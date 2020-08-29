We may now even buy the common equity should the opportunity present itself.

When one holds a bullish stance, it does not necessarily have to be on the common equity. Preferred shares, bonds and sometimes convertible debentures offer safer ways of expressing a bullish outlook. That was precisely our take on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) earlier in March. Specifically, we said:

"The convertible debentures across the curve actually yield higher than the common shares and that itself should tell you where the common distribution is headed. Based on the herculean efforts of governments around the world, we think Chemtrade will make it out alive. But we would be very careful in extrapolating that to good returns for the common shares. Stick with the convertible debentures if you are bullish."

The big draw here was two-fold. First, you were going higher up in the structure, and second, you were actually getting paid more. That is fairly unusual. Since then, Chemtrade reported its second-quarter results and we wanted to see whether we got the story even half-right.

First, The Performance

Chemtrade common shares have done modestly well since then. We say modestly as most stocks we follow have outperformed Chemtrade.

But that is half the story. We had suggested the convertible debentures as a safer alternative. Since then, the debentures are up 28%, actually outpacing the total return on the common shares.

With that said, let us look at the recent results to see if we can glean what we should do now.

Q2 2020 Results

We are posting key snippets from their press release below which we shall then discuss.

"Adjusted EBITDA(1) (“EBITDA”) for the second quarter of 2020 was $75.5 million compared with $91.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities(1) was $43.7 million compared with $58.2 million generated during the second quarter of 2019. Distributable Cash after maintenance capital expenditures(1) for the second quarter of 2020 was $31.7 million, or $0.34 per unit, compared with $41.0 million, or $0.44 per unit, in 2019."

At first glance, those numbers look bad with an 18% decline in adjusted EBITDA and a 23% decline in distributable cash flow. But the numbers were superlative compared to our expectations. We expected a margin hit far in excess of the revenue decrease and that somehow did not materialize. The company retained a lot of excess cash after paying at its reduced distribution rate. Their water business held up superbly and actually went countercyclical, benefiting from lower cost of raw materials. It produced about 30% higher EBITDA compared to last year.

"The Water Products and Specialty Chemicals (“WSSC”) segment reported second quarter revenue of $113.5 million compared with $115.5 million in 2019. The slight decrease is due to lower sales volumes of water solutions products and lower sales volumes of specialty chemical products, partially offset by higher selling prices for water solutions products. EBITDA improved to $27.2 million from the $20.9 million generated in 2019. The improvement was due to higher margins for water products, which benefited from higher selling prices and lower raw material costs."

These strong numbers during the hardest quarter have certainly annihilated any risk to the company. Chemtrade has deep covenant relief on its debt but will not need it. Additionally, it was able to issue new convertible debentures which takes debt maturity risk off the table.

"Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund ("Chemtrade" or the "Fund") announced today that it has completed its previously-announced public offering (the "Offering") of $75 million principal amount of 8.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") due September 30, 2025. The Debentures are convertible, at the option of the holder, into trust units of Chemtrade at a conversion price of $7.35 per unit. Chemtrade also announced today that it will redeem on September 29, 2020 (the "Redemption Date") $100.0 million principal amount of its 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2021."

Valuation

On a normalized EBITDA basis, the company is exceptionally cheap. Even when examining the distributable cash flow, the company has generated 75 cents just in the first half, and its dividend rate is 60 cents annually. It is trading at again under 4X normalized distributable cash flow. We think those normalized levels will likely be hit in 2022 but investors getting in here have limited risks considering the refinancing is behind them and that Chemtrade continues to retain excess cash flow.

Dividend

With the refinancing out of the way and DRIP installed to issue some equity and enhance retained cash, the risks for a further dividend cut have evaporated. Chemtrade enjoys the highest dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

This implies a less than 15% chance of a further dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

We were wrong about the risks to the gross margins in the Chemtrade business; that said, our approach still worked out with convertible debentures outperforming the common shares. We still think they are the best play for the company and attractive yields can be had on all of the company's outstanding issues. We have grown modestly positive about the company after their performance during the pandemic and might pick the common shares should we get a sell-off.

