I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate for their common units along with a bullish rating to their two series of preferred units.

Whilst their leverage is only moderate, their liquidity is weak, and even though this should risk their ability to remain a going concern, it could still risk their common distributions.

The main reason stems from them consuming vastly less of their free cash flow and thus they are not nearly as burdensome to sustain, plus management cannot simply reduce them.

Whilst their common distributions are not without merit, it appears that the greater certainty of their preferred distributions makes them a superior choice in this unpredictable world.

Introduction

Following interest rates plunging, many income-focused investors have been searching markets for alternative sources of income and thus risk jumping into dangerous situations. One potential option is Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) which offer a distribution yield near 9%. Whilst this is not without its merits, their series A and B preferred units (TGP.PA) (TGP.PB) offer essentially the same yield with greater certainty.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Even though LNG is often considered to see further growth in demand, this has to be balanced against the long-term threat from the world moving away from fossil fuels and thus the general industry outlook was deemed to be flat.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry, can create a material difference.

It should be noted that their financial statements are presented in such a manner whereby their distributions to both common and preferred unitholders are grouped together. This analysis focuses on the sustainability of both types of distributions and thus this does not prove problematic.

When reviewing their cash flow performance, the first problem is immediately apparent, their ability to cover their distributions with free cash flow swings around massively year to year and thus has ranged from negative 1,020.70% in 2017 to positive 872.03% during the first half of 2020. Whilst the first half of 2020 was boosted massively by working capital movements, which should not continue during the coming quarters, the main factor is actually their lumpy and often very high capital expenditure.

This situation is unfortunately just part of their industry and unavoidable since LNG vessels are large capital items; however, it nonetheless still complicates making judgments about their ability to cover their distributions. At the end of the day, these two extremes were averaged out and thus their distribution coverage was judged to be adequate, but this leads onto the main area where their preferred units are favorable. Aside from the obvious factor that management cannot simply just reduce their preferred distributions, they consume a significantly lower amount of their free cash flow and thus are inherently less burdensome.

Since their free cash flow is very lumpy, the relative burdens of their different distribution payments can be assessed against their operating cash flow from 2019 of $299m. Based on their latest outstanding common unit count of 77,509,339, their current quarterly distributions of $0.25 per unit cost $78m per annum and meanwhile, their outstanding series A and B preferred units of 5,000,000 and 6,800,000 respectively cost $11m and $14m per annum respectively. In theory, this means ceasing their common distributions would be the equivalent of saving 26.09% of their operating cash flow, whereas their combined preferred distributions are only 8.36%. Whilst this so far has been quite positive for their preferred distributions and neutral for their common distributions, it still always pays to review their capital structure, leverage and liquidity since these can sink any distribution.

Overall their capital structure appears fairly standard with no massive changes, although their net debt decreased materially during the first half of 2020 thanks to a surge in operating cash flow from the favorable working capital movements. Their broader leverage and liquidity will ultimately determine whether there are reasons for concern.

Due to their net debt decreasing, their leverage clearly now sits towards the bottom of the moderate territory, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.86 sitting between 2.01 and 3.50. Whilst their interest coverage of only 2.49 is lower than would normally be expected given their other financial metrics, it is not concerning but nonetheless indicates that they would still not want their debt to increase significantly. This means that their leverage does not pose any risk to their distributions, but at the same time, the extent that their financial position could handle covering any future cash shortfall is debatable at best and thus reduces any safety net for their common distributions.

When looking at their liquidity, it unfortunately appears to be weak, given their current ratio is only 0.50, and whilst their cash ratio of 0.41 is actually strong, it still fails to completely counteract this negative aspect. The other consideration weighing down their liquidity is their upcoming wave of debt maturities, as the graph included below displays. Whilst they should be capable of refinancing these based on their recent debt market activity, it nonetheless is not an ideal situation. Thankfully their $80m remaining available in their credit facility will help them remain a going concern, but this situation nonetheless still heightens the risks to their common distributions.

Conclusion

Whilst it appears that overall their common distributions could be sustained, given their questionable coverage and weak liquidity, it nonetheless is difficult to have complete conviction during these unpredictable times. Given this situation, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate whilst also assigning a bullish rating to their two series of preferred units since they offer a similar income with greater certainty. They technically have less growth prospects, but considering the current burden of their common distributions, it feels that their greater certainty in payments is relatively more attractive.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Teekay LNG Partners' Q2 2020 6-K,2019 20-F and 2017 20-F SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

