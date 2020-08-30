We believe that Wix’s shares have an unattractive risk/reward ratio and it’s better to stay away from its stock despite its impressive performance in the last few months.

While Wix (WIX) will continue to aggressively expand and grow its top line in the next few months, we believe that purchasing its stock at the current price is a risky endeavor. With a market cap of over $16 billion, the company makes less than $1 billion in revenues in a year, while its stock trades at a forward P/E of over 500x, way above its peers. At the same time, Wix has never made an annual profit on a GAAP basis after becoming a public company and it spends the majority of its revenues on marketing expenses in order to sustain its current growth rate. For that reason, we believe that Wix’s shares have an unattractive risk/reward ratio and it’s better to stay away from its stock despite its impressive performance in the last few months.

Growth At All Costs

In the first half of the year, Wix greatly benefited from nationwide lockdowns around the globe, which forced more people to go online. As a provider of various web-based solutions for web developers and entrepreneurs, Wix has one of the most sophisticated ecosystems of products among its peers. The majority of the company’s clients are small businesses that want to expand their presence on the internet and use Wix as a one-stop-shop for their needs.

Recently, Wix had the strongest quarter in its history. From April to June, its revenues increased by 27% Y/Y to $236 million and the business was able to add 9.3 million additional users, which is an increase of 64% Y/Y and an increase of 4% Q/Q. During the period, the company also added new dropshipping tools, improved its order and fulfillment features, and improved its website editor. However, the company’s GAAP EPS in Q2 was -$1.06, below the street estimates by $0.56, while the advertising expenses increased by 90% Y/Y. Despite constantly increasing its top line, Wix’s net loss has been widening in the last few quarters and in Q2 it was -$57.74 million.

The reality is that Wix doesn’t have a unique business model and it needs to rely solely on an aggressive marketing campaign to retain its growth levels and increase its customer base. As a provider of web-based solutions, Wix is competing with companies like Shopify (SHOP), Square (SQ), and Adobe (ADBE), all of which provide similar services to customers. In addition, with enough knowledge of web development, entrepreneurs have a choice to use open source engines like WordPress, BigCommerce, Magento, and others, which provide similar web-development solutions at a cheaper cost. By competing in such a competitive environment, Wix has no other option but to reinvest the bulk of its revenues on advertising in order to stay relevant.

In the last decade, Wix has never made an annual profit on a GAAP basis and it’s unlikely that it’ll reach the breakeven point anytime soon, as the street expects its EPS for the year to be -$0.45. At the same time, the company will likely continue to raise more debt in the upcoming months in order to stay afloat and drive growth. In early August, Wix already raised $500 million by issuing convertible notes with a maturity date in 2025 and its debt load has been sequentially increasing in the last eight quarters.

While aggressive advertising so far has been successful, there’s no guarantee that the company will be able to sustain the current growth rate in the long-term. Currently, small businesses are being affected the most by the pandemic, and thousands of enterprises already declared bankruptcy in the United States in the last few months. As we are in the midst of a recession, even more businesses will likely go under in the following months. For that reason, it’s hard to justify Wix’s market cap of over $16 billion, considering that the company makes less than $1 billion in revenues in a year.

However, Wix is not the only company from the sector that trades at such irrational exuberance levels. Its major competitors also trade at premium valuations and some of them even have negative margins. But the problem with Wix is that the company’s forward P/E of over 500x is way above the industry’s average forward P/E ratio of 180x, while at the same time its business has the worst margins when compared to others. Considering this, it’s safe to say that Wix is overvalued at the current price.

For that reason, we believe that purchasing Wix’s shares at this stage is too risky, as there’s not going to be enough margin of safety at the current levels. What’s also interesting is that recently the company received approval to increase its buyback program from an initial $100 million to $300 million. Considering the company’s premium valuation at this moment, we believe that it’s not going to be beneficial for the shareholders if the company allocates the available capital for buybacks at the current levels. If another selloff starts in the next few months, then Wix will be hit the hardest, due to its high price and the capital that is about to be used on stock repurchases will quickly evaporate. With that in mind, we believe that it’s safer to look for other companies with a more attractive risk/reward ratio than investing in Wix at the current price.

New Marketplace Service

