology names combined. This number compares to an allocation of only 4.5% in 2015, when Apple was first added to the Dow.

In my All-Equities SRG portfolio, AAPL still represents a large slice of the pie - one of the top three holdings, in fact. However, I made the move earlier this past week to reduce my exposure to the Cupertino company a bit while the stock is still well ahead. I suggest other investors assess whether they should do the same with their portfolios.

