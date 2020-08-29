Visa is the type of stock you don't sell, but new money should wait for a better entry point.

Shares of Visa have recovered to pre-Covid levels and are bumping up against highs once again at $215 per share.

It's taken some time, but many stocks are now at pre-Covid highs, recovering from the crash in March. Payments technology company Visa, Inc. (V) is an example of this. The company's stock has rebounded to $215 per share, just shy of all-time highs. While Visa has taken a hit from the Covid-driven ripples in the economy, the secular story is intact as non-cash transactions will only continue to grow over the long term. Despite this, the stock has reached an extended valuation. Even the best companies are poor investments if the valuation isn't right, so we will outline this and see where shares make sense for investors.

Visa's Long-Term Story Remains Positive

Visa reported its third-quarter earnings in late July for the quarter ending June 30th. The big takeaway was that a huge decline in international transactions (as travel virtually ceased during that period) put a dent in Visa's operating results.

Source: Visa Inc.

Fortunately, the loss of these revenues didn't have a drastic impact on Visa's cash flows. Cash from operations for the quarter was $3.0B versus $3.3B in Q3 2019. Year to date, free cash flow stands at $7.8B versus $8.2B in 2019. A rare dip for a company that has steadily grown, but Visa will shrug this off in the long run.

Source: Visa Inc.

Visa will hardly miss this dip in cash flow because it is sitting on roughly $17B in cash, equivalents, and investments as of quarter end. That's enough to fund more than six years of dividend payments, or retire almost 4% of its float. Leverage is minimal at 1.1X EBITDA on a gross basis.

Data by YCharts

When the pandemic eventually passes and the global economy heals, Visa will still benefit from the secular trends of fewer and fewer cash transactions.

Valuation Is Stretched

Despite the clear strength of Visa's business, it would be foolish to dismiss valuation as an important factor in any investment.

When a stock's given financial multiple rises over time, it means that the stock's share price is rising faster than the company's growth can keep pace. For example, consider Visa's price-to-earnings ratio.

Visa is currently projected by analysts to earn $5.01 for the full 2020 fiscal year. Based on Visa's current share price of $215, the resulting price to earnings ratio is approximately 42X. Considering Visa has traded at a median earnings multiple of 30X earnings over the past decade, the current PE ratio would represent a 40% premium.

Data by YCharts

The only way that Visa could support such a premium earnings multiple would be for sustained, rapid growth of the business to continue. Unfortunately, this does not appear to be the case.

While Visa's long-term prospects point to steady growth, analysts are projecting Visa to slightly decelerate growth over the coming five years. Analysts have projected Visa's EPS growth at between 10% and 13% over the coming 3-5 year period. While this is still fairly brisk, a deceleration of earnings growth is not what you want to see when buying in at more than 40X earnings.

Wrapping Up

Visa has rapidly grown since going public in 2008, and the company should keep growing at a brisk pace in the years ahead. For as much as Visa has going for it though, the share price has outpaced the fundamentals.

Now that we are up and over 40X earnings, it's questionable how much near-term upside there is for a company with a market cap of $449B. If we retreated to the stock's 10-year median earnings multiple of 30X, we would be looking at an implied share price of $150. It's questionable whether we will see that price anytime soon, but if anything, investors can wait for the fundamentals to catch up a bit.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.