Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 30

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 9/29 10/15 0.75 0.79 5.33% 2.34% 9 Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 9/29 10/14 1.15 1.3 13.04% 1.48% 7

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Aug. 31 (Ex-Div 9/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 9/16 0.58 118.18 1.96% 9 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 9/15 0.33 59.46 2.22% 6 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 9/16 0.08 7.89 4.06% 6 EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 9/16 0.26 60.03 1.73% 6 Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 9/24 0.16 525.91 0.12% 8 Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) 9/16 1.55 221.67 2.80% 7

Tuesday, Sept. 1 (Ex-Div 9/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 9/15 0.15 17.16 3.50% 8

Wednesday, Sept. 2 (Ex-Div 9/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 9/18 0.27 23.38 4.62% 5 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC.PK) 9/25 0.18 26.3 2.74% 6 First Merchants Corp. (FRME) 9/18 0.26 26.11 3.98% 8 Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 9/16 0.28 22.56 4.96% 9 Open Text Corp. (OTEX) 9/25 0.1746 46.18 1.51% 7 Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 10/1 0.155 11.71 5.29% 7 Trane Technologies (TT) 9/30 0.53 120.3 1.76% 8 United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) 9/18 0.33 25.92 5.09% 7

Thursday, Sept. 3 (Ex-Div 9/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 10/1 0.4 38.1 4.20% 6

Friday, Sept. 4 (Ex-Div 9/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corp. (AEE) 9/30 0.495 78.66 2.52% 6 Avnet Inc. (AVT) 9/23 0.21 28.12 2.99% 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 10/7 0.12 9.83 4.88% 5 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 9/30 0.49 52.16 3.76% 9 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 9/23 0.28 15.58 7.19% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 9/2 0.2 3.6% Aramark Services Inc. (ARMK) 9/2 0.11 1.5% BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 9/8 0.19 1.4% Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 9/4 2.5 0.5% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 9/4 0.705 4.3% Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 9/1 0.14 4.0% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 9/3 0.44 3.2% Entergy Corporation (ETR) 9/1 0.93 3.8% FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) 9/4 0.17 1.9% HNI Corp. (HNI) 9/1 0.305 3.8% Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) 9/2 0.13 3.1% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 9/4 0.9 2.1% Intel Corp. (INTC) 9/1 0.33 2.6% LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 9/8 1.05 6.2% Matson Inc. (MATX) 9/3 0.23 2.3% MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) 9/4 0.2 0.7% Materion Corp. (MTRN) 9/4 0.115 0.8% National Instruments Corp. (NATI) 9/8 0.26 2.9% ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 9/1 0.54 2.9% Paccar Inc. (PCAR) 9/1 0.32 1.5% Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 9/1 0.7825 4.3% Phillips 66 (PSX) 9/1 0.9 5.8% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) 9/2 0.22 2.5% Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 9/1 0.23 1.5% Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 9/1 0.5 1.4% TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) 9/1 0.35 5.1% TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 9/4 0.48 2.0% Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) 9/1 0.45 4.5% Timken Company (TKR) 9/3 0.28 2.0% Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) 9/4 0.17 0.7% Vulcan Materials (VMC) 9/4 0.34 1.1% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 9/1 0.2 0.5%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.