As an owner of several legacy airlines like British Airways and others, International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCPK:ICAGY) will be one of the last companies to recover from the pandemic. While the company managed to raise enough liquidity to survive the pandemic, the long recovery of air travel will continue to hurt International Consolidated Airlines Group's bottom line in years to come. In addition, the distorted market environment will make it harder for the company to compete against its major peers, which received billions in state aid along with additional government support. With a net debt position of €10.46 billion and no recovery in sight, we believe that International Consolidated Airlines Group continues to be uninvestable at this stage.

Limited Upside Ahead

Since its inception in 2011, International Consolidated Airlines Group has been constantly consolidating numerous airlines under its wing. Currently, it has a fleet of over 500 passenger planes and its portfolio includes companies such as British Airways, Vueling, Aer Lingus, Iberia, and others.

Source: International Consolidated Airlines Group

The spread of COVID-19 around the globe disrupted the company’s business and instead of consolidating further, International Consolidated Airlines Group started to close its underperforming businesses. Recently, the company let its LEVEL Europe and LEVEL France airlines become bankrupt, while it also decided to renegotiate the purchase of Air Europa. Since the publication of our latest article on the company back in May, its stock has barely moved higher and there’s every reason to believe that it will continue to trade at the current levels in the months to come.

In late July, International Consolidated Airlines Group reported disastrous earnings results. In Q2, the company’s revenue was down 89% Y/Y to €741 million. From April to June, International Consolidated Airlines Group transferred 98% fewer passengers than a year before and its capacity for the quarter was down 95.3% Y/Y.

The good thing is that International Consolidated Airlines Group managed to successfully boost its liquidity position, and at the end of June, it had €8.1 billion in liquidity. In addition, the company expects to receive £750 million from American Express (NYSE:AXP) for the renewal of their partnership. At the same time, International Consolidated Airlines Group has been aggressively cutting its expenses, and in Q2, it retired more than 60 planes, out of which 32 were Boeing 747 planes. As a result of this action, the company had a one-time impairment charge of €730 million, which was associated with the retirement of its fleet. To preserve even more cash, the company also reached a deal with its BALPA pilot union to reduce pilots’ wages by 20%, while its subsidiary British Airways announced the decision to cut 12,000 jobs. Thanks to those measures, the International Consolidated Airlines Group weekly cash burn decreased from €440 million in Q1 to 205 million in Q2.

Despite all of those actions, International Consolidated Airlines Group’s balance sheet remains overleveraged. The company has a net debt position of €10.46 billion, while its Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 4.2x. Considering the amount of debt that the airline has on its books, the company’s major goal in the upcoming years would be to decrease its debt load and pay its obligations, which leaves little room for shareholder value creation.

Source: International Consolidated Airlines Group

The only thing that could drastically improve the situation and help the airline to return to profitability is the quick recovery of air travel, which will not happen in the foreseeable future. As Europe is on the verge of the second wave of the pandemic, there’s a risk that stricter border control will be implemented on the continent. The United Kingdom already demands that travelers that are returning from certain countries go to self-isolation for 14 days, while the European Union accepts only a handful of foreign nationals at this time. All of those actions will only make it harder for International Consolidated Airlines Group to recover to its 2019 levels.

Another problem of International Consolidated Airlines Group is the lack of substantial help from the countries in which its airlines operate. The company was able to receive only a £300 million one-year bridge loan from the United Kingdom, while its Spanish subsidiaries Iberia and Vueling received €1 billion in state aid combined. However, those numbers are very small in comparison to double-digit bailout packages that other legacy carriers such as Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY), Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF), and Alitalia received from their respective governments. With nearly unlimited liquidity, those airlines will be able to quickly recover from the pandemic and accelerate their expansion.

In addition to the pandemic and a distorted competition, a major strike could also disrupt International Consolidated Airlines Group's day-to-day operations. After failing to reach a deal with British Airways cabin crew union, the union said that it plans to organize a major strike until the deal with the airline will be reached. Here’s what union’s general secretary Howard Beckett said:

"Enough is enough. We will now instruct our legal specialists to proceed to industrial and legal action, which will hit BA in the autumn. BA has given these workers no other choice but with Unite by their side, we will fight this all the way."

Considering all of this, it’s safe to say that the recovery for International Consolidated Airlines Group will be painful and long. In Q3 and Q4, the company expects its capacity to be down 74% Y/Y and 46% Y/Y, respectively. In addition, the cash burn rate in Q3 will stay at relatively same levels as in Q2, and for that reason, the company will be forced to raise even more liquidity to weather the ongoing crisis. It already expects to execute a €2.75 billion rights offering, which will dilute all non-participating shareholders and there’s no guarantee that it will not raise any additional debt along the way. In addition, by having one of the worst margins among its peers, it’s safe to say that International Consolidated Airlines Group will be one of the last companies to recover from the current crisis. For that reason, we believe that it’s better to stay away from the company, as the opportunity cost of owning its shares is too high, considering that the overall market once again trades at its all-time high levels.

Source: Capital IQ

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.