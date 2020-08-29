However, there are visible paths around both issues that are more than reasonably attainable for AbbVie.

I recently established a position in pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). The company has traded as its own entity since 2013, after spinning off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT). AbbVie developed and sells the world's number one selling drug Humira, and recently made major moves by acquiring Allergan in a blockbuster deal worth roughly $63 billion. These two major items carry with them concerns for investors as Humira's patent protection in the US expires soon, and the Allergan deal has ballooned AbbVie's balance sheet. We will walk through these two concerns and lay out the long-term investment case that inspired me to add AbbVie to my portfolio.

Base Fundamentals Are Strong

First and foremost, the base fundamentals of any company I invest in, need to be strong. My preference is to focus on asset light, profitable companies with sustainable competitive advantages.

As one of the leading pharmaceutical companies, AbbVie enjoys two competitive advantages. First, "size matters" in the world of Pharma. The larger Pharma players have more resources (money) to develop and acquire emerging assets. In the pharmaceutical world, stockpiling your pipeline is the key to sustained success. Following the closure of the Allergan deal, AbbVie is a titan of the industry with a market cap of $166B and annual revenues of roughly $50 billion.

Secondly, pharmaceutical products enjoy years of patent protection, meaning that once developed and patented - drug companies lock in market share until their patents expire (which can take many years). Once patents expire, sales plummet as cheaper generics hit the market, but the key is to continually innovate (which is where our point about size/resources comes into play).

Now, if we look at some key metrics, AbbVie is clearly a profitable company.

Data by YCharts

AbbVie's operating metrics have fluctuated over time, but have remained very comfortable despite those fluctuations. At its worst, AbbVie was still converting about 15% of its revenues into free cash flow.

The cool thing about this business model is that while millions/billions can be spent taking a "swing" at a new product only for it to not work out, a successful product brought to market can generate enormous revenues at very high margins. That's why a robust pipeline is important, because not all of a company's prospects will work out at the end.

Dividend Growth Is Attractive

So, AbbVie's great operating metrics have translated nicely into cash that flows into your pocket. The company's dividend growth heritage is lost because of the spin off from Abbott, but AbbVie is essentially a dividend champion.

AbbVie has continued to grow its dividend since 2013 and is highly likely to continue growing its payout for a long time to come.

Data by YCharts

The payout consumes less than half of AbbVie's cash flow, and the yield is attractive to investors at approximately 5%. In addition to the nice yield, the dividend has experienced rapid growth. Over the past five years, AbbVie has grown the dividend at a 20.9% CAGR. I expect AbbVie to slow this down some to address its debt (will talk about this later), but 10% growth is very reasonable in my opinion for investors to expect moving forward.

Addressing Humira, The Elephant In The Room

While AbbVie is doing well now, bears are pointing to the company's looming loss of US exclusivity on its Humira patent. This is one of two major reasons for the stock's current suppressed share price.

And it's true that this is a major issue that AbbVie investors need to take seriously. Humira sales are roughly worth $20 billion per year globally, which is a whopping 44% of the company's estimated 2020 revenues (% was even higher prior to Allergan).

The erosion of sales once patent exclusivity is lost will be steep. Sales are dropping internationally where Humira's patent protection has already expired. In Q2, sales fell 17.4% on an adjusted basis, but US growth was enough to offset this and grow Humira's overall sales 4.8%. When the US patent expires in 2023, annual sales will likely lose roughly 50% over the following 2-3 year period.

This dark cloud was the primary motivator for the Allergan addition. Allergan brings with it Botox, which offers AbbVie a market leading aesthetic and a handful of other assets to diversify AbbVie's footprint.

Source: AbbVie Inc.

There are synergies and integration to take place, so it remains to be seen what the level of execution is in extracting growth from these new assets.

In addition to the newly acquired Allergan assets, AbbVie is developing some exciting growth prospects within its own pipeline. AbbVie has two products in early life stages in Skyrizi and Rinvoq. These are two new immunology drugs with 2020 sales that will come in at around $2B. Management has projected that the two products could combine for $10B in annual sales by 2025, which could almost replace the lost revenues of Humira alone. The company expects the two drugs to cover all ten conditions that Humira is currently approved for, so AbbVie should remain competitive in this space.

In addition, the company's oncology drugs Imbruvica and Venclexta drive about $5 billion worth of revenues, and should continue to grow in the years ahead. The company's pipeline is intact with patents lasting mostly into the early 2030s (Imbruvica expires next after Humira in 2026). Execution is always a question to be answered, but when you look at what AbbVie has going on before factoring in the Allergan Acquisition - I like AbbVie's chances to sustain reasonable topline growth beyond the Humira loss in 2023. In the meantime, AbbVie is projecting high single-digit revenue growth while Humira is exclusive.

Addressing AbbVie's Loaded Balance Sheet

This near-term rapid growth is important to keep in mind. The other primary concern that investors have with AbbVie is how the Allergan deal has left the balance sheet with a high amount of debt.

Data by YCharts

These concerns are certainly warranted. The company is now levered at 4.65X EBITDA (gross debt). However, with the company's cash flow projections, deleveraging is expected to rapidly progress between now and when Humira comes off of its patent. Management has a public goal to deleverage down to 2.5X EBITDA (net debt) by the end of 2021. While this would put AbbVie at an acceptable benchmark in my view, the company has said that it will deleverage further past 2.5X. We covered how the dividend payout ratio is conservative already, so I don't see why management cannot hit these deleveraging goals as stated. The money should be there to accomplish this.

Shares Have Upside Despite 43% Gain

Now that I have explained my rationale for looking beyond AbbVie's Humira loss and its balance sheet concerns, I want to look at why shares are attractive at current prices.

It's true that I'm a little late to this party. The stock has appreciated 43% over the past year, and has surged since hitting COVID crash lows in March.

Data by YCharts

While AbbVie was a (really) good deal back then, I continue to believe it to be a good deal now. The reasoning is that the market has yet to fully appreciate the earnings ability of the "new look" AbbVie.

According to analyst estimates, AbbVie is estimated to grow its earnings at an 8% clip over the coming five-year period.

With analysts estimating 2020 EPS at $10.45, the next several years might look something like:

2021: $11.29

2022: $12.19

2023: $13.16

2024: $14.22

2025: $15.35

Note: The actual growth might be a bit front loaded due to the Humira loss in 2023, but we are looking at a neighborhood EPS of $15 five years out.

So, with AbbVie giving you a 5% yield on its dividend, the company's 8% EPS growth would mean total returns of 13% in a market that is overvalued against historical norms. Not bad!

However, AbbVie is currently undervalued against its own historical norms. The company's current share price against expected 2020 earnings puts the stock at just 9X earnings. Even if we assign a modest 15X earnings ratio to the stock (the S&P 500 is currently trading at about 21X earnings), the multiple applied to 2025 EPS would equate to a share price of $230 per share. I think there is a reasonable possibility that the market rerates AbbVie once it becomes clear that the company is prepared to absorb the loss of Humira.

Wrapping Up

When I pieced everything together, the opportunity was quite compelling. Even though AbbVie has gone on a nice run already, reasonable five-year projections indicate future capital gains upside of 244% with a rapidly growing 5% yield.

When you look under the hood and see how AbbVie could reasonably manage the loss of Humira and deleverage its balance sheet, the potential upside is well worth the risks in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.