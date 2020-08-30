We still love the preferreds and are looking to play the common.

We take a look at the Q2 results to see how the thesis has shaped up.

We recommended the preferred shares of this company in April, although we liked the common too.

When we last covered TransAlta Corporation (TAC), we soothed the bulls and told them we expected a steady performance from this utility despite Alberta power prices going to the dumps. We held a modestly positive view of the common shares and espoused taking a stand on the preferred issues, which we saw as a great way to make 8% plus risk free returns.

Brookfield entity, Brookfield Renewables Partners (BEP) continues to invest in TransAlta and also believes that common shares are an incredible bargain. We do think there are merits in the common shares but believe that the preferred shares offer a solid yield with 10X coverage. We have a soft spot for the TA.PR.H shares but all of them have interesting reset times and depending upon your view of interest rates, one could be a standout winner for you.

Source: 10% Yield And 10X Dividend Coverage From TransAlta

With Q2-2020 results out and TransAlta offering insight into their future plans, we decided to see how our long thesis was shaping up.

The Company

TransAlta has a diversified mix of utility businesses, with "clean" energy forming a progressively greater subset over time. Just like "greatness," some of this was thrust upon the company as Alberta decided to phase out coal usage. While the company has been most exposed to Alberta, it is also diversified geographically with assets in US, Australia and other parts of Canada.

Q2-2020

While most utilities have generated solid results through the pandemic by coming through with minimal declines, TransAlta did exceptionally well. Comparable EBITDA, funds from operations (FFO) and free cash flow, all increased versus last year.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

FCF was particularly strong with a 94% increase, putting to bed any thoughts that there was any material risk to the company. TransAlta managed this through power prices that were down to $30/MWH.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

This is similar to their Q1 and Q2-2016 performance when crashing oil prices stung everywhere in Alberta, except on TransAlta's cash flow statement. The company reiterated its financial strength and even bought back a few shares opportunistically in the quarter.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

Outlook

Forward demand outlook has improved but remains below what it was pre-COVID. TransAlta has been actively hedging into the market to protect its margins where necessary.

Looking at our merchant exposure in Alberta, 75% of our thermal baseload generation is hedged at CAD53 a megawatt hour for the remainder of the year. For Q3, we are fully hedged in our baseload generation, which provides the company protection from the near-term fluctuations in power prices related to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting weaker energy demand.

Source: Q2-2020 Earnings Call Transcript

It still has some sensitivity to the forward prices but bulk of 2020 is now locked in.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

TransAlta has some big projects coming on in the next couple of years and that should keep growing the EBITDA.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

TransAlta is financing these almost exclusively from free cash flow and that is a growth model we can get behind. Post 2021, its capex needs should fall off significantly. That coupled with the higher free cash flow means that TransAlta could start repurchasing shares aggressively after that or reward investors with dividend hikes.

Performance

The common shares have done well since the last time we wrote on them and actually have outperformed the broader utility indices.

Data by YCharts

The preferred shares have performed as expected and have risen about 20% since we recommended them last. Below we show TA.PR.H which we recommended at $12.50 CAD. Alongside the capital appreciation, they have paid a nice steady dividend.

Source: TMX

Yes, this is inferior to what has been delivered by the technology sector but the solid dividend with a 10X coverage is rather hard to find in today's market. The shares still yield 8.6% (10.56% at the time of last article) although the reset will reduce the yield in 2022. Assuming the government of Canada 5 year bonds trade at 0.5% at that time, the yield will reset to 6.94%. Investors can examine the other preferred shares and their reset dates on TransAlta's website.

Source: TransAlta

Dividends On Preferred Shares

We continue to stress how rare it is to find a sustaining model of growth that is built on internal cash flows alongside a superbly covered dividend. In TransAlta's case the common shares pay a pittance but the preferred shares are yielding exceptionally large returns. Those returns are even larger when viewed in the context of 10X coverage.

Source: Q2-2020 MDA and Financials

We would point out also that while the vast majority of US utilities have close to a 3X interest coverage. TransAlta is light years ahead.

Source: Q2-2020 MDA and Financials

TransAlta preferred shares thus enjoy the highest dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

This implies a less than 15% chance of a further dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

TransAlta navigated the difficult Q2-2020 in style and it remains the Rodney Dangerfield of utilities. The preferred shares are still cheap for those that want a solid yield with inflation protection. The preferred share yields move off the 5 year Government of Canada yield and that does not require bank of Canada to explicitly raise interest rates. Even the prospects of inflation can normalize that long end of the curve and that can result in higher payments down the line for the TransAlta preferred shareholders. We are also warming up to the common shares and may look to sell puts to pick them up at attractive prices.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Are You Looking For A High Income Portfolio Generated From Cash Secured Puts? Join Us On High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with 4,400 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! In addition to our model portfolio targeting +9% yield, our "Options Income Portfolio" will to help you generate solid income regardless of market volatility, and lower risk-adjusted returns Learn more about our method and why it might be right for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TAC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long TA.PR.H and TA.PR.D.