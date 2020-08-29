U.S. IPO Week Ahead: The Quiet Before The Post-Labor Day IPO Storm

There are no IPOs scheduled for the week ahead, though a few SPACs may join the IPO calendar.
There are no IPOs scheduled for the week ahead, though a few SPACs may join the IPO calendar. New filings should continue to pour in as well.
While the calendar is quiet for the time being, a wave of filings this past week indicates that activity is set to explode following Labor Day. The list of companies set to launch in the second week of September contains a slew of high-profile names, including several that will vie to be the first Silicon Valley tech IPO of 2020.
High-Profile Companies Set for Post-Labor Day Launches
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
File
|
Asana (ASANA)
|
Direct Listing
|
Technology
|
08/24
Provides enterprise task management and collaboration software.
|
Palantir (PLTR)
|
Direct Listing
|
Technology
|
08/25
Data analytics platform focused on the government and financial sectors.
|
Snowflake (SNOW)
|
$2,000M
|
Technology
|
08/24
Provides cloud-based SQL database software and warehousing.
|
Unity Software (U)
|
$1,000M
|
Technology
|
08/24
Provides a real-time 3D video game development platform.
|
Bentley Systems (BSY)
|
$800M
|
Technology
|
08/21
Provides software for construction and infrastructure projects.
|
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)
|
$750M
|
Technology
|
08/28
Operates a prescription drug price comparison platform.
|
Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)
|
$750M
|
Materials
|
08/24
The largest manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America.
|
Amwell (AMWL)
|
$100M
|
Health Care
|
08/24
Provides a telehealth platform for insurers and patients.
|
Corsair Gaming (CRSR)
|
$100M
|
Technology
|
08/21
Designs and supplies personal computer and gaming hardware components.
|
JFrog (FROG)
|
$100M
|
Technology
|
08/24
Sells software tools that streamline app development.
|
Sumo Logic (SUMO)
|
$100M
|
Technology
|
08/24
Provides on-demand cloud log management solutions to enterprises.
Street research is expected for eight companies, and lock-up periods will be expiring for two companies.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/27/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 52.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 7.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and Uber (NYSE:UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 37.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 3.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Xiaomi and Meituan-Dianping.
