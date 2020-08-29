Seeking Alpha
U.S. IPO Week Ahead: The Quiet Before The Post-Labor Day IPO Storm

by: Renaissance Capital IPO Research
There are no IPOs scheduled for the week ahead, though a few SPACs may join the IPO calendar. New filings should continue to pour in as well.

While the calendar is quiet for the time being, a wave of filings this past week indicates that activity is set to explode following Labor Day. The list of companies set to launch in the second week of September contains a slew of high-profile names, including several that will vie to be the first Silicon Valley tech IPO of 2020.

High-Profile Companies Set for Post-Labor Day Launches

Issuer
Business

Deal
Size

Sector

File
Date

Asana (ASANA)

Direct Listing

Technology

08/24

Provides enterprise task management and collaboration software.

Palantir (PLTR)

Direct Listing

Technology

08/25

Data analytics platform focused on the government and financial sectors.

Snowflake (SNOW)

$2,000M

Technology

08/24

Provides cloud-based SQL database software and warehousing.

Unity Software (U)

$1,000M

Technology

08/24

Provides a real-time 3D video game development platform.

Bentley Systems (BSY)

$800M

Technology

08/21

Provides software for construction and infrastructure projects.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

$750M

Technology

08/28

Operates a prescription drug price comparison platform.

Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)

$750M

Materials

08/24

The largest manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America.

Amwell (AMWL)

$100M

Health Care

08/24

Provides a telehealth platform for insurers and patients.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

$100M

Technology

08/21

Designs and supplies personal computer and gaming hardware components.

JFrog (FROG)

$100M

Technology

08/24

Sells software tools that streamline app development.

Sumo Logic (SUMO)

$100M

Technology

08/24

Provides on-demand cloud log management solutions to enterprises.

Street research is expected for eight companies, and lock-up periods will be expiring for two companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/27/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 52.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 7.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and Uber (NYSE:UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 37.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 3.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Xiaomi and Meituan-Dianping.

