On Friday, Coca-Cola (KO) announced a restructuring move, with as many as 4,000 employee positions cut, about 5% of its workforce. The stock market quickly voted its approval with a share price jump to 5-month highs. And, the sharp equity quote increase last week put the stock above its 200-day moving average for the first time since early March.

Image Source: Company Website

I was fortunate to buy Coca-Cola shares under $38 a share near the pandemic peak in fear during March. I posted a bullish story on the company around the same time here. Coke remains a top defensive play, especially if you are worried about the general market’s clear overvaluation and its logical drag on long-term returns going forward.

Dividend Too Good To Pass Up?

The primary argument for ownership is Coke’s high dividend yield vs. immediate beverage peers, other high profit margin, large-cap consumer staples, and the S&P 500 index average. The good news is Friday's cost-cutting announcement should make the dividend cover from profits and cash flow even safer. Below you can review Coca-Cola’s high 3.25% cash distribution annually against PepsiCo (PEP), Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP), Monster Beverage (MNST), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Proctor & Gamble (PG), Mondelez (MDLZ), Hershey (HSY), General Mills (GIS) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB), plus the S&P 500 index.

The 10-year growth in payouts is also near the top of the list of blue-chip peers. Below is a comparison graph of the difference in dividend raises the last decade, out of the equities with a long-term record of cash distributions. Coke’s 86% payout increase, better than 6% annualized, was quadruple the same period Consumer Price Index advance.

After the restructuring is complete, Coca-Cola will likely have both the highest net profit margin on sales and the best dividend yield picture out of this blue-chip group. For defensive investors and those with an income focus, Coke may be the number one long-term buy today, especially against a Treasury yield duration curve well under 2%. Who in their right mind wouldn’t want one of the top brand name, consumer product, profit-turning machines over the last century, with a dividend yield double regular stocks and triple or better intermediate Treasury coupons?

The fact is consumer staples remain incredibly appealing against Wall Street valuations on the extreme end of overvaluation currently. Price to trailing sales is at a record high for the S&P 500 in August, and the 1.6% dividend yield is just above the record low achieved during the year 2000. Total stock market worth vs. GDP is now at an all-time high of almost 170%, far above the tech bubble peak! This valuation indicator is one of Warren Buffett’s favorite indicators of long-term total return potential. Today it is working inversely against future advances in equity pricing.

Earnings May Grow Faster Than Expected

I have mentioned both PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a positive light the last few months. Their steady revenue streams, growth prospects, high profit margins and top-rated brand names are terrific defensive choices going forward, with or without a big jump in coronavirus spread and a double-dip recession into 2021. Just like Coke, all three will witness a material benefit to extensive overseas results from the U.S. dollar entering steep decline in the summer months. However, Coca-Cola has the largest international sales exposure in this beverage group at 70%+ of 2019 sales. The company could see a huge bump to dollar-converted revenues throughout 2021-22, given the dollar remains in a sustained downtrend. Below is a breakdown of U.S. vs. foreign case volumes from last year's 10-K,

In 2019, unit case volume in the United States represented 18 percent of the Company's worldwide unit case volume. Of the U.S. unit case volume, 62 percent was attributable to sparkling soft drinks. Trademark Coca-Cola accounted for 43 percent of U.S. unit case volume. Unit case volume outside the United States represented 82 percent of the Company's worldwide unit case volume for 2019. The countries outside the United States in which our unit case volumes were the largest were Mexico, China, Brazil and India, which together accounted for 31 percent of our worldwide unit case volume. Of the non-U.S. unit case volume, 70 percent was attributable to sparkling soft drinks. Trademark Coca-Cola accounted for 46 percent of non-U.S. unit case volume.

The argument for a lower U.S. dollar value is a function of out-of-control money printing and deficit spending by the American government to offset the coronavirus recession. Record fiscal and trade deficits in combination during 2020 point to real pressure on the dollar. In addition, +45% YoY expansion in the M-1 money stock is recklessly high, a record since the Civil War, and mathematically demands each paper currency unit depreciate in worth on the global markets. [2011 witnessed the previous modern record rate of +22% YoY M-1 expansion, 2009 was next at +19%, then 1987 at +18%.] You can review some other arguments from my early July story explaining the overwhelming odds of a material dollar drop here.

As a consequence of the restructuring and my forecast for a significant devaluation in dollar currency rate conversions, I am modeling 2021-22 earnings well above Wall Street consensus right now. Below is the current average of analyst expectations for earnings this year and next from Seeking Alpha’s earnings page on Coca-Cola.

For starters, a P/E of 24x next year’s result is lower than Wall Street projections of 25-30x for the equivalent-period multiple of S&P 500 price to operating income. Historically, Coke’s super-safe business results, with high margins through thick and thin, are usually valued at a premium ratio of earnings against the overall S&P 500 reading. At times, the company has traded close to TWICE the P/E of the prevailing S&P 500 ratio. At its relative valuation peak in 1998, the company traded just under 50x trailing EPS. Getting Coke at a small discount today is rather rare.

Then consider changes in the dollar will benefit results like few other corporations in America. When using an improved earnings number as our input, Coca-Cola turns into something of a bargain at $49 a share. I am projecting $2.25 for 2021 EPS and $2.70 for 2022 as my baseline. With 82% of case volumes sold overseas, don’t underestimate the sizable boost to income that is approaching from a declining dollar. A 20% dollar depreciation will spike total revenues by 15%, all else being equal, over 12-18 months. I am estimating EPS could easily expand 20-25% annually into 2022, from such a dollar decline, enhanced by the announced reorganization and cost cutting.

If my numbers prove correct, Coke is now priced at 22x EPS for next year and only 18x 2022 results, an 80% DISCOUNT to the market. All told, shares could be trading at the largest relative P/E DISCOUNT to the S&P 500 since 1986, the year Warren Buffett purchased most of the stake held by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). Coincidentally or not, Mr. Buffett purchased shares as the U.S. dollar tanked during 1986-88. And, earnings grew smartly over the next decade from restructurings and financial engineering. This setup sounds strikingly similar to today!

Technical Picture Improving

Coca-Cola’s underlying stock momentum rose nicely with price last week. The gains carried Coke's ranking into a Top 15 position from the largest capitalization S&P 100 index, using the nine technical indicators I follow closely. Below is a 2-year chart of daily price and volume trading, with several indicators pictured. First, notice the upside price breakout on Friday above the 200-day moving average. While a small drawdown of $2-3 a share cannot be ruled out in coming weeks, further price gains would reveal a real change in trend.

The 14-day Average Directional Index [ADX] has flatlined under 20 for months, circled in green. The same condition existed between July-December last year, and preceded a 10-15% upmove before the coronavirus hit. ADX is an intermediate-term price trend signal. Falling scores happen during low volatility basing patterns and slow declines. When price is traveling straight up or down for a few months, ADX is rising above 30-40.

Coke’s Negative Volume Index [NVI] score is one of the strongest of any blue-chip stagnating in price the last several years. The NVI marked with a red arrow is highlighting plenty of buying interest on lower volume, quiet trading days. It is very possible NVI is signaling a coiled spring situation is developing for price, if the lower dollar unloads an unexpected earnings spike.

The Accumulation/Distribution Line [ADL] has not been rising since early March. Nevertheless, the blue lines mark a bottom and turn in the ADL. The first instance in March-April 2019 supported a rebound in price the rest of the year. Will the June-July condition signal the same for late 2020 performance? ADL measures intraday buying/selling. It compares the daily close against the trading range high/low each session. A rising line means the closing value is nearer the high trade, day after day. I will be looking for better ADL gains in the weeks ahead, as another bullish development.

Final Thoughts

Coca-Cola is a best-in-class defensive staple and income selection today for those searching for solid long-term total return potential. Don’t let sluggish returns the last 5-10 years persuade you against ownership. When the right economic variables fall into place (and they may during 2021), above normal total returns annually will reappear.

With a flat to slightly higher dollar trend the last decade creating unfavorable exchange rate effects on earnings and sales, the 2020 decline in the U.S. currency could provide an oversized boost to results starting in 2021. Against lackluster profit growth for years, annual EPS gains of 20%+ could be directly ahead for investors.

Wall Street may be waking up to the powerful foundation for Coke’s business fortunes, driven by advancing overseas results. Akin to many of my bullish recommendations this summer in Dow Inc. (DOW), Abbott Labs (ABT), precious metal assets and food companies, count Coca-Cola as another intelligent, risk-adjusted, lower dollar trend suggestion.

The company’s announced restructuring effort on Friday is icing on the cake for bulls. Lower costs and higher sales may be the new Coke’s claim to fame soon. As improved results are reported, buyers could jump into the shares and push its price well north of $60 next year, even during a prolonged recession and/or another stock market plunge.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.