The Apartment REIT sector is a popular asset class for investors who favor stable and reliable income. This is especially the case during these uncertain times, when having a safe income stream is all the more important. While the S&P 500 is now back to its all-time high, driven by ultra-high valuations in the tech sector, it appears that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been left behind, as evidenced by its -15% return since the start of the year. In this article, I evaluate whether if this CPT presents an attractive investment opportunity, so let's get started.

A Look Into Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a high-quality Apartment REIT that owns 159 communities across the United States. Its communities house over 56,000 units, and are spread across the Southern and Western regions. The company went public in 1993, when the modern REIT era just got underway, and started with only a presence in Texas with assets valued at just $200 million. It came to its current being through a series of acquisitions over the years.

Today, it has over $13 billion in assets and is one of only a handful of REITs to hold an A- or better S&P credit rating. It is headed by CEO Ric Campo, who has headed the company since its pre-IPO days and has over 30 years of experience with the company. I see this as a positive, as experience is key in the real estate industry, and him being with the company for so long makes it all the better.

COVID-19 has presented the company with risks and unique challenges to its business model. However, management appears to have adapted well to the current environment through the use of technology in providing virtual tours, and in helping to prevent overcrowding in common-use areas. Management noted the use of this technology during the last conference call (emphasis added by author):

"At our pilot communities for self-guided tours, our leasing teams can use the Chirp access applications to grant a prospect limited access to tour both the community and specific available apartment homes in a completely touch-less exchange. There is no need for the prospect to pick up physical keys or fobs or ever even enter the leasing office. Our leasing teams create the prospect a Chirp account, grant them access to the best apartments."

I find this to be encouraging, as in commercial real estate, it's all about leasing. Being able to come up with innovative ways to bring in new tenants is extremely important in offsetting the natural churn of resident move-outs.

While the rent collection rate during the second quarter was slightly below normal, the company has seen stronger rent collection in the time since. So far, Q3 is looking quite positive, as the rent collection rate for July was 98.7%, which sits slightly higher than the 98.4% that the company saw in the same month of last year. Meanwhile, the company appears to be more than ready to handle difficulties that may arise with a very strong balance sheet. CPT maintains solid debt metrics, with a Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of just 4.6x, and a strong 5.3x fixed charge coverage ratio. As seen below, its Debt-to-Total Market Capitalization is just 26%, and 96.9% of its debt is fixed-rate, unsecured debt.

In addition, CPT has a very manageable debt maturity schedule, with no maturities until 2022 at rates that are mostly at 4% and below. In addition, it has plenty of dry powder, with over $600M in cash, and a zero outstanding balance on its $900M credit facility. This puts CPT in a solid position to make acquisitions or do development deals when attractive opportunities arise. Also, in what may be a silver lining in the recession, it appears that supply is becoming constrained. This bodes well for the economics of supply and demand for CPT's existing properties, as management noted during the conference call (emphasis added by author):

"We already started to see some price softness in the construction market which is good. So we were seeing 3% to 5% increases. Now we're seeing flat to 2% to 3% down which is really good."

Turning to analyst estimates, I'm encouraged to see that average price target sits comfortably above where the shares are trading at today, with a consensus recommendation that sits between a Buy and a Strong Buy.

Investor Takeaway

Camden Property Trust is a high-quality Apartment REIT that owns 159 communities across the United States. Management has adapted well to the current leasing environment through the use of technology. In addition, its properties have shown resiliency, with rent collection rates that are now slightly above where they were last year. I also like the strong balance sheet, which gives the company the capacity to make attractive acquisitions and/or do development deals should they arise. While the current dividend yield is not too high, at just 3.7%, I see it as being very safe at a dividend-to-FFO payout ratio of just 67%, with room for continued increases. As such, I have a favorable view of the stock, and see further upside for share price appreciation.

