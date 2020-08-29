Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 30

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) 9/9 9/18 0.34 0.35 2.94% 5.27% 11

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Aug. 31 (Ex-Div 9/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 9/15 0.26 28.47 3.65% 26

Tuesday, Sept. 1 (Ex-Div 9/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Home Depot Inc. (HD) 9/17 1.5 286.29 2.10% 11 Linde Plc (LIN) 9/18 0.963 253.57 1.52% 27 Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 9/24 0.65 118.2 2.20% 18

Wednesday, Sept. 2 (Ex-Div 9/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 9/18 0.45 105.05 1.71% 10 BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 9/22 3.63 601.06 2.42% 11 Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) 9/15 0.27 39.96 2.70% 18 Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) 9/21 0.27 59.59 1.81% 52 C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 9/30 0.51 98.73 2.07% 22 Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 9/20 0.94 78.02 4.82% 17 FedEx Corp. (FDX) 10/1 0.65 221.9 1.17% 18 Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 10/1 0.79 94.88 3.33% 64 Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) 10/2 1.07 156.5 2.73% 48 Old Republic International (ORI) 9/15 0.21 16.49 5.09% 39 PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 9/30 1.0225 139.94 2.92% 48 Waste Management (WM) 9/18 0.545 114.01 1.91% 17

Thursday, Sept. 3 (Ex-Div 9/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 9/15 0.44 53.21 3.31% 11

Friday, Sept. 4 (Ex-Div 9/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 9/30 0.79 242.8 1.30% 48 Canadian National Railway (CNI) 9/30 0.575 CAD 106.34 1.64% 25 HP Inc. (HPQ) 10/7 0.18 19.85 3.63% 10 Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 9/28 0.43 167.48 1.03% 30 Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 9/30 0.7 174.55 1.60% 57

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) 9/1 0.42 1.7% Aflac Inc. (AFL) 9/1 0.28 3.0% Allete Inc. (ALE) 9/1 0.6175 4.6% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 9/8 1.6 2.5% Atmos Energy (ATO) 9/8 0.575 2.3% American Water Works (AWK) 9/1 0.55 1.6% American States Water (AWR) 9/1 0.335 1.8% Bunge Limited (BG) 9/1 0.5 4.3% Black Hills Corp. (BKH) 9/1 0.535 3.8% Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) 9/1 0.27 3.9% Church & Dwight (CHD) 9/1 0.24 1.0% Chemed Corp. (CHE) 9/4 0.34 0.3% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 9/3 1.311 2.5% Carlisle Companies (CSL) 9/1 0.525 1.6% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) 9/4 0.0975 2.2% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 9/1 0.175 3.1% Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 9/1 0.81 CAD 7.6% W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) 9/1 1.53 1.7% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 9/8 1.01 2.6% KLA Corp. (KLAC) 9/1 0.9 1.7% Kroger Company (KR) 9/1 0.18 2.0% Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 9/3 0.48 1.0% Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 9/4 0.368 1.3% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 9/4 0.4 3.2% Monro Inc. (MNRO) 9/8 0.22 1.9% Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) 9/1 0.25625 1.6% Nordson Corp. (NDSN) 9/8 0.39 0.8% Neenah Inc. (NP) 9/2 0.47 4.1% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 9/1 0.38 4.0% Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) 9/1 0.7 3.0% Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 9/3 0.31 4.4% J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) 9/1 0.9 3.0% SJW Group (SJW) 9/1 0.32 2.0% Southern Company (SO) 9/8 0.64 4.9% Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) 9/1 0.57 3.7% Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) 9/1 0.39 2.8% Visa Inc. (V) 9/1 0.3 0.6% Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 9/2 0.98 7.1% WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) 9/1 0.6325 2.7% Walmart Inc. (WMT) 9/8 0.54 1.5% Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) 9/1 0.2507 2.4% Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) 9/3 0.38 1.4%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

