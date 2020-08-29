AT&T’s HBO Max finally scored a needed win as during DC’s "Fan Dome" virtual event, the streamer showcased how it would be home to new content tied to the division’s top IP.

Netflix revealed this week a new experiential event tied to Stranger Things, which not only expands the brand beyond the screen, but also finds new ways to engage audiences.

Apple is reportedly looking into augmented reality technology through both a new device and integration into streaming content, which effectively builds a bridge between the two sides of the business.

To succeed in today’s cord-cutters market, savvy investors know to make savvy choices they need to look beyond the numbers as sometimes important information isn’t on a balance sheet.

In the world of streaming, news from the major players breaks all the time, changing the competitive landscape, and with so much happening, investors can easily miss something important.

(Credit: Netflix)

The streaming market is crowded - main-streamers, niche services, webisodes and all points in between are continuing to slowly take full control over the television landscape. A lot can happen in a week, even more in a month, and investors can easily miss something important.

The "Streaming Shortlist" is a look-back at the month in streaming and the companies in the space that made the biggest moves - whether shareholders realized it or not. To succeed in today's cord-cutters market, savvy investors know to make savvy choices; it is about more than just numbers, and some of the most important information sometimes isn't on a balance sheet.

August is usually a slow time in entertainment, but those rules have gone out the window in a pandemic - along with a ton of other things. As a result, the streamers have been working overtime to ensure subscribers have the most content and the newest advancements in the quickest way possible. In this edition of "Streaming Shortlist," we'll look at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and AT&T (NYSE:T) which over the last month have continued to change their business models as they look to expand market share.

Apple's AR Plans Will Build Bridge Between Divisions As The Company Continues To Evolve Model

(Credit: Apple)

A lot has been written about Apple's move from using its streaming service as a driver for its core business unit to making it a front-and-center priority. If you've read my column previously, you've likely noticed the company's newest big boosts in development have less lately to do with devices. In the past two months alone, Apple released its first big film acquisition, made deals for more, and signed a first-look pact with Martin Scorsese - and that's only in the world of movies.

Beyond that it secured a record number of Emmy nominations for a rookie network, added a few new successful series to its portfolio, and primed the pump to a one-stop shop should the "One Apple" bundle rumor come to fruition.

But wait, there's more.

This week Bloomberg reported plans for a shift into Augmented Reality (AR) with both a new device and integration into its Apple TV+ content. For investors, that's a big deal for two reasons - first it is a new type of device to help supplement its line of iPhones/iPads/i-everything, but secondly it's a connector. Now if you have programming with AR content built in, it gives you an added reason to get both offerings.

Let's also be realistic - to start this is going to be super basic.

"Someone watching a moon-walking scene in the Apple show 'For All Mankind' might be able to see a virtual lunar rover on their device's display, seemingly perched atop their living room coffee table." - Bloomberg

But that doesn't mean it has to end there.

It's just a stepping stone to bigger things, and while the majority of people will likely start with the tech on their iPads, those that have whatever new device comes along could have a very cool new and immersive experience that you can ONLY (for now) have with Apple programming.

Apple is seemingly set on being your home for everything - a jack of all trades. This is just another example of how and one that plays off its innovative tech background. Investors should be excited by what they are seeing because it shows the company isn't just resting on its laurels, and it's building out new reasons to keep people coming back to its products in ways rivals aren't - and in many cases can't explore.

More importantly, this AR addition will serve as a bridge between both sides of its business and let's face it, it's Apple - if it says this is the future, a large part of the population is going to agree.

Netflix Extends Experiences To Keep Subscribers Engaged Beyond The Screen

(Credit: Netflix)

It's been a busy month for Netflix.

Seriously, when isn't it though?

In the past few weeks, the service has added programming, cancelled programming and decided Broadway was the next area it wanted to infiltrate. I could have included any and all of that here, but there's one story that slipped through the cracks a bit, and it's important for shareholders to have on their radar.

I've made no secret that Netflix's lavish "For You Consideration" campaigns should be important to shareholders because few recognize that budget is likely coming for in part from investors' money. If you think awards don't matter in streaming, you aren't paying attention close enough - but that's a story for closer to the Emmys next month.

The point for now is those big campaigns in recent years have come with equally big experiential events for voters. Netflix would woo Academy members to vote for its shows by decking out a location with scenes from its shows, so you may enter the upside-down in Stranger Things in one room and then find yourself in her Majesty's royal court from The Crown in another.

They are sights to behold and the team goes all out to spare no expense…it's part of why Netflix is so good at what it does. However, while for the most part while the public was allowed into see certain aspects of the experience, it wasn't created with them in mind - let alone as a new brand category.

Until now.

Netflix revealed this week a new experiential event tied to Stranger Things. Part of the thought being with theme parks not going all-out for Halloween this year, there was a hole in the market. Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience will let guests visit the upside-down from the safety of their cars. Caravans of cars will drive through sets designed to mimic the iconic scenes of the series with a mix of special effects and live actors bringing the world to life.

The experience is set for this October in Los Angeles and could open to the door to more down the line. What Netflix is doing here is expanding the power of one of its main marquee shows. Realizing full-well COVID is delaying the new season, this will keep the supernatural series on everyone's radar, and if successful (and again let's be realistic, it probably will be), then it can be a yearly thing with new scenes and locations added.

Again, it is all about giving your subscribers more value, and while it is not the case now, I wouldn't be surprised to see Netflix users get a discount of some kind in subsequent years. Either way Netflix has added a new revenue stream that ultimately will tie-back to audiences either discovering the show for the first time OR re-watching the show again and again.

To Netflix, word-of-mouth is just as valuable as a subscription, because positive promotion can lead to a bunch of sign-ups versus just one.

AT&T Leverages Power Of DC Brand Across ALL Subsidiaries To Super Results

(Credit: DC)

When you think of superheroes, Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Marvel usually come to mind first, but the now-AT&T owned DC Comics is making its case that it's ready for battle.

Last weekend, DC Comics launched its "Fan-Dome," a day-long virtual event where all of the DC-branded properties came to play with brand new news, trailers and reveals. Think of it as comic-con without waiting in line, without needing to pay for a badge and without having to rely on an iPhone shot bootleg version of first-look trailers to see what was shared if you weren't one of the ones there in person.

Media and analysts alike had no idea what to expect, except it was either going to be a massive hit or a colossal failure. 22 million viewers later and it's safe to say this fell in the hit column - more precisely a super-hit column.

This event didn't just showcase DC brands it showcased how every division was going to have some type of support from the other. It's not as simple as an inter-connected universe, but it's just as powerful if done right.

Whether that's more cross-overs between the CW TV series and films or gaming elements that pull from brands fans want to see utilized more or content that take audiences deeper into the story, DC made a splash.

Streaming ended up playing a massive role in this as well as in addition to the previously announced Zack Snyder cut of Justice League coming in 2021 (which will be split into a four-part event), and HBO Max pulled back the curtain more on its plans for a new prequel series to the newest reboot of Batman. It's not that either piece of news was really new, it was more than it was finally real. With Justice League - we saw footage, we had real information on it, and Batman we got new context and saw how everything was interconnected - plus having the first trailer for The Batman movie drop the same day (and be so well received) tied it all together for audiences.

For HBO Max, this came at a time, where to be blunt, it needed some wins.

The streamer's launch was not smooth, and yes COVID played a role, but as I'll explore in an upcoming column, it wasn't the ONLY factor. HBO Max didn't look as prepared to launch as investors had hoped and thought they'd be for this big of an initiative.

What we are seeing now with the DC additions is some of that planning we assumed had to have gone into the network but we hadn't seen. Shareholders expected when the merger with AT&T and Time Warner closed the synergy would be instantly apparent…but it wasn't.

This is what was missing and to build out the HBO Max portion of it first was a smart decision. The main thing keeping people back from subscribing (myself included) is a combination of it not being available on Roku and Amazon devices and an overall lack of new compelling content at launch.

One feeds into the other as more content will boost numbers that will give AT&T more mileage when negotiating with other platforms. It is kind of a chicken-and-egg scenario in a few ways, but it's where AT&T finds itself, and with Apple righting the ship and Disney+ never looking back since launch, the streamer needed something, and this could be that spark.

Investors in general shouldn't forget about DC's overall involvement in AT&T's bottom line as if once ancillary characters like Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange and Ant-Man could over-index for Disney, Suicide Squad, Shazam! and Black Adam can do the same for AT&T.

With regards to streaming though, giving fans added value from long-established brands like Justice League and Batman will only make the whole company stronger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.