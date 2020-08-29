U.S. IPO Week Ahead: The Quiet Before The Post-Labor Day IPO Storm

While the calendar is quiet for the time being, a wave of filings this past week indicates that activity is set to explode following Labor Day.

New filings should continue to pour in as well.

There are no IPOs scheduled for the week ahead, though a few SPACs may join the IPO calendar.

While the calendar is quiet for the time being, a wave of filings this past week indicates that activity is set to explode following Labor Day. The list of companies set to launch in the second week of September contains a slew of high-profile names, including several that will vie to be the first Silicon Valley tech IPO of 2020.

High-Profile Companies Set for Post-Labor Day Launches Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector File

Date Asana (ASANA) Direct Listing Technology 08/24 Provides enterprise task management and collaboration software. Palantir (PLTR) Direct Listing Technology 08/25 Data analytics platform focused on the government and financial sectors. Snowflake (SNOW) $2,000M Technology 08/24 Provides cloud-based SQL database software and warehousing. Unity Software (U) $1,000M Technology 08/24 Provides a real-time 3D video game development platform. Bentley Systems (BSY) $800M Technology 08/21 Provides software for construction and infrastructure projects. GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) $750M Technology 08/28 Operates a prescription drug price comparison platform. Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) $750M Materials 08/24 The largest manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. Amwell (AMWL) $100M Health Care 08/24 Provides a telehealth platform for insurers and patients. Corsair Gaming (CRSR) $100M Technology 08/21 Designs and supplies personal computer and gaming hardware components. JFrog (FROG) $100M Technology 08/24 Sells software tools that streamline app development. Sumo Logic (SUMO) $100M Technology 08/24 Provides on-demand cloud log management solutions to enterprises.

Street research is expected for eight companies, and lock-up periods will be expiring for two companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/27/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 52.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 7.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and Uber (NYSE:UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 37.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 3.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Xiaomi and Meituan-Dianping.

