However, the problem for Air Canada is that more than 70% of its revenues in 2019 came from international travel, which will not recover anytime soon.

As a flag carrier of Canada, Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) has systemic importance to Canada and for that reason, the airline will not go under despite the decline in air travel. In recent months, Air Canada raised over C$5 billion in liquidity and it’s safe to say the airline will survive the current crisis. However, the recovery of air travel will take years and Air Canada will not be able to reward its shareholders in the near-term, as the majority of its revenues come from international travel, which will continue to be in decline as long as the borders are closed. In addition, with an estimated cash burn of ~C$1.35 billion to C$1.6 billion in Q3, its stock is likely going to continue to trade in distressed territory for a while. Considering this, we believe that Air Canada is not worth investing in even at the current price, as the opportunity cost is too high.

Forget About Growth

Air Canada showed an impressive performance before the pandemic, as it was able to grow its top line in the last five years and improve its fuel efficiency by 19% in the last decade. In the following years, the airline will be able to improve its fuel consumption even more, as it slowly replaces its narrow-body fleet with new Airbus A220 planes, which consume 20% less fuel and emit 20% less CO2 into the atmosphere. In addition, by having very little competition in its domestic market, Air Canada will continue to be the dominant airline in Canada and have systemic importance for the country. However, the problem for Air Canada is that more than 70% of its revenues in 2019 came from international travel, which will not recover anytime soon, as most international borders continue to be closed.

The latest earnings report for Q2 showed that it would take years for Air Canada to return to its pre-COVID-19 profitability levels. From April to June, the airline’s revenues were down 88.9% Y/Y to C$527 million, while its operating loss for the period was C$1.56 billion against an operating income of C$422 million a year ago. At the same time, the airline’s capacity was down 92% Y/Y, it transferred 96% fewer passengers than a year ago, and its cash burn for the period was C$1.73 billion.

The good news is that Air Canada is better positioned to weather the ongoing storm in comparison to others. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Air Canada raised over C$5 billion in liquidity, which will help it to survive the pandemic. At the end of June, Air Canada had C$9.12 billion in liquidity and an additional C$2.5 billion in unencumbered assets. In addition, the airline cut more than 50% of its workforce and retired ~80 planes, which helped it to reduce its fixed expenses by C$1.3 billion. Those decisions will give the airline more financial flexibility and help it to better tackle the debt problem, as the airline currently has a C$4.56 billion net debt position.

Going forward, Air Canada will face several challenges, which will prevent the airline from improving its bottom line. Currently, IATA estimates that air travel will be able to return to its 2019 levels only in 2024. The management of Air Canada holds a similar view since in the latest conference call, the airline’s CEO Calin Rovinescu said the following:

"To conclude, as we have said previously, we expect the recovery to take at least three years."

The reality is that until the virus is contained, the airline’s stock will continue to trade in a distressed territory. In addition, as we are on the verge of the second wave of the pandemic, it’s unlikely that international borders will be fully reopened anytime soon. Since during normal times the majority of the airline’s revenue comes from international travelers, it’s unlikely that Air Canada will be profitable anytime soon. The good news is that the European Union has opened its borders to Canadian citizens and Air Canada already reopened its flights to Spain, Italy, and Greece. In addition, the airline recently resumed its flights to Delhi, as Canada has been added to the list of countries from which people can enter India. However, Canada and the United States recently decided to keep their border shut at least until the end of September and that means that the flight corridor between Canada and the United States will be closed too. The only thing that can accelerate the reopening of borders is the development of a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19. However, if such a vaccine is developed and approved by the end of the year, its development and distribution at scale around the globe will take time.

For Q3, Air Canada expects its burn rate to be in a range from C$1.35 billion to C$1.6 billion, which is only a small decrease from a cash burn of C$1.73 billion in Q2, while the capacity from July to September is expected to be down 80% Y/Y. Since the capacity will be down at least until the end of the current year, it’s very unlikely that Air Canada will reach a breakeven point in the next few quarters. With such a cash burn and no profitability in sight, Air Canada will likely have no other choice but to raise even more debt, which will increase the company’s debt load even more.

When we compare Air Canada to its international peers, we’ll see that the airline has one of the worst margins in the industry and it will take longer for it to return to profitability. At the same time, it will be hard for Air Canada to compete with other legacy carriers, such as Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY), Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF), United Airlines (UAL), and others, which received massive amounts of liquidity from their respective governments at a little to no cost. Considering all of this, it’s safe to say that the recovery for Air Canada will be long and painful, and while the airline will be able to survive the pandemic, it’s unlikely that its stock will show a meaningful performance this year. As the overall market continues to reach new records, the opportunity cost of holding Air Canada shares is too high, and for that reason, we don’t have any position in the company.

Source: Capital IQ

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.