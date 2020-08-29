NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the second quarter, up 138% from the first quarter of 2020. The earnings increase was attributable to loan growth and lower provision expense. Earnings will likely continue to increase in the year ahead because of continued decline in the provision expense. Moreover, the accelerated booking of fees from the Paycheck Protection Program will boost earnings in the fourth quarter. On the other hand, net interest margin compression will limit earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to increase by 59% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting NBTB to report earnings of $2.07 per share, down 25% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a 15% upside from the current market price. Although the upside is decent, NBTB is facing a moderately high level of credit risk that tarnishes the attractive valuation. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on NBTB.

Exposure to Some Industries Poses Moderately High Credit Risk

NBTB’s provision expense declined to $18.8 million in the second quarter from $29.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. The management used forecasts for different economic variables, including GDP growth and the unemployment rate, to determine the provisioning for the quarter. As mentioned in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing, the management assumed that the unemployment rate would recover sharply in the third quarter and then remain well above the pre-pandemic level through 2023. Further, the management assumed that GDP would rebound strongly in the third quarter, decline moderately in the fourth quarter, see increasing growth through 2022, and stabilize in 2023. In my opinion, the expectation of a sharp recovery in the third quarter is too optimistic. Therefore, I’m expecting the provision expense to remain above normal in the year ahead but decline from the second quarter’s level.

NBTB is currently facing a moderately high level of credit risk because of exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries. Vulnerable industries, including accommodations and restaurants, made up 9.6% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation. Further, loan deferrals made up 8.7% of total loans as of July 23, 2020, as mentioned in the presentation. Due to the exposure to vulnerable industries and loans requiring modifications, there are chances of a negative surprise in provision expense in the year ahead. The following table gives details of the vulnerable sectors that the management is monitoring.

Higher Earning Assets, Accelerated Fees to Drive Net Interest Income

NBTB’s net interest income increased by 4% in the second quarter from the first quarter of 2020. The growth was attributable to the government’s Paycheck Protection Program, PPP. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, around $510 million of PPP loans were outstanding at the end of the last quarter. A majority of these loans will likely get forgiven by the year-end; hence, I’m expecting the loan balance to decline in the year ahead. However, the average balance of earning assets will remain higher in the second half of the year compared to the first half as the decline in loans will lead to a temporary increase in lower-yielding securities. The following table shows my estimates for loans, other earnings assets, and other balance sheet items.

Along with the higher average earning assets, the accelerated booking of fees under PPP will likely lift net interest income in the year ahead. As mentioned in the investor presentation, NBTB earned fees of 3.2% on the PPP loans, which it will recognize over the life of the loans. Assuming a funding cost of 0.35%, PPP will add an estimated $14.5 million to net interest income over the life of the loans. I’m expecting NBTB to realize most of the PPP income in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Margin Contraction to Limit Earnings Growth

NBTB’s net interest margin, NIM, was reported at 3.38% in the second quarter, down 14bps from the first quarter, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. The dip was attributable to a decline in interest rates and excessive liquidity from stimulus payments and PPP loan disbursements, as mentioned in the presentation.

I’m expecting NIM to decline further in the third quarter because liquidity will likely remain high in the near term. The slowdown in economic activity will limit good lending opportunities. Moreover, the management mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call that the gradual roll-over of fixed-rate loans will continue to pressure asset yields in the back half of the year. According to details given in the presentation, fixed-rate loans made up 61% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. Moreover, NBTB recently issued a subordinated debt that the management estimates will negatively impact NIM by 5bps in the near term, as mentioned in the conference call.

On the other hand, the repricing of Certificates of Deposits, CDs, will help ease some of the pressure on NIM. As mentioned in the presentation, around $246 million of CDs, representing 3% of total deposits, will reprice in the second half of 2020. Overall, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 5bps in the second quarter and 2bps in the fourth quarter of 2020. For 2021, I’m expecting the average NIM to be 11bps below the average for 2020.

Expecting Earnings to Increase by 59% in the Second Half Compared to the First Half

The accelerated booking of fees under PPP, higher average earning assets, and lower provision expense will likely increase earnings in the second half of the year compared to the first half. On the other hand, a contraction in NIM will limit earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to increase by 59% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting NBTB to report earnings of $2.07 per share, down 25% from last year. Earnings in 2021 will benefit from branch consolidation that the management expects will lead to annual cost savings of $1 million, as mentioned in the conference call. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the uncertainties related to the depth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, NBTB is currently facing a moderately high level of credit risk because of exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries. The exposure can lead to earnings surprises in the year ahead.

Risks Undermine the Somewhat Attractive Valuation

I'm valuing NBTB using its historical average price-to-tangible-book ratio, P/TB, of 1.75 for the first half of 2020. Multiplying the P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $20.5 gives a target price of $36 for June 2020. The price target suggests an upside of 15% from the August 28 closing price. The table below displays the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Along with the price upside, NBTB is offering a leading dividend yield of 3.5%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.27 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 44% for 2021, which is sustainable.

Although the price upside and dividend yield are decent, the risk is high, which tarnishes NBTB’s attractiveness. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.