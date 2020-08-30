Intel Is Down - Not Out
About: Intel Corporation (INTC), Includes: AMD, NVDA, TSEM, TSM
by: Joseph L. Shaefer
Summary
There are so many exciting investment opportunities in information technology right now that any firm that shows even a minor stumble is punished.
This is precisely what has happened to Intel.
Intel’s reduced price makes it particularly attractive right now. Here is why.
Intel is one of the true heavyweights in the semiconductor industry .
I own Intel (INTC) in my personal accounts as well as in my Investors Edge ® subscriber model portfolio. I also