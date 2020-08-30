Navigating The Years Ahead

Powell's speech at Jackson Hole entitled "Navigating the Decade Ahead" was pivotal for investors as he presented the Fed's revised view of the inter-relationship between employment and inflation on Fed policy. Powell/the Fed basically acknowledged that the Philips curve was dead (something that we wrote about several years ago). The Fed will remain all in for years permitting the economy to expand and inflation to increase beyond where it once would have begun to raise rates and reduce liquidity.

Notwithstanding, we believe that long term inflationary pressures will stay muted due to the competitive effect of globalization, technological advancements, disruptors, and rising productivity such that the Fed has little to fear. We totally agree with this new Fed policy.

Powell and the Fed have committed to keeping the funds' rate near zero while providing all the liquidity needed by the economy for several more years without worrying whether inflation rises over 2%, their historic benchmark. The simple truth is that the Fed is concerned more about a persistently weak economy and deflationary pressures just like their ECB and BOJ counterparts. Since we are now even more convinced than ever that the Fed will provide wind to our backs for several more years which is our number one core belief, we, therefore, remain favorably inclined toward the stock market, industrial commodities, and gold. On the other hand, we would continue to avoid bonds of all durations.

Our favorable investment outlook is supported by our belief that we will have vaccines before year-end; more effective therapeutics/cocktails and procedures to further minimize the death rate shortly; and quick response testing before the end of September such that opening can accelerate as we move into 2021. We expect the economy to improve sequentially but not return to pre-pandemic levels until we all can be vaccinated which won't happen until sometime in 2022. Unfortunately, there is no agreement on a supplemental stimulus program to replace the Cares Act which expired on July 31st. Hopefully, they come to their senses soon as we can already see changes/reductions in food purchases by those most affected.

Since the Fed policy shift is really a game-changer, we want to discuss it a little more. The Fed unanimously agreed to change a practice that it had followed for three decades, that of preemptively lifting interest rates to head off higher inflation. Powell acknowledged that "a robust job market can be sustained without causing an outbreak in inflation". The policy shift is that the Fed will wait to see a surge in inflation before acting rather than anticipating an increase in inflation as unemployment dropped beneath a certain level, historically 4.5%. While the Fed still wants inflation to run around 2% over time, it is now willing to let it stay above that level for an extended period of time just like it has run beneath 2% for the last few years. Powell concluded that the "persistent undershoot of inflation from our 2% longer-run objective is a cause of concern."

The implications are that the Fed will let the economy run further even when inflationary pressures are increasing before tapping the brakes. Right now, we do NOT see the Fed altering its policy until the economy has been on firm footing above pre-pandemic levels for several quarters which will not occur until the end of 2022. Net-net: zero federal funds rate for 2 plus years plus immense liquidity creation which will continue to force investors further out on the risk curve favoring equities, industrial commodities, and gold.

Another game-changer was the news that Abbott's (NYSE:ABT) $5 COVID-19 rapid antigen test got emergency use status from the FDA. This low-cost rapid response test can be administered in a doctor's office or school nurse's office and uses technology similar to home pregnancy tests. It returns results in about 15 minutes and is about 97% accurate. The company expects to ship over 50 million tests in October and far more by the end of the year. The government alone is contracting for 150 million tests to be distributed nationwide. Use of tests such as this will broaden out and be used by companies, airlines, hotels, restaurants, etc., throughout 2021 which will permit a faster, safer opening of America which bodes well for our economy.

The government commented that it expected a vaccine produced by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) to be available by November. We remain optimistic that Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will successfully conclude Phase 3 testing before November, too. The Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) cocktail is being shown to be a very effective treatment of the coronavirus. Additional comments from Merck (NYSE:MRK) last week support our view that they, along with J&J (NYSE:JNJ), will have the most efficacious vaccines by mid-2021 along with several billion doses available to distribute worldwide.

The one near-term fly in the ointment is the failure of our government to agree to a supplemental stimulus plan but we expect pressure to build exponentially over the next few weeks such that a plan will be agreed to before the end of the benefits provided by executive order. If not for that, we would be raising our economic outlook for 2021 now as the rapid response test is a near-term game changer.

It is interesting to note the differences between the Democratic and Republican virtual conventions. The Democrats were all about the difference in personalities while the Republicans focused on substance/programs. We are socially liberal but fiscally conservative like most of our friends. We wish that there was a viable independent candidate who shared our views. We expect the election to get closer by the week as so much will depend on the virus, the economy, and social unrest. We found it interesting that Pelosi and many Democrats do not want any debates about substantive topics.

Investment Conclusions: Navigating the Years Ahead

Our positive outlook for Fed policy, vaccines, therapeutics, and testing has only been reinforced by the events of the week. On the other hand, we remain so disappointed by the failure of our government to represent the people over politics. Notwithstanding, we expect an additional stimulus bill, even a slimmed-down version, to be agreed upon by the end of September pressured by the growing needs of individuals and small/medium size companies for support just to survive.

We know for a fact that the Fed is "all in" for at least another two years meaning virtually zero cost of short-term funds plus all the liquidity needed to bridge to and go beyond the other side. While we see the yield curve steepening as our economy, as well as that of the rest of the world, improves in 2021, we do not see inflation rising anywhere near 2% on a sustained basis until sometime late in 2022 after we all have the ability to be vaccinated and the economy is finally above pre-pandemic levels.

Low-interest rates, which is the discounting factor for valuation, for an extended time plus excess liquidity/strong banks capital ratios translates into a stock market multiple averaging around 25 for the next few years. We have long argued that pure growth companies whose earnings have grown throughout this period and will only get stronger on the other side deserve to at least maintain their relative multiple premiums while value companies, whose earnings won't return to pre-pandemic levels until early 2022, justifiably sell at discount to the market.

While we do not agree with much of Biden's economic program, we doubt, regardless of what he says, that he would raise taxes until the economy is on firm footing which won't be until sometime in 2022. We do expect, however, Biden or Trump will attempt to pass several demand stimuli bills in 2021 to boost the economy and increase employment.

Our portfolios continue to be concentrated in the new normal winners. As Marc Benioff, head of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), said "the era of digitalization has accelerated by several years" which only adds to our conviction in those companies tied to the internet. Fortunately, Salesforce is one of our largest holdings. Its stock advanced nearly 30% last Wednesday after its surprisingly strong earnings and outlook. Its best days remain ahead. The same can be said for all of our new normal winners.

We added last week to our holdings in economically sensitive stocks as we see sequential gains in the economy as vaccines successfully pass Phase 3 testing, become available in the fall, and fast response tests are rolled out across the country within two months. Each of these companies has navigated successfully through the pandemic; are financially strong; continued to invest while generating substantial free cash flow; will come out winners on the other side; sell at a substantial discount to the market, and yield around 3%.

We recommend a portfolio of defensive growth companies yielding above 3% instead of bonds. These companies are growing earnings and dividends between 8 and 12 percent a year; generate substantial free cash flow and offer 12-15% total annual returns.

Our weekly investment webinar will be held on Monday, August 31st at 8:30 am EST. Remember to review all the facts; pause, reflect, and consider mindset shifts; look at your asset mix with risk controls; turn off your business news; do independent research and… Invest Accordingly!

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.