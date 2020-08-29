Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) continues to adjust to the new Hollywood normal of closed (but slowly opening) multiplexes and competitive streaming-service landscapes. This is the context in which the latest earnings report must be read, and in Lions Gate's case, it goes beyond declines in theatrical and gains in streaming - it reiterates and reinforces the constantly aforementioned idea that the company, which wants to finally consolidate itself out of a separate existence, must remain patient and look at such a plan as a longer-term strategy than what was previously considered. Shareholders, therefore, should likewise remain mindful of this reality.

I'll take a brief look at the earnings report and give my thoughts on the company's current status. I'm still in the stock and am taking, indeed, a long-term approach. Arguably, not all of Lions Gate's best-laid plans have gone accordingly, but growth metrics in over-the-top are positive, and the company's cash flow remains strong (at least for this quarter).

The First Fiscal Quarter

The company earned an adjusted, and diluted, $0.39 per share, which beat Wall Street consensus by over twenty pennies. Revenue of $814 million was likewise off by over $40 million, to the studio's benefit. Not too surprising, given that it would be reasonably challenging for analysts to predict how Lions Gate would adjust to the closure of theaters and other challenges. Cash flow, according to the press release, was roughly $80 million versus $37 million, driven by higher net income (the company reported a loss in the previous year's comparable period). Free cash flow, adjusted, was $77 million versus $24 million... a good increase, and a better number than I personally expected.

Probably the first thing to mention beyond those stats is the motion-picture segment, which also did better than I thought it would on an overall aggregated basis: sales of $280 million and income of over $100 million this past quarter compared favorably to last year's performance of $398 million in sales and income of $8 million. That profit margin was enhanced by a lack of need to invest marketing dollars in an active slate. It goes to show that more research into the science of efficiently selling a movie for much less capital is needed.

The segment benefitted from digital distribution and licensing activities, but do not in the least think any of it was from theatrical because, digging deeper in the 10-Q, that revenue number was essentially zero at $0.3 million. Furthermore, that amount was technically for "other film" sales, such as direct-to-home video releases and product from equity investees; "feature film" revenue was literally zero (chart on page 58 of the filing).

There is a big risk going forward as it concerns theatrical releases, and it is one shared by all studios, big and small: while multiplexes may be starting to open, it's difficult to predict how traffic to the screens will run, and to what degree reduced-capacity operation, needed for safety of patrons, will pressure performance. Additionally, the virus continues to circulate throughout the globe with no effective vaccine on the market yet, and such a status quo will likely be around for a long while; even after a vaccine is out, efficacy will have to be constantly evaluated, and the first products might need further development and optimization. In other words, open theaters or not, I am anticipating a very inhibited theatrical business model for at least the next year. Lions Gate, because of its scale, will be affected more than most, but it does have levers it can pull with premium-video-on-demand and increased monetization of film-library licensing rights (as was seen during the quarter).

On the subject of the library, aggressive exploitation of IP within it led to a positive offset for all the grim theatrical news. In particular, the series Mad Men engaged another sales cycle that seemed to be the big driver, especially on the television side of the ledger. According to CFO James Barge, in an answer to an analyst question on the conference call, and something I was wondering myself, he indicated, in an implicit manner, that Lions Gate does not necessarily consider the stellar performance of the library asset to be an atypical event brought about by a temporary shift in media-consumer behavior during the CoV-2 crisis. He mentioned that the library's value is between $3 billion and $4 billion, which includes the goodwill inherent in derivative IP spinoffs that a buyer could reasonably obtain from the library. That category of analysis is important, but I also think that value based purely on what's in the library here and now, separate from dividends to be collected by reboots and remakes, is something that should be grown vigorously. The library grossed $600 million last fiscal year and is at about $220 million this year so far. If a vaccine were out tomorrow, would that change things? Undoubtedly, I think the answer would be yes, but that doesn't mean the library's value suddenly disappears, or that it isn't a sizeable portion of the Lions Gate story. Unsold rights were said to possess potential earnings power of $1.9 billion - if there is a way to increase that figure and maximize the revenue, then that might be another opportunity for the company. Obviously, though, once theatrical starts to show signs of life, priorities will, perhaps necessarily, shift, but the library, which was stated to have a cash margin of 50%, should be near the top of the overall strategy list going forward. On a parenthetical note, this isn't to say that the company hasn't considered its library portfolio important in the past, as it certainly has, but it is to say, quite simply, that to catch the eye of Wall Street and thus get better price action on the stock, a renewed focus based on innovation in technological distribution, as well as the development of new, novel monetization models, would serve this segment of the company well.

Streaming held up well in terms of profit for the flagship Starz-linear channels, while international/other-services reported losses, which is still to be expected as the company builds out the OTT brands. As the company's trending schedule indicates (page 3), on a pro-forma basis (i.e., excluding the effects of subscriber-data noise produced by multichannel-video-programming distributors eliminating the presence of Starz on certain cable platforms and under certain promotional-bundling), domestic Starz channels on linear have experienced slight deterioration at 11.6 million subscribers versus 12.4 million subscribers at the end of the comparable period last year, a fact that may have been helped by the nascent quarantine-binge culture (in other words, without the latter, maybe the decline would have been worse?). Over-the-top domestic sign-ups jumped by three million, calculating out to 7.4 million subscribers. This would also be expected given the shift away from linear. Starz International sits at a total (linear plus OTT) 3.4 million members versus the 2.1 million base reported last year. Total global subscribers jumped by 4.5 million to 25 million. No, this isn't to the scale of Netflix (NFLX). Management has the OTT segment going in the right direction, as well as international, but new catalysts will be needed to get the absolute count as large as possible. Speaking of Netflix, a recent survey analysis indicated that many consumers who signed up for that service as a way of coping with the stay-at-home reality will retain membership status even post the arrival of a vaccine and/or elimination of stringent isolation guidelines. Netflix is Netflix and Starz is Starz, but nevertheless, it gives incentive to CEO Jon Feltheimer to continue pushing his service further into the streaming wars by working hard to find the correct content mix that will attract and retain recent consumers. Currently, the Starz strategy does not favor going after the Stranger-Things demo... which is, strange, when you think about it. Lions Gate is satisfied with chasing adults via unique dramatic/fantastic product, but there is room for younger-skewing concepts fit for discussion on social media.

Overall Thoughts

Lions Gate wants to sell itself, that's an obvious given. Shareholders are also looking for the big cash-out. The questions therefore center on time and buyer: as to when it will happen, and as to what company will turn out to be the interested party.

Although both points are important factors of consideration, the when aspect is more pressing to shareholders and traders. It's going to be a delayed schedule, I'm afraid, as Lions Gate management presumably would not get the best price at this stage in the virus crisis.

As for the buyer, we've all speculated on a whole host of suspects, and like a good murder mystery, it could be anyone. Lately, I have been thinking about ViacomCBS (VIAC) (VIACA) as a lead on a company that could receive the biggest boost from such a purchase. As that studio expands further into direct-to-consumer subscriptions, the type of content on which Lions Gate is an expert could come at a reasonable price for a newly-minted conglomerate looking to put its less-than-stellar recent past behind it and make a new splash in the over-the-top marketplace. Indeed, even ViacomCBS is serious about streaming as a way of making itself a viable target in the merger-and-acquisition space. The new version of Fox (FOX) (FOXA) could also be interested after recently selling its IP assets to Disney (DIS). Fox essentially decided to sell those assets at what it felt was a top price, and to me, it would make sense for that company's management team to want to reinvest in the industry in companies that it could grow and transform over time; Lions Gate would fit such a profile of rebuilding, especially to a company that recently purchased Tubi as a first step in the ad-supported battle theater of the streaming wars. Apple (AAPL) could buy Lions Gate now, and at a big premium to get the deal done quickly, and not even notice the missing cash flow. It would be a great way to put more muscle into Apple TV+, as well as derive more benefit from the iTunes sales platform. Amazon (AMZN) could strengthen its filmed-entertainment ambitions by owning the studio, and it probably would turn out to be quite complementary to the online retailer's own similar approach in terms of engaging all kinds of content genres and creative strategies. A merger with Discovery (DISCA) (DISCB) (DISCK) is definitely not out of the question and is an idea straight out of the comment sections on Lions Gate articles (all these ideas on buyers have been previously discussed in the forums). Discovery could easily leverage the company's content and Starz platforms into a powerhouse distribution/filmed-entertainment conglomerate of further scale. Plus, there's the whole John Malone angle to consider. At a current $2 billion market cap, I have to believe studio/tech execs are always considering what to do about Lions Gate.

Beyond consolidation, Lions Gate will need to self-catalyze itself with great content and library deals. On the latter, the company needs to prove that this past quarter's performance can be repeated without the assistance of Mad Men. Lions Gate continues to be an inexpensive stock according to the SA quote system, but one that can't get technically past single-digit resistance.

My personal thesis on the stock hasn't changed. I intend to hold on to my position until an acquisition offer arrives. Count me as bullish that it will happen, although I am willing to criticize management for not chasing better content of a higher commercial quality. The latter is needed to capture more subscribers, reduce churn, and create a thriving PVOD model in lieu of a robust theatrical-distribution industry that unfortunately may be sidelined for a long while. It's a risky bet, but the stock has other things going for it besides consolidation potential, as this SA article highlights, so for those needing to speculate in Hollywood, this might be the company with which to do it.

